Киноафиша Кинофестивали Венецианский кинофестиваль События Венецианский кинофестиваль 1949

Все фильмы-номинанты «Венецианский кинофестиваль» в 1949 году

Место проведения Италия
Дата проведения 11 августа 1949 - 1 сентября 1949
Золотой лев / Golden Lion
Manon Manon
Анри-Жорж Клузо
Победитель
Все номинанты
La malquerida La malquerida
Эмилио Фернандес
Meera Meera
Ellis Dungan, E.S. Tunda
The Fighting Pimpernel The Elusive Pimpernel
Майкл Пауэлл, Эмерик Прессбургер
The Forgotten Village The Forgotten Village
Herbert Kline
The Mill on the Po Il mulino del Po
Альберто Латтуада
Aux yeux du souvenir Aux yeux du souvenir
Жан Деланнуа
Последние дни Долвин 6.8
Последние дни Долвин The Last Days of Dolwyn
Эмлин Уильямс
Look for the Silver Lining Look for the Silver Lining
Дэвид Батлер
The Ballad of Berlin Berliner Ballade
Robert A. Stemmle
Добрые сердца и короны 8.0
Добрые сердца и короны Kind Hearts and Coronets
Роберт Хеймер
Black Shadows L'Équateur aux cent visages
André Cauvin
Fiamma che non si spegne Fiamma che non si spegne
Vittorio Cottafavi
Heaven Over the Marshes Cielo sulla palude
Августо Дженина
Le sorcier du ciel Le sorcier du ciel
Марсель Блистен
Sofka Sofka
Rados Novakovic
Portrait of Jennie Portrait of Jennie
Уильям Дитерле
The Fool and the Princess The Fool and the Princess
William C. Hammond
Pact with the Devil Patto col diavolo
Луиджи Кьярини
Geheimnisvolle Tiefe Geheimnisvolle Tiefe
Георг Вильгельм Пабст
Johnny Belinda Johnny Belinda
Жан Негулеско
Скотт из Антарктики 6.1
Скотт из Антарктики Scott of the Antarctic
Чарльз Фрэнд
The Blue Lagoon The Blue Lagoon
Frank Launder
The Snake Pit The Snake Pit
Анатоль Литвак
St. Matthew Passion Passione secondo S. Matteo
Эрнст Маришка
The Quiet One The Quiet One
Sidney Meyers
Girls Behind Bars Mädchen hinter Gittern
Alfred Braun
Hardly a Criminal Apenas un delincuente
Hugo Fregonese
The Dynamite Brothers I fratelli Dinamite
Nino Pagot
Праздничный день 7.3
Праздничный день Jour de fête
Жак Тати
The Sinners Au royaume des cieux
Жюльен Дювивье
Eva Eva
Gustaf Molander
Чемпион 7.8
Чемпион Champion
Марк Робсон
Dom na pustkowiu Dom na pustkowiu
Ян Рыбковский
The Three Caballeros The Three Caballeros
Уолт Дисней
No Alternative Ein Breira
Joseph Lejtes
A Man and His Sin Un homme et son péché
Paul Gury
OCIC Award
Heaven Over the Marshes Cielo sulla palude
Августо Дженина
Победитель
International Award / Best Actor
Джозеф Коттен
Джозеф Коттен
Portrait of Jennie
Победитель
International Award / Best Actress
Оливия Де Хэвиллэнд
The Snake Pit
Победитель
International Award / Best Cinematography
La malquerida La malquerida
Gabriel Figueroa
Победитель
International Award / Best Director
Августо Дженина
Heaven Over the Marshes
Победитель
International Award / Best Production Design
Добрые сердца и короны 8.0
Добрые сердца и короны Kind Hearts and Coronets
William Kellner
Победитель
International Award / Best Score
Последние дни Долвин 6.8
Последние дни Долвин The Last Days of Dolwyn
John Greenwood
Победитель
International Award / Best Screenplay
Праздничный день 7.3
Праздничный день Jour de fête
Жак Тати
Победитель
International Award
The Ballad of Berlin Berliner Ballade
Robert A. Stemmle
Победитель
The Snake Pit The Snake Pit
Анатоль Литвак
Победитель
The Quiet One The Quiet One
Sidney Meyers
Победитель
Best Italian Film
Heaven Over the Marshes Cielo sulla palude
Августо Дженина
Победитель
International Award - Documentary
Black Shadows L'Équateur aux cent visages
André Cauvin
Победитель
International Award - Short Film
Tibet proibito Tibet proibito
Франческо Мазелли
Победитель
