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Poster of Woodstock 99: Peace Love and Rage
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Woodstock 99: Peace Love and Rage
7.1

Woodstock 99: Peace Love and Rage

, 2021
Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage
USA / Documentary, Music / 18+
Poster of Woodstock 99: Peace Love and Rage
7.1

Synopsis

Explore Woodstock 99, a three-day music festival promoted to echo unity and counterculture idealism of the original 1969 concert but instead devolved into riots, looting and sexual assaults.

Cast

Maureen Callahan
Self
Carson Daly
Self
Jonathan Davis
Self
Mike Elling
Self
Joseph Griffo
Self - Mayor of Rome, NY
Jake Hafner
Self
Ken Hinely
Self
Dexter Holland
Self
Dave Holmes
Self
Steven Hyden
Self
Director Garret Price
Composer Noel Hogan, Sindri Már Sigfússon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 23 July 2021
World premiere 23 July 2021
Production HBO Documentary Films, Margot Station, Polygram Entertainment
Also known as
Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, Woodstock 99: Peace Love and Rage, Music Box: Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, Music Box. Woodstock '99: Pokój, miłość i agresja, Музыкальная шкатулка. Вудсток 99: Мир, любовь и ярость, 우드스탁 99: 피스 러브 앤드 레이지

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 6 February 2023

Quotes

Moby I remember I looked at the line-up, and I was like, what is this? How did this happen? How is this Woodstock? It would've made so much more sense if it'd been called, like, Army Base Rock '99 Featuring Limp Bizkit.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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