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Poster of Great Freedom
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Great Freedom
7.6

Great Freedom

, 2021
Grosse Freiheit
Austria, Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Great Freedom
7.6

Cast

Franz Rogowski
Franz Rogowski
Hans Hoffmann
Georg Friedrich
Georg Friedrich
Viktor
Anton von Lucke
Anton von Lucke
Leo Giese
Thomas Prenn
Thomas Prenn
Oskar
Thomas Stecher
Wärter 1968
Alfred Hartung
Wärter 1945
Thomas Wehling
Wärter 1957
Mex Schlüpfer
Kumpel Viktor
David Burnell IV
Allierter
Fabian Stumm
Polizist
Director Sebastian Meise
Writer Thomas Reider, Sebastian Meise
Composer Peter Brötzmann, Nils Petter Molvær
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 29 September 2021
World premiere 8 July 2021
Release date
19 November 2021 Austria
26 January 2023 Czechia
9 February 2022 France
18 November 2021 Germany
11 March 2022 Great Britain
3 February 2022 Greece
7 July 2023 Japan
25 February 2022 Spain
11 March 2022 Sweden
4 March 2022 USA
Worldwide Gross $218,511
Production FreibeuterFilm, Rohfilm, ORF Film/Fernseh-Abkommen
Also known as
Große Freiheit, Great Freedom, Grosse Freiheit, Grande Liberdade, Konačna sloboda, Büyük Özgürlük, Den stora friheten, Den store friheten, Frelsið mikla, Great Freedom (Gran libertad), La Gran Libertad, Lielā brīvība, Suur vabadus, Velika svoboda, Wielka wolność, Μεγάλη απόδραση, Велика свобода, Великая свобода, 伟大的自由, 大いなる自由, 愛你讓我自由, 羈不住的自由, Gran libertad, Великата свобода

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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