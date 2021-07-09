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Poster of A Chiara
6.8
Kinoafisha Films A Chiara
6.8

A Chiara

, 2021
A Chiara
France, Italy, Sweden / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Chiara
6.8

Synopsis

The Guerrasio family and friends gather to celebrate Claudio and Carmela’s oldest daughter’s 18th birthday. There is a healthy rivalry between the birthday girl and her 15-year-old sister Chiara as they compete on the dancefloor. It is a happy occasion, and the close-knit family are on top form. However, everything changes the next day when the father disappears. Chiara, unconvinced by the cover story, starts to investigate. As she gets closer to the truth, she is forced to decide what kind of future she wants for herself.

Cast

Swamy Rotolo
Chiara
Pio Amato
Pio
Koudous Seihon
Ayiva
Grecia Rotolo
Giulia
Carmelo Caccamo
Melo
Claudio Rotolo
Claudio
Francesco Pio Amato
Kekko
Susanna Amato
Susanna
Sinka Bourehima
Ibrahim
Antonina Fumo
Nina
Carmela Fumo
Carmela
Leonardo Bevilacqua
Nana
Director Jonas Carpignano
Writer Jonas Carpignano
Composer Dan Romer, Benh Zeitlin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / Sweden
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2021
Online premiere 26 August 2022
World premiere 9 July 2021
Release date
12 May 2022 Australia M
26 May 2022 Czechia
8 September 2022 Denmark 15
13 April 2022 France
23 June 2022 Germany 12
20 October 2022 Greece
7 October 2021 Italy
1 April 2022 Spain
13 May 2022 Sweden 11
MPAA R
Budget €3,400,000
Worldwide Gross $585,750
Production Stayblack, Rai Cinema, Haut et Court
Also known as
A Chiara, Chiara, Kjara, Para Chiara, Chiara - mafiaens datter, Chiara története, Chiaras valg, To Chiara, Všechno nejlepší, Chiaro!, Για την Κιάρα, Кьяра, キアラへ, 致琪亞拉, 逆女成人禮, Chiara: Mafiaens Datter

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 28 December 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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