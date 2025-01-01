Меню
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Венецианский кинофестиваль События Венецианский кинофестиваль 1982

Все фильмы-номинанты «Венецианский кинофестиваль» в 1982 году

Место проведения Италия
Дата проведения 28 августа 1982 - 2 сентября 1982
Золотой лев / Лучший фильм
Все номинанты
A Whole Night Toute une nuit
Шанталь Акерман
Золотой лев / Golden Lion
Положение вещей 6.9
Положение вещей Stand der Dinge, Der
Вим Вендерс
Победитель
Все номинанты
Qu'est-ce qu'on attend pour être heureux! Qu'est-ce qu'on attend pour être heureux!
Колин Серро
Удачное замужество 7.0
Удачное замужество Le beau mariage
Эрик Ромер
Estoy en crisis Estoy en crisis
Фернандо Коломо
Hero Hero
Barney Platts-Mills
The Blue Planet Il pianeta azzurro
Franco Piavoli
Guernica Guernica
Ferenc Kósa
Контракт рисовальщика 6.6
Контракт рисовальщика The Draughtsman`s Contract
Питер Гринуэй
A Estrangeira A Estrangeira
João Mário Grilo
The Good Soldier Il buon soldato
Franco Brusati
Полет орла 7.1
Полет орла Ingenjör Andrées luftfärd
Ян Труэль
Le grand frère Le grand frère
Франсис Жиро
The Dam To fragma
Dimitris Makris
An Egyptian Story Hadduta misrija
Юссеф Шахин
Буря 6.4
Буря Tempest
Пол Мазурски
The Eyes, the Mouth Gli occhi, la bocca
Марко Беллоккьо
Grog Grog
Франческо Лаудадио
Imperative Imperativ
Кшиштоф Занусси
The Trout La truite
Джозеф Лоузи
Частная жизнь 6.9
Частная жизнь Chastnaya zhizn
Юлий Райзман
Apprehension Die Beunruhigung
Lothar Warneke
Керель 6.2
Керель Querelle
Райнер Вернер Фассбиндер Marcel Carné (President of the Jury) withdrew after releasing the following statement, "I would love to make a personal statement. While being President of the Jury, I would love to express my disappointment in not having been able to convince my colleagues to place R.W. Fassbinder's "Querelle" among the winners. As a matter of fact, I've found myself alone in defending the Movie. Nevertheless, I keep on thinking that, although controversial, R.W. Fassbinder final movie, want it or not, love it or hate it, will one day find its place in the history of cinema."
Five Last Days Fünf letzte Tage
Перси Адлон
Голос 6.5
Голос Golos
Илья Авербах
The Hes Case De smaak van water
Orlow Seunke
Chopin Sciopèn
Luciano Odorisio
Colpire al cuore Colpire al cuore
Джанни Амелио
Grihajuddha Grihajuddha
Buddhadev Dasgupta
Career Golden Lion
Фрэнк Капра
Победитель
Алессандро Блазетти
Победитель
Акира Куросава
Акира Куросава
Победитель
Александр Клюге
Победитель
Чезаре Дзаваттини
Победитель
Джордж Кьюкор
Победитель
Жан-Люк Годар
Жан-Люк Годар
Победитель
Кинг Видор
Победитель
Луис Бунюэль
Луис Бунюэль
Победитель
Майкл Пауэлл
Майкл Пауэлл
Победитель
Сатьяджит Рай
Сатьяджит Рай
Победитель
Сергей Юткевич
Победитель
FIPRESCI Prize
Агония 7.0
Агония Agoniya
Элем Климов Tied with Der Stand der Dinge (1982).
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
Положение вещей 6.9
Положение вещей Stand der Dinge, Der
Вим Вендерс Tied with Agoniya (1981).
Победитель
OCIC Award
Five Last Days Fünf letzte Tage
Перси Адлон
Победитель
Pasinetti Award / Best Actor
Макс фон Сюдов
Макс фон Сюдов
Полет орла
Победитель
Pasinetti Award / Best Actress
Сьюзен Сарандон
Сьюзен Сарандон
Буря
Победитель
Pasinetti Award / Best Film
Imperative Imperativ
Кшиштоф Занусси
Победитель
UNICEF Award
The Hes Case De smaak van water
Orlow Seunke
Победитель
Pietro Bianchi Award
Ренато Кастеллани
Победитель
Special Jury Prize
Imperative Imperativ
Кшиштоф Занусси
Победитель
OCIC Award - Honorable Mention
Imperative Imperativ
Кшиштоф Занусси
Победитель
Venice Authors Prize - Special Mention / Best Film
Все номинанты
Les Sacrifiés Les Sacrifiés
Okacha Touita
Best First Work
Chopin Sciopèn
Luciano Odorisio Tied with De smaak van water (1982).
Победитель
The Hes Case De smaak van water
Orlow Seunke Tied with Sciopèn (1982).
Победитель
Best Overall Artistic Contribution
Rajput Rajput
Vijay Anand
Победитель
Golden Phoenix / Best Actor
Роберт Пауэлл
Imperative
Победитель
Golden Phoenix / Best Actress
Беатрис Роман
Удачное замужество
Победитель
Best Artistic Collaboration
Частная жизнь 6.9
Частная жизнь Chastnaya zhizn
Михаил Ульянов For his performance.
Победитель
Год проведения
Номинации

