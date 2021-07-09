Raf and Julie, a couple on the verge of breaking up, find themselves in an emergency ward bordering on collapse on the evening of a Parisian Yellow Vest protest. Their encounter with Yann, an angry and injured demonstrator, will shatter each person's certainties and prejudices. Outside, the tension escalates.
ProductionChaz Productions, France 3 Cinéma, Le Pacte
Also known as
La fracture, The Divide, In den besten Händen, A Fratura, Bod Zlomu, Intenzív találkozások, La fractura, Parigi, tutto in una notte, Podziały, Yol Ayrımı, Η μεγάλη ρήξη, Перелом, Разделението, 分裂, 巴黎急診中, 撕裂巴黎, 巴黎急诊中