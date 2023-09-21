Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of 3211
5.5
Kinoafisha Films 3211
5.5

3211

, 2023
3211
Serbia / Biography, Music / 18+
Poster of 3211
5.5

Synopsis

Follows a popular musician who, one day, loses everything and is sent to prison, where the only thing that remains of his former life are his songs.

Cast

Radoslav 'Rale' Milenkovic
Upravnik zatvora
Nenad Herakovic
Goran Sultanovic
Stariji cuvar
Milan Cucilovic
Glavni inspektor
Slavisa Curovic
Advokat
Stefan Djuric
Rasta
Marko Janjic
Advokat
Nemanja Rafailovic
Advokat
Marko Milivojev
Klinac
Marina Pavlovic
Klinka
Lara Paunovic
Cerka
Director Danilo Beckovic, Andrijana Stojkovic
Writer Dimitrije Vojnov
Composer Stefan Djuric, Igor Ostojic Link
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 21 September 2023
Release date
9 November 2023 Croatia
21 September 2023 Montenegro
21 September 2023 Serbia
12 October 2023 Switzerland
Worldwide Gross $300,989
Production Balkaton
Also known as
3211

Film rating

5.5
Rate 13 votes
4 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more