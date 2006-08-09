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Poster of The Page Turner
7.0
Kinoafisha Films The Page Turner
7.0

The Page Turner

, 2006
La tourneuse de pages / The Page Turner
France / Thriller, Drama, Musical / 18+
Poster of The Page Turner
7.0

Cast

Catherine Frot
Catherine Frot
Ariane
Déborah François
Mélanie
Pascal Greggory
M. Fouchécourt
Clotilde Mollet
Virginie
Xavier De Guillebon
Laurent
Christine Citti
Christine Citti
Mme Prouvost
Jacques Bonnaffé
Jacques Bonnaffé
M. Prouvost
Antoine Martynciow
Tristan
Julie Richalet
Mélanie enfant
Martine Chevallier
Martine Chevallier
Mme Onfray
Director Denis Dercourt
Writer Denis Dercourt, Jacques Sotty
Composer Jérôme Lemonnier
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 9 August 2006
Release date
13 May 2010 Russia
7 March 2007 Argentina
9 August 2006 Belgium
7 September 2006 Canada
22 June 2007 Colombia
9 February 2007 Denmark
21 September 2006 Finland
9 August 2006 France
3 May 2007 Germany
6 November 2006 Great Britain
1 February 2007 Greece
24 December 2007 Hungary
16 November 2006 Israel
9 February 2007 Italy
4 March 2008 Japan
26 October 2007 Mexico
1 November 2006 Netherlands
18 November 2006 Norway
28 August 2009 Panama
7 December 2006 Singapore
3 October 2007 South Korea
22 June 2007 Spain
4 May 2007 Sweden
14 November 2006 Taiwan
12 July 2007 Thailand
3 September 2006 USA
Worldwide Gross $9,284,852
Production Diaphana Production, France 3 Cinéma, La Région Île-de-France
Also known as
La tourneuse de pages, The Page Turner, La cambiadora de páginas, A bosszú kottája, Ao Lado da Pianista, Das Mädchen, das die Seiten umblättert, En studie i hämnd, Et spill for piano, La que da vuelta las páginas, La última nota, La voltapagine, Lehekeeraja, Niewykorzystany dar, Nodevenderen, Pianistin sivunkääntäjä, To koritsi pou gyrizei tis selides, Turning Pages, Ассистентка, 譜めくりの女

Film rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack The Page Turner
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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