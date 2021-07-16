[Spoilers]

Nitram Why didn't you cry?

Mum What?

Nitram When the police found him, you didn't cry. How come?

Mum Just because I don't cry doesn't mean I'm not hurting.

Mum What about you. Why didn't you cry?

Mum Do you even miss him?

Nitram No.

Mum He really loved you.

Nitram Not enough to stick around, though.

Mum Yeah, he was so unwell.

Nitram So?

Nitram Everyone else feels shitty all the time, walks around feeling fucking sad. Why couldn't he?

Mum I don't know

Nitram If anyone should have walked into that dam, it was me. I'm the one no-one listens to. I'm the retard.

Mum Oh, don't say that.

Nitram You and dad would always argue about it, wouldn't you?

Mum No, we didn't.

Nitram Slow means the same thing, mum. You're not different than all them kids who call me Nitram at school.

Mum Well... that's not true. I'm your mother.

Nitram No.

Mum Yes, I gave birth to you.

Nitram Sometimes I watch myself. But I don't know who- who it is that I'm looking at. Like... I can't get to him. If I could- I could just change him so that he was like everyone else, but I don't know how. So instead, I'm- I'm here. Stuck here... like this. Eating this shit. Talking to you all because I'm not a coward like him.

Mum I really- I don't- understand what you're... talking about.