I remember I looked at the line-up, and I was like, what is this? How did this happen? How is this Woodstock? It would've made so much more sense if it'd been called, like, Army Base Rock '99 Featuring Limp Bizkit.

Moby I remember I looked at the line-up, and I was like, what is this? How did this happen? How is this Woodstock? It would've made so much more sense if it'd been called, like, Army Base Rock '99 Featuring Limp Bizkit.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.