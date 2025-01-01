Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Венецианский кинофестиваль События Венецианский кинофестиваль 1969

Все фильмы-номинанты «Венецианский кинофестиваль» в 1969 году

Место проведения Италия
Дата проведения 23 августа 1969 - 5 сентября 1969
Career Golden Lion
Луис Бунюэль
Луис Бунюэль
Homage for overall work
Победитель
Pasinetti Award / Best Foreign Film
Honor and Glory Cest a sláva
Hynek Bocan
Победитель
Pasinetti Award / Best Italian Film
Сатирикон Феллини 7.1
Сатирикон Феллини Fellini - Satyricon
Федерико Феллини
Победитель
Golden Rudder
Кровь кондора 7.1
Кровь кондора Yawar mallku
Хорхе Санхинес
Победитель
Luis Buñuel Award
6.9
Первый удар мачете La primera carga al machete
Мануэль Октавио Гомез
Победитель
CIDALC Award
The Ambush Zaseda
Zivojin Pavlovic Unanimously.
Победитель
Год проведения
Номинации

Другие награды и фестивали

Оскар
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Оскар
Каннский кинофестиваль
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Каннский кинофестиваль
Золотой глобус
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Золотой глобус
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
Золотая малина
Razzie
1981-2025
Золотая малина
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
Сандэнс
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Сандэнс
Послание к Человеку
1993-2025
Послание к Человеку
Берлинале
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Берлинале
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
КиноБраво
2024-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
ММКФ
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
ММКФ
Окно в Европу
1993-2025
Окно в Европу
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Три остросюжетные новинки сентября: первая мало того, что основана на реальных событиях, там еще и Мэтью МакКонахи
«Не кино, а пошлятина»: в 2025 году «Любовь и голуби» скорее ненавидят, чем обожают
Понравилась «Долгая прогулка»? Тогда вам точно стоит посмотреть культовый японский триллер с рейтингом 90% на RT
Это вам не Львенок и Черепаха: 10 реально жутких мультфильмов СССР — даже взрослым становится некомфортно
Обожаете сериалы про маньяков? Netflix готовит вам крутой подарок на Хэллоуин — фанаты «Истории Джеффри Даммера» оценят
$555 млн по миру: новый «Истребитель демонов» установил исторический рекорд — догадаетесь, что за тайтл был на верхушке ранее?
Гарри, у нас отмена: звезду фильмов о Поттере официально «вырезали» из франшизы — виной всему скандал 18+
Не Луффи и даже не Кайдо... но кто же тогда? Выяснили, кто самый сильный персонаж в мире «Ван Пис»
«Где "Звездные войны"?»: у «Мандалорец и Грогу» серьезная проблема, и боевик не спасут ни одни пересъемки
У «Заклятия» всего 4 номерных части, но фильмов в киновселенной — ровно 10: объясняем хронологию главной хоррор-франшизы XXI века
Эта битва будет легендарной: лишь одно аниме может потеснить нового «Истребителя демонов» — и прокат тайтла уже стартовал
На этой веб-странице используются файлы cookie. Продолжив открывать страницы сайта, Вы соглашаетесь с использованием файлов cookie. Узнать больше