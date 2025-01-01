Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Венецианский кинофестиваль События Венецианский кинофестиваль 1971

Все фильмы-номинанты «Венецианский кинофестиваль» в 1971 году

Место проведения Италия
Дата проведения 25 августа 1971 - 6 сентября 1971
Career Golden Lion
Ингмар Бергман
Ингмар Бергман
Победитель
Марсель Карне
Марсель Карне
Победитель
Джон Форд
Джон Форд
Победитель
FIPRESCI Prize
Корова 7.9
Корова Gaav
Дариуш Мехрджуи
Победитель
OCIC Award
Под стук трамвайных колес 7.3
Под стук трамвайных колес Dodes`ka-den
Акира Куросава
Победитель
Pasinetti Award / Best Foreign Film
Дьяволы 7.8
Дьяволы The Devils
Кен Расселл
Победитель
Pasinetti Award / Best Italian Film
Vacation La vacanza
Тинто Брасс
Победитель
Special Award / Best Actor
Rajesh Khanna
Anand
Победитель
Golden Rudder
The Guest L'ospite
Лилиана Кавани
Победитель
CIDALC Award
Последний фильм 6.2
Последний фильм The Last Movie
Деннис Хоппер
Победитель
Год проведения
Номинации

Другие награды и фестивали

Оскар
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Оскар
Каннский кинофестиваль
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Каннский кинофестиваль
Золотой глобус
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Золотой глобус
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
Золотая малина
Razzie
1981-2025
Золотая малина
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
Сандэнс
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Сандэнс
Послание к Человеку
1993-2025
Послание к Человеку
Берлинале
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Берлинале
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
КиноБраво
2024-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
ММКФ
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
ММКФ
Окно в Европу
1993-2025
Окно в Европу
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Этот фэнтези-хит HBO был ближе всего к «Гарри Поттеру», но продержался только 3 сезона: если бы главным героем стала девочка
Азог или Болг? Почему главный враг в «Хоббите» не тот, кого придумал Толкин
Съемки с преступниками и деньги от братвы: почему актеры стыдились ролей в «Бандитском Петербурге»
Гарри, у нас отмена: звезду фильмов о Поттере официально «вырезали» из франшизы — виной всему скандал 18+
«Есть только миг» и зрительский рейтинг: россияне назвали 10 фильмов СССР с самой крутой музыкой — песню про 5 минут здесь не ищите
У «Заклятия» всего 4 номерных части, но фильмов в киновселенной — ровно 10: объясняем хронологию главной хоррор-франшизы XXI века
Обожаете сериалы про маньяков? Netflix готовит вам крутой подарок на Хэллоуин — фанаты «Истории Джеффри Даммера» оценят
«Где "Звездные войны"?»: у «Мандалорец и Грогу» серьезная проблема, и боевик не спасут ни одни пересъемки
«Это было поверхностно»: почему Броснан стыдится своего Бонда — а Крейг превратил это в преимущество
Это вам не Львенок и Черепаха: 10 реально жутких мультфильмов СССР — даже взрослым становится некомфортно
Эта битва будет легендарной: лишь одно аниме может потеснить нового «Истребителя демонов» — и прокат тайтла уже стартовал
На этой веб-странице используются файлы cookie. Продолжив открывать страницы сайта, Вы соглашаетесь с использованием файлов cookie. Узнать больше