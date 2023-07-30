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Poster of Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback
7.8
Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback
7.8

Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback

, 2023
Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback
USA / Documentary, Music / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback
7.8
Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback - Trailer
Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback  Trailer

Synopsis

The making of Elvis Presley's famous live TV concert and the chaotic behind the scenes. It was the most-watched television event of the year with nearly half of the audience tuned in to watch Presley perform in his iconic black leather suit.

Cast

Leslie Uggams
Leslie Uggams
Self
Elvis Presley
Elvis Presley
Self
The Beatles
Self
Harry Belafonte
Self
Tanya Lemani
Self
Petula Clark
Self
Richard Nixon
Self
Lyndon B. Johnson
Self
Susan Henning
Self
Darius Rucker
Self
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Director John Scheinfeld
Writer John Scheinfeld
Composer Larry Brown
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 30 July 2023
World premiere 30 July 2023
Release date
30 July 2023 Iceland
30 July 2023 Kyrgyzstan
30 July 2023 Uzbekistan
Budget $0
Worldwide Gross $34,860
Production MTV Studios, Meteor 17, Paramount+
Also known as
Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 21 August 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback - Trailer
Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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