Paris, je t'aime, Paris, I Love You, París, te amo, Paris je t'aime, Linh Hồn Paris, Myliu tave, Paryžiau, Pariis ma armastan sind, Pariisi rakkaudella, Pariisi, rakkaudella, Paris Je T'Aime: Petites romances de quartier..., Paris, Eu te Amo, Paris, je t'aime - Orașul iubirii, Paris, seni seviyorum, Paris, Te Amo, Paríž, milujem ťa, Pariz, s ljubavlju, Pariz, volim te, Parīze, es mīlu tevi, Paříži, miluji Tě, Párizs, szeretlek!, Zakochany Paryż, Παρίσι σ' αγαπώ, Париж, обичам те!, Париж, я люблю тебе, Париж, я люблю тебя, パリ、ジュテーム, 巴黎我愛你, 我愛巴黎, 我爱巴黎, 파리, 아이 러브 유
FrancineThomas, listen. Listen. There are times when life calls out for a change. A transition. Like the seasons. Our spring was wonderful, but summer is over now and we missed out on autumn. And now all of a sudden, it's cold, so cold that everything is freezing over. Our love fell asleep, and the snow took it by surprise. But if you fall asleep in the snow, you don't feel death coming. Take care.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.