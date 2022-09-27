"Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World", is the remarkable, behind-the-scenes story of how a little known music festival came together against all odds. Young, scrappy concert promoter John Brower puts his life on the line to turn his failing Toronto Rock n Roll Revival into a one-day event, later coined in rock mythology as “the second most important event in rock n’ roll history.” And it almost didn't happen. The festival united rock legends and the almost famous, but it was the 11th hour arrival of John Lennon and the Plastic Ono Band that ignited a truly seminal moment for the 20,000 fans at Toronto’s Varsity Stadium, triggering Lennon's final decision to leave the Beatles forever.
ProductionScreen Siren Pictures, Les Films à Cinq, Chapman Productions
Also known as
Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World, Das Konzert, das die Beatles zerstörte: Toronto 1969, Revival 69: Alla tiders rockkonsert, Revival 69: Kaikkien aikojen rock-konsertti, Revival 69: Возвращение легенды, Revival69: Legendarisk rockfestival, Ribaibeol 69', Rock & Roll Revival, Toronto Rock 'n Roll Revival - L'autre concert légendaire de 1969, リバイバル69 ～伝説のロックフェス～, 리바이벌 69: 세계를 뒤흔든 콘서트, リバイバル69 伝説のロックフェス