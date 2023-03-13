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Poster of MET Opera: Lohengrin
8.4
Kinoafisha Films MET Opera: Lohengrin
8.4

MET Opera: Lohengrin

, 2023
The Metropolitan Opera: Lohengrin
USA / Music, Opera / 18+
Poster of MET Opera: Lohengrin
8.4

Synopsis

Wagner’s soaring masterpiece makes its triumphant return to the Met stage after 17 years. In a sequel to his revelatory production of Parsifal, director François Girard unveils an atmospheric staging that once again weds his striking visual style and keen dramatic insight to Wagner’s breathtaking music, with Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct a supreme cast led by tenor Piotr Beczała in the title role of the mysterious swan knight. Soprano Tamara Wilson is the virtuous duchess Elsa, falsely accused of murder, going head to head with soprano Christine Goerke as the cunning sorceress Ortrud, who seeks to lay her low. Bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin is Ortrud’s power-hungry husband, Telramund, and bass Günther Groissböck is King Heinrich.

Cast

Piotr Beczala
Lohengrin
Tamara Wilson
Elsa von Brabant
Christine Goerke
Ortrud
Günther Groissböck
King Heinrich
Yevgeny Nikitin
Friedrich von Telramund
Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Self - Conductor
Christopher Maltman
Self - Host
Brian Mulligan
The King's Herald
Errin Duane Brooks
Noblemen of Brabant
Thomas Capobianco
Noblemen of Brabant
Director François Girard
Writer Richard Wagner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 4 hours 55 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 13 March 2023
Release date
18 March 2023 Finland Luok vap
18 March 2023 Iceland Allowed
18 March 2023 Latvia U
29 March 2023 Lithuania N13
Worldwide Gross $147
Production The Metropolitan Opera, A Metropolitan Opera High-Definition Production, A Metropolitan Opera High-Definition Production
Also known as
Wagner: Lohengin, MET Opera: Lohengrin

Film rating

8.4
Rate 11 votes
8.2 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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