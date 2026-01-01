Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Smart Things
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Smart Things

Smart Things

Umnyye veshchi 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 30 December 1973
Release date
30 December 1973 Russia
Production Lentelefilm
Also known as
Umnyye veshchi, Умные вещи, Smart Things
Director
Anatoliy Granik
Cast
Sergei Parshin
Sergei Parshin
Natalya Bogunova
Nikolai Kryukov
Nikolai Kryukov
Yevgeny Vesnik
Aleksandr Demyanenko
Aleksandr Demyanenko
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Smart Things
Spring Tale 6.6
Spring Tale (1971)
Alyosha Ptitsyn Grows Up 6.7
Alyosha Ptitsyn Grows Up (1953)
The Twelve Months 7.4
The Twelve Months (1972)
The Strongest 6.3
The Strongest (1973)

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more