ProductionFifty Fifty, White Light Film Productions
Also known as
Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live at the Royal Arena Copenhagen, Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live at the Royal Arena Copenhagen (2024), Pet Shop Boys: Dreamworld, Dreamworld, Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld: The hits live, Pet Shop Boys Kopenhaagenis, ペット・ショップ・ボーイズ・ドリームワールド the Greatest Hits Live at the Royal Arena Copenhagen
Film rating
8.2
Rate13 votes
8.1IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.