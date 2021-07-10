Menu
The Tale of King Crab

Re Granchio 18+
Synopsis

Small town in Italy, end of the 19th century. Luciano, a drunk, accidentally kills his lover during a revolt against the local Prince. To pay for his crime, he is forced into exile on the most remote island in the world, Argentina’s Tierra del Fuego. The hunt for the shipwreck treasure hidden on the island becomes his opportunity for redemption.
Country Argentina / France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 15 June 2022
World premiere 10 July 2021
Release date
23 February 2022 France
2 December 2021 Italy
10 November 2022 Lithuania N13
Budget €1,450,000
Worldwide Gross $39,871
Production Ring Film, Shellac Sud, Wanka Cine
Also known as
Re Granchio, The Tale of King Crab, La leyenda del Rey Cangrejo, Král krabů, Kral Yengeç Masalı, Król krab, La Légende du Roi Crabe, La llegenda del Rei Cranc, Η ιστορία του βασιλιά Κάβουρα, Легендата за краля-рак, Сказка о Короле-крабе, 킹크랩의 전설
Director
Alessio Rigo de Righi
Matteo Zoppis
Cast
Gabriele Silli
Maria Alexandra Lungu
Ercole Colnago
Bruno Di Giovanni
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
