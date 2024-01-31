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Poster of Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld: The Greatest HIts Live at The Royal Arena Copenhagen
8.2
Kinoafisha Films Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld: The Greatest HIts Live at The Royal Arena Copenhagen
8.2

Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld: The Greatest HIts Live at The Royal Arena Copenhagen

, 2024
Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live at the Royal Arena Copenhagen
Great Britain / Music / 18+
Poster of Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld: The Greatest HIts Live at The Royal Arena Copenhagen
8.2

Cast

Chris Lowe
Self
Neil Tennant
Self
Afrika Green
Self - Percussion & vocals
Simon Tellier
Self - Percussion & guitar & keyboards & vocals
Clare Uchima
Self - Keyboards & vocals
Director David Barnard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 31 January 2024
Release date
4 February 2024 Andorra
31 January 2024 Azerbaijan
31 January 2024 Bulgaria
31 January 2024 Croatia
31 January 2024 Czechia MP
31 January 2024 Finland Tulossa
31 January 2024 Great Britain PG
31 January 2024 Greece K12
31 January 2024 Iceland
31 January 2024 Ireland PG
31 January 2024 Kyrgyzstan
31 January 2024 Latvia N12
31 January 2024 Lithuania N13
31 January 2024 Moldova
31 January 2024 Poland 12
31 January 2024 Serbia
31 January 2024 Spain
31 January 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $258,602
Production Fifty Fifty, White Light Film Productions
Also known as
Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live at the Royal Arena Copenhagen, Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live at the Royal Arena Copenhagen (2024), Pet Shop Boys: Dreamworld, Dreamworld, Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld: The hits live, Pet Shop Boys Kopenhaagenis, ペット・ショップ・ボーイズ・ドリームワールド the Greatest Hits Live at the Royal Arena Copenhagen

Film rating

8.2
Rate 13 votes
8.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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