Small town in Italy, end of the 19th century. Luciano, a drunk, accidentally kills his lover during a revolt against the local Prince. To pay for his crime, he is forced into exile on the most remote island in the world, Argentina’s Tierra del Fuego. The hunt for the shipwreck treasure hidden on the island becomes his opportunity for redemption.
CountryArgentina / France / Italy
Runtime1 hour 46 minutes
Production year2021
Online premiere15 June 2022
World premiere10 July 2021
Release date
23 February 2022
France
2 December 2021
Italy
10 November 2022
Lithuania
N13
Budget€1,450,000
Worldwide Gross$39,871
ProductionRing Film, Shellac Sud, Wanka Cine
Also known as
Re Granchio, The Tale of King Crab, La leyenda del Rey Cangrejo, Král krabů, Kral Yengeç Masalı, Król krab, La Légende du Roi Crabe, La llegenda del Rei Cranc, Η ιστορία του βασιλιά Κάβουρα, Легендата за краля-рак, Сказка о Короле-крабе, 킹크랩의 전설