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Poster of Paris, je t aime
7.1
Paris, je t aime - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Paris, je t aime
7.1

Paris, je t aime

, 2006
Paris, je t aime
Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Germany, France / Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Paris, je t aime
7.1
Paris, je t aime - Trailer
Paris, je t aime  Trailer

Cast

Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Juliette Binoche
Juliette Binoche
Suzanne (segment: Place des Victoires)
Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood
Nick Nolte
Nick Nolte
Ludivine Sagnier
Ludivine Sagnier
Claire (segment: Parc Monceau)
Fanny Ardant
Fanny Ardant
Fanny (segment: Pigalle)
Bob Hoskins
Bob Hoskins
Ben Gazzara
Ben Gazzara
Miranda Richardson
Miranda Richardson
Barbet Schroeder
Barbet Schroeder
Director Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Wes Craven, Alfonso Cuaron, Gérard Depardieu, Tom Tykwer, Alexander Payne, Sylvain Chomet, Gurinder Chadha, Christopher Doyle, Frédéric Auburtin, Emmanuel Benbihy, Isabel Coixet, Richard LaGravenese, Daniela Thomas, Nobuhiro Suwa, Gus Van Sant, Walter Salles, Olivier Assayas, Oliver Schmitz
Writer Tristan Carné, Bruno Podalydès, Gurinder Chadha, Gus Van Sant
Composer Pierre Adenot, Michael Andrews, Reinhold Heil, Johnny Klimek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Liechtenstein / Switzerland / Germany / France
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2006
World premiere 18 May 2006
Release date
14 December 2006 Russia Arna Media 18+
14 December 2006 Belarus
6 July 2007 Brazil
1 May 2008 Czechia
21 June 2006 France
25 January 2007 Germany
29 June 2007 Great Britain 15
3 March 2007 Japan
14 December 2006 Kazakhstan
22 September 2006 Poland
2 November 2006 Portugal
1 February 2007 South Korea
15 June 2007 Switzerland
15 June 2007 USA
25 January 2007 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $13,000,000
Worldwide Gross $17,489,601
Production Victoires International, Pirol Stiftung, Canal+
Also known as
Paris, je t'aime, Paris, I Love You, París, te amo, Paris je t'aime, Linh Hồn Paris, Myliu tave, Paryžiau, Pariis ma armastan sind, Pariisi rakkaudella, Pariisi, rakkaudella, Paris Je T'Aime: Petites romances de quartier..., Paris, Eu te Amo, Paris, je t'aime - Orașul iubirii, Paris, seni seviyorum, Paris, Te Amo, Paríž, milujem ťa, Pariz, s ljubavlju, Pariz, volim te, Parīze, es mīlu tevi, Paříži, miluji Tě, Párizs, szeretlek!, Zakochany Paryż, Παρίσι σ' αγαπώ, Париж, обичам те!, Париж, я люблю тебе, Париж, я люблю тебя, パリ、ジュテーム, 巴黎我愛你, 我愛巴黎, 我爱巴黎, 파리, 아이 러브 유

Film rating

7.1
Rate 77 votes
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1659 In the Romantic genre  215 In films of Liechtenstein  1 In films of Switzerland  3 In films of Germany  63 In films of France  110 In films of 2006  35
Updated 11 June 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Paris, je t aime - Trailer
Paris, je t aime Trailer
Paris, je t aime - International teaser
Paris, je t aime International teaser
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Francine Thomas, listen. Listen. There are times when life calls out for a change. A transition. Like the seasons. Our spring was wonderful, but summer is over now and we missed out on autumn. And now all of a sudden, it's cold, so cold that everything is freezing over. Our love fell asleep, and the snow took it by surprise. But if you fall asleep in the snow, you don't feel death coming. Take care.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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