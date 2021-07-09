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Poster of The Divide
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Divide
6.5

The Divide

, 2021
La fracture
France / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Divide
6.5

Synopsis

Raf and Julie, a couple on the verge of breaking up, find themselves in an emergency ward bordering on collapse on the evening of a Parisian Yellow Vest protest. Their encounter with Yann, an angry and injured demonstrator, will shatter each person's certainties and prejudices. Outside, the tension escalates.

Cast

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Raphaëlle Catania dite Raf
Marina Foïs
Marina Foïs
Julie Bataille
Pio Marmaï
Pio Marmaï
Yann Caron
Aïssatou Diallo Sagna
Aïssatou Diallo Sagna
Kim
Jean-Louis Coulloc'h
Laurent Maillard
Camille Sansterre
Elodie
Marin Laurens
Adrien
Caroline Estremo
Pat
Ferdinand Perez
Eliott
Clément Cholet
L'interne sec
Director Catherine Corsini
Writer Catherine Corsini, Agnès Feuvre, Laurette Polmanss
Composer Robin Coudert
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 24 May 2022
World premiere 9 July 2021
Release date
5 May 2022 Brazil 12
27 October 2021 France U
21 April 2022 Germany 12
1 December 2022 Greece
31 March 2022 Hungary 16
10 March 2022 Italy
18 January 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
Budget €4,900,000
Worldwide Gross $2,178,083
Production Chaz Productions, France 3 Cinéma, Le Pacte
Also known as
La fracture, The Divide, In den besten Händen, A Fratura, Bod Zlomu, Intenzív találkozások, La fractura, Parigi, tutto in una notte, Podziały, Yol Ayrımı, Η μεγάλη ρήξη, Перелом, Разделението, 分裂, 巴黎急診中, 撕裂巴黎, 巴黎急诊中

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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