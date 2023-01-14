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Poster of MET Opera: Fedora
8.1
Kinoafisha Films MET Opera: Fedora
8.1

MET Opera: Fedora

, 2023
The Metropolitan Opera: Fedora
USA / Music / 18+
Poster of MET Opera: Fedora
8.1

Synopsis

Umberto Giordano’s exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years. Packed with memorable melodies, showstopping arias, and explosive confrontations, Fedora requires a cast of thrilling voices to take flight, and the Met’s new production promises to deliver. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva, one of today’s most riveting artists, sings the title role of the 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé’s murderer, Count Loris, sung by star tenor Piotr Beczała. Soprano Rosa Feola is the Countess Olga, Fedora’s confidante, and baritone Artur Ruciński is the diplomat De Siriex, with much-loved Met maestro Marco Armiliato conducting. Director David McVicar delivers a detailed and dramatic staging based around an ingenious fixed set that, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera’s three distinctive settings—a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps.

Cast

Sonya Yoncheva
Fedora
Rosa Feola
Piotr Beczala
Artur Ruciński
Marco Armiliato
Self - Conductor
Christine Goerke
Self - Host
Tony Stevenson
Desiré
Rocky Sellers
Nicola
Brian Vu
Sergio
Laura Krumm
Dimitri
Lucia Lucas
Gretch
Paul Corona
Loreck
Director Marco Armiliato
Writer Antonio Colautti, Victorien Sardou
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 45 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 14 January 2023
Release date
14 January 2023 Finland Luok vap
14 January 2023 Iceland Allowed
14 January 2023 Latvia U
14 January 2023 Lithuania N13
Production A Metropolitan Opera High-Definition Production
Also known as
Giordano: Fedora

Film rating

8.1
Rate 14 votes
7.8 IMDb
Updated 23 July 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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