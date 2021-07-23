ProductionHBO Documentary Films, Margot Station, Polygram Entertainment
Also known as
Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, Woodstock 99: Peace Love and Rage, Music Box: Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, Music Box. Woodstock '99: Pokój, miłość i agresja, Музыкальная шкатулка. Вудсток 99: Мир, любовь и ярость, 우드스탁 99: 피스 러브 앤드 레이지
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
Updated 6 February 2023
Stills
Quotes
MobyI remember I looked at the line-up, and I was like, what is this? How did this happen? How is this Woodstock? It would've made so much more sense if it'd been called, like, Army Base Rock '99 Featuring Limp Bizkit.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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