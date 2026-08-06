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Poster of Nashville
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Nashville
7.6

Nashville

, 1975
Nashville
USA / Comedy, Drama, Music / 18+
Poster of Nashville
7.6

Synopsis

The intersecting stories of twenty-four characters—from country star to wannabe to reporter to waitress—connect to the music business in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cast

Karen Black
Connie White
Ronee Blakley
Barbara Jean
Shelley Duvall
Shelley Duvall
L. A. Joan
Keith Carradine
Tom Frank
Robert Carradine
Robert Carradine
David Arkin
Norman
Barbara Baxley
Lady Pearl
Ned Beatty
Delbert Reese
Timothy Brown
Tommy Brown
Geraldine Chaplin
Geraldine Chaplin
Opal
Robert DoQui
Wade
Director Robert Altman
Writer Joan Tewkesbury
Composer Gary Busey, Arlene Barnett, Jonnie Barnett, Karen Black, Ronee Blakley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 11 June 1975
Release date
26 September 1975 Australia PG
19 November 1975 France U
12 March 1976 Germany 12
16 January 1976 Ireland 15
6 February 1976 Italy
3 April 1976 Japan
15 April 1976 Netherlands
15 June 1976 Spain
11 June 1975 Sweden 11
11 June 1975 USA R
Budget $2,200,000
Worldwide Gross $10,005,008
Production ABC Entertainment, American Broadcasting Company (ABC), Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Nashville, Nashville η πόλη των εκπλήσεων (1975), Nashville, i polis ton ekplixeon, Nešvil, Νάσβιλ, η πόλη των εκπλήξεων, Нашвил, Нешвілл, Нэшвилл, 내쉬빌, ナッシュビル, 納許維爾, 普世欢腾乐满城, 내슈빌, 纳斯维尔

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 August 2026

Quotes

Hal Phillip Walker Who do you think is running Congress? Farmers? Engineers? Teachers? Businessmen? No, my friends. Congress is run by lawyers. A lawyer is trained for two things and two things only. To clarify - that's one. And to confuse - that's the other thing. He does whichever is to his client's advantage. Did you ever ask a lawyer the time of day? He told you how to make a watch, didn't he? Ever ask a lawyer how to get to Mr. Jones' house in the country? You got lost, didn't you? Congress is composed of five hundred and thirty-five individuals. Two hundred and eighty-eight are lawyers. And you wonder what's wrong in Congress? No wonder we often know how to make a watch, but we don't know - the time of day.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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