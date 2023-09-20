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Bregencskiy festival: Madam Batterflyay
Bregencskiy festival: Madam Batterflyay
, 2022
Austria / Music, Drama / 18+
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Film details
Country
Austria
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2022
World premiere
20 September 2023
Release date
7 May 2024
Georgia
R
20 September 2023
Kazakhstan
16+
11 May 2024
Latvia
U
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Updated 17 September 2026
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Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
19:30
from 1100 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
29 September
from 1100 ₽
All cinemas
«Bregencskiy festival: Madam Batterflyay» now playing
Tue
29
How do I book tickets for Bregencskiy festival: Madam Batterflyay?
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20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
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20:50
from 400 ₽
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20:50
from 400 ₽
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
Voykovskaya
2D
19:30
from 1100 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
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