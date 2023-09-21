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5.5
Kinoafisha
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3211
5.5
3211
, 2023
3211
Serbia / Biography, Music / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
5.5
Synopsis
Follows a popular musician who, one day, loses everything and is sent to prison, where the only thing that remains of his former life are his songs.
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Cast
Radoslav 'Rale' Milenkovic
Upravnik zatvora
Nenad Herakovic
Goran Sultanovic
Stariji cuvar
Milan Cucilovic
Glavni inspektor
Slavisa Curovic
Advokat
Stefan Djuric
Rasta
Marko Janjic
Advokat
Nemanja Rafailovic
Advokat
Marko Milivojev
Klinac
Marina Pavlovic
Klinka
Lara Paunovic
Cerka
Director
Danilo Beckovic
,
Andrijana Stojkovic
Writer
Dimitrije Vojnov
Composer
Stefan Djuric
,
Igor Ostojic Link
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Serbia
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
21 September 2023
Release date
9 November 2023
Croatia
21 September 2023
Montenegro
21 September 2023
Serbia
12 October 2023
Switzerland
Worldwide Gross
$300,989
Production
Balkaton
Also known as
3211
More
Film rating
5.5
Rate
13
votes
4
IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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