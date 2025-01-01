Меню
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Венецианский кинофестиваль События Венецианский кинофестиваль 1952

Все фильмы-номинанты «Венецианский кинофестиваль» в 1952 году

Место проведения Италия
Дата проведения 20 августа 1952 - 12 сентября 1952
Золотой лев / Golden Lion
Запрещенные игры 8.2
Запрещенные игры Jeux Interdits
Рене Клеман
Победитель
Все номинанты
Dark River Las aguas bajan turbias
Уго дель Карриль
Areião Areião
Camillo Mastrocinque
Ночные красавицы 5.7
Ночные красавицы Les Belles de nuit
Рене Клер
El Judas El Judas
Ignacio F. Iquino
Как важно быть серьезным 7.4
Как важно быть серьезным The Importance of Being Earnest
Энтони Асквит
The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima
Брам, Джон
Andrine og Kjell Andrine og Kjell
Kåre Bergstrøm
Eyes Leave Traces Los ojos dejan huellas
José Luis Sáenz de Heredia
The Bandit of Tacca Del Lupo Il brigante di Tacca del Lupo
Пьетро Джерми
The Brave Don't Cry The Brave Don't Cry
Филип Ликок
Удивительные приключения мистера Уандерберда 7.1
Удивительные приключения мистера Уандерберда La bergère et le ramoneur
Поль Гримо
The Faithful City The Faithful City
Joseph Lejtes
Genghis Khan Genghis Khan
Lou Salvador, Manuel Conde
Жизнь куртизанки Охару 8.1
Жизнь куртизанки Охару Saikaku ichidai onna
Кэндзи Мидзогути
Сестра Кэрри 7.3
Сестра Кэрри Carrie
Уильям Уайлер
Летняя игра 7.6
Летняя игра Sommarlek
Ингмар Бергман
Room for One More Room for One More
Норман Таурог
Soledad's Shawl El rebozo de Soledad
Роберто Гальвадон
Dishonor Deshonra
Daniel Tinayre
Death of a Salesman Death of a Salesman
Ласло Бенедек
Айвенго 6.8
Айвенго Ivanhoe
Ричард Торп
Aandhiyan Aandhiyan
Chetan Anand
The Quiet Man The Quiet Man
Джон Форд
The Respectful Whore La p... respectueuse
Charles Brabant, Марчелло Пальеро
Белый шейх 6.7
Белый шейх Sceicco bianco, Lo
Федерико Феллини
Crash of Silence Mandy
Александр Маккендрик
The Thief The Thief
Russell Rouse
Европа'51 7.5
Европа'51 Europa '51
Роберто Росселлини
The Solitary Conquerors Les conquérants solitaires
Claude Vermorel
Times Gone By Altri tempi - Zibaldone n. 1
Алессандро Блазетти
Phone Call from a Stranger Phone Call from a Stranger
Жан Негулеско
The Border of Sin Sündige Grenze
Robert A. Stemmle
Кубок Вольпи / Лучший актер
Фредрик Марч
Фредрик Марч
Death of a Salesman
Победитель
Кубок Вольпи / Лучшая актриса
Ингрид Бергман
Ингрид Бергман
Европа'51 Despite being announced as the winner during the closing ceremony of the festival's 1952 edition, Bergman was not awarded the prize because she was dubbed by Lydia Simoneschi in the original version of the film and the festival regulations stated that a dubbed performer had to be disqualified from the competition. The rules were eventually changed and, under the artistic direction of Gillo Pontecorvo, the award was posthumously presented to Bergman and accepted by her son Robertino Rossellini during the closing ceremony of the festival's 1992 edition.
Победитель
FIPRESCI Prize
Ночные красавицы 5.7
Ночные красавицы Les Belles de nuit
Рене Клер
Победитель
OCIC Award
The Quiet Man The Quiet Man
Джон Форд
Победитель
Pasinetti Award
The Quiet Man The Quiet Man
Джон Форд
Победитель
International Award / Best Production Design
Как важно быть серьезным 7.4
Как важно быть серьезным The Importance of Being Earnest
Carmen Dillon
Победитель
International Award / Best Score
The Respectful Whore La p... respectueuse
Жорж Орик
Победитель
International Award / Best Screenplay
Phone Call from a Stranger Phone Call from a Stranger
Nunnally Johnson
Победитель
International Award
Жизнь куртизанки Охару 8.1
Жизнь куртизанки Охару Saikaku ichidai onna
Кэндзи Мидзогути
Победитель
Европа'51 7.5
Европа'51 Europa '51
Роберто Росселлини
Победитель
The Quiet Man The Quiet Man
Джон Форд
Победитель
Special Jury Prize
Crash of Silence Mandy
Александр Маккендрик Tied with La bergère et le ramoneur (1952).
Победитель
Удивительные приключения мистера Уандерберда 7.1
Удивительные приключения мистера Уандерберда La bergère et le ramoneur
Поль Гримо Tied with Mandy (1952).
Победитель
FIPRESCI Prize - Honorable Mention
Удивительные приключения мистера Уандерберда 7.1
Удивительные приключения мистера Уандерберда La bergère et le ramoneur
Поль Гримо
Победитель
Год проведения
Номинации

