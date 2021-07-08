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Poster of Cow
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Cow
7.1

Cow

, 2021
Cow
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Cow
7.1

Cast

Lin Gallagher
Director Andrea Arnold
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 24 October 2021
World premiere 8 July 2021
Release date
14 January 2022 Belgium 12
1 April 2022 Finland
30 November 2022 France
14 January 2022 Great Britain 12A
3 March 2022 Greece K
17 March 2022 Netherlands
11 August 2022 South Korea 12
8 April 2022 Spain
18 February 2022 Sweden
22 June 2023 Ukraine
Budget 600,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $68,182
Production Doc Society, BBC Film, Halcyon Pictures
Also known as
Cow, Vaca, Корова, 牛, ＣＯＷ／牛, İnek, Kráva, Krowa, Kýr, Lehmaelu, Mit liv som ko, Mitt liv som ko, Αγελάδα

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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