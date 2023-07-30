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7.8
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Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback
7.8
Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback
, 2023
Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback
USA / Documentary, Music / 18+
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7.8
Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback
Trailer
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Synopsis
The making of Elvis Presley's famous live TV concert and the chaotic behind the scenes. It was the most-watched television event of the year with nearly half of the audience tuned in to watch Presley perform in his iconic black leather suit.
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Cast
Leslie Uggams
Self
Elvis Presley
Self
The Beatles
Self
Harry Belafonte
Self
Tanya Lemani
Self
Petula Clark
Self
Richard Nixon
Self
Lyndon B. Johnson
Self
Susan Henning
Self
Darius Rucker
Self
Dustin Hoffman
Paul Newman
Director
John Scheinfeld
Writer
John Scheinfeld
Composer
Larry Brown
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
30 July 2023
World premiere
30 July 2023
Release date
30 July 2023
Iceland
30 July 2023
Kyrgyzstan
30 July 2023
Uzbekistan
Budget
$0
Worldwide Gross
$34,860
Production
MTV Studios, Meteor 17, Paramount+
Also known as
Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback
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Film rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Updated 21 August 2026
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