[Spoilers]
Nitram
Why didn't you cry?
Mum
What?
Nitram
When the police found him, you didn't cry. How come?
Mum
Just because I don't cry doesn't mean I'm not hurting.
Mum
What about you. Why didn't you cry?
Mum
Do you even miss him?
Nitram
No.
Mum
He really loved you.
Nitram
Not enough to stick around, though.
Mum
Yeah, he was so unwell.
Nitram
So?
Nitram
Everyone else feels shitty all the time, walks around feeling fucking sad. Why couldn't he?
Mum
I don't know
Nitram
If anyone should have walked into that dam, it was me. I'm the one no-one listens to. I'm the retard.
Mum
Oh, don't say that.
Nitram
You and dad would always argue about it, wouldn't you?
Mum
No, we didn't.
Nitram
Slow means the same thing, mum. You're not different than all them kids who call me Nitram at school.
Mum
Well... that's not true. I'm your mother.
Nitram
No.
Mum
Yes, I gave birth to you.
Nitram
Sometimes I watch myself. But I don't know who- who it is that I'm looking at. Like... I can't get to him. If I could- I could just change him so that he was like everyone else, but I don't know how. So instead, I'm- I'm here. Stuck here... like this. Eating this shit. Talking to you all because I'm not a coward like him.
Mum
I really- I don't- understand what you're... talking about.
Nitram
It doesn't matter, mum. Neither do I.