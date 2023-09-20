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Poster of Bregencskiy festival: Madam Batterflyay
Kinoafisha Films Bregencskiy festival: Madam Batterflyay

Bregencskiy festival: Madam Batterflyay

, 2022
Austria / Music, Drama / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of Bregencskiy festival: Madam Batterflyay
Tickets

Film details

Country Austria
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2022
World premiere 20 September 2023
Release date
7 May 2024 Georgia R
20 September 2023 Kazakhstan 16+
11 May 2024 Latvia U

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 17 September 2026
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Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
19:30 from 1100 ₽
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«Bregencskiy festival: Madam Batterflyay» now playing

Tue 29
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
Voykovskaya
2D
19:30 from 1100 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
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