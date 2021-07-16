Menu
Russian
Poster of Nitram
Рейтинги
6.9 IMDb Rating: 7.1
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Nitram

Nitram

Nitram 18+
Nitram - trailer with russian subtitles
Nitram  trailer with russian subtitles
Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 16 July 2021
Release date
24 November 2022 Russia Arthouse 18+
30 September 2021 Australia
8 April 2022 Canada 14A
17 February 2022 Czechia
7 April 2022 Denmark
23 March 2022 Estonia K-14
4 May 2022 France
1 July 2022 Great Britain
19 May 2022 Greece
1 September 2022 Hong Kong IIB
1 July 2022 Ireland 15A
26 April 2022 Italy
25 March 2022 Japan G
25 March 2022 Norway 12
30 September 2021 Poland
28 April 2022 Portugal M/14
5 August 2022 Sweden 15
Worldwide Gross $418,828
Production GoodThing Productions, Melbourne International Film Festival
Also known as
Nitram, 惡的序章, Νίτραμ, Нитрам, ニトラム／NITRAM
Director
Justin Kurzel
Justin Kurzel
Cast
Caleb Landry Jones
Caleb Landry Jones
Essie Davis
Essie Davis
Anthony LaPaglia
Anthony LaPaglia
Judy Davis
Judy Davis
Sean Keenan
Sean Keenan
Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

kerastase 27 November 2022, 13:01
Обожаю этого актёра Калеба Лэндри Джонса
Quotes
[Spoilers]
Nitram Why didn't you cry?
Mum What?
Nitram When the police found him, you didn't cry. How come?
Mum Just because I don't cry doesn't mean I'm not hurting.
Mum What about you. Why didn't you cry?
Mum Do you even miss him?
Nitram No.
Mum He really loved you.
Nitram Not enough to stick around, though.
Mum Yeah, he was so unwell.
Nitram So?
Nitram Everyone else feels shitty all the time, walks around feeling fucking sad. Why couldn't he?
Mum I don't know
Nitram If anyone should have walked into that dam, it was me. I'm the one no-one listens to. I'm the retard.
Mum Oh, don't say that.
Nitram You and dad would always argue about it, wouldn't you?
Mum No, we didn't.
Nitram Slow means the same thing, mum. You're not different than all them kids who call me Nitram at school.
Mum Well... that's not true. I'm your mother.
Nitram No.
Mum Yes, I gave birth to you.
Nitram Sometimes I watch myself. But I don't know who- who it is that I'm looking at. Like... I can't get to him. If I could- I could just change him so that he was like everyone else, but I don't know how. So instead, I'm- I'm here. Stuck here... like this. Eating this shit. Talking to you all because I'm not a coward like him.
Mum I really- I don't- understand what you're... talking about.
Nitram It doesn't matter, mum. Neither do I.
Nitram - trailer with russian subtitles
Nitram Trailer with russian subtitles
