Киноафиша Кинофестивали Венецианский кинофестиваль События Венецианский кинофестиваль 1972

Все фильмы-номинанты «Венецианский кинофестиваль» в 1972 году

Место проведения Италия
Дата проведения 21 августа 1972 - 3 сентября 1972
Career Golden Lion
Charles Chaplin
Победитель
Anatoli Golovnya
Победитель
Билли Уайлдер
Победитель
FIPRESCI Prize
Cruel Sea Bas ya Bahar
Khalid Al Siddiq Tied with Seemabaddha (1971).
Победитель
Company Limited Seemabaddha
Сатьяджит Рай Tied with Bas ya Bahar (1971).
Победитель
Страх вратаря перед пенальти 6.5
Страх вратаря перед пенальти Die Angst des Tormanns beim Elfmeter
Вим Вендерс
Победитель
Pasinetti Award / Best Foreign Film
Заводной апельсин 7.4
Заводной апельсин Clockwork Orange
Стэнли Кубрик
Победитель
Pasinetti Award / Best Italian Film
Italian Film Critics Award / Best Actress
Тьюзди Уэлд
Der Dritte, Play It As It Lays
Победитель
Ютта Хоффманн
Der Dritte, Play It As It Lays
Победитель
Italian Film Critics Award / Best Supporting Actor
Bruno Pischiutta
Many Wars Ago
Победитель
Best Short Film / Golden Lion
Rahaee Rahaee
Nasser Taghvai
Победитель
Young Venice Award - Special Mention / Best Actor
Rajesh Khanna
Amar Prem
Победитель
Серебряный лев / Best First Work
Tranquility in the Presence of Others Aramesh dar Hozur Deegaran
Nasser Taghvai
Победитель
Best Color Film
Amar Prem Amar Prem
Shakti Samanta
Venezia Giovani Prize / Best First Film
The Two Seasons of Life Les deux saisons de la vie
Samy Pavel
Победитель
