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Poster of Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World
8.1
Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World
8.1

Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World

, 2022
Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World
Canada, France / Documentary, History, Music / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World
8.1
Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World - Trailer
Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World  Trailer

Synopsis

"Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World", is the remarkable, behind-the-scenes story of how a little known music festival came together against all odds. Young, scrappy concert promoter John Brower puts his life on the line to turn his failing Toronto Rock n Roll Revival into a one-day event, later coined in rock mythology as “the second most important event in rock n’ roll history.” And it almost didn't happen. The festival united rock legends and the almost famous, but it was the 11th hour arrival of John Lennon and the Plastic Ono Band that ignited a truly seminal moment for the 20,000 fans at Toronto’s Varsity Stadium, triggering Lennon's final decision to leave the Beatles forever.

Cast

Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper
Self
Geddy Lee
Geddy Lee
Self
Robby Krieger
Self
Rodney Bingenheimer
Self
Daniel Richter
Self
John Lennon
John Lennon
Self
Yoko Ono
Yoko Ono
Self
Little Richard
Self
Chuck Berry
Self
Jerry Lee Lewis
Self
Shep Gordon
Self
Ken Walker
Self
Director Ron Chapman
Writer Phyllis Ellis
Composer Richard Pell, Pierre-Adrien Theo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / France
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 May 2024
World premiere 27 September 2022
Release date
22 June 2023 Russia Пионер 18+
4 December 2024 South Korea 15
28 June 2024 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $5,514
Production Screen Siren Pictures, Les Films à Cinq, Chapman Productions
Also known as
Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World, Das Konzert, das die Beatles zerstörte: Toronto 1969, Revival 69: Alla tiders rockkonsert, Revival 69: Kaikkien aikojen rock-konsertti, Revival 69: Возвращение легенды, Revival69: Legendarisk rockfestival, Ribaibeol 69', Rock & Roll Revival, Toronto Rock 'n Roll Revival - L'autre concert légendaire de 1969, リバイバル69 ～伝説のロックフェス～, 리바이벌 69: 세계를 뒤흔든 콘서트, リバイバル69 伝説のロックフェス

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 25 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World - Trailer
Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World Trailer
Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World - Subtitled trailer
Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World Subtitled trailer
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