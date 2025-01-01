Меню
Кинофестивали
Венецианский кинофестиваль
События
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1970
Все фильмы-номинанты «Венецианский кинофестиваль» в 1970 году
Место проведения
Италия
Дата проведения
19 августа 1970 - 1 сентября 1970
Career Golden Lion
Орсон Уэллс
Homage for overall work
Победитель
Pasinetti Award / Best Foreign Film
7.1
Ванда
Wanda
Барбара Лоден
Победитель
Pasinetti Award / Best Italian Film
7.1
Клоуны
The Clowns / I clowns
Федерико Феллини
Победитель
Silver Medal / Short Film
Brake Free
Brake Free
Carson Davidson
Победитель
"Lino Miccichè" First Feature Award
This Crazy World of Ours
Bube u glavi
Milos 'Misa' Radivojevic
Победитель
Год проведения
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2025
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2024
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2023
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2022
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2021
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2020
Показать все
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2019
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2018
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2017
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2016
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2015
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2014
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2013
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2012
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2011
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2010
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2009
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2008
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2007
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2006
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2005
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2004
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2003
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2002
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2001
Венецианский кинофестиваль 2000
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1999
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1998
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1997
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1996
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1995
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1994
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1993
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1992
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1991
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1990
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1989
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1988
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1987
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1986
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1985
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1984
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1983
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1982
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1981
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1980
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1979
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1972
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1971
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1970
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1969
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1968
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1967
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1966
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1965
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1964
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1963
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1962
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1961
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1960
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1959
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1958
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1957
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1956
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1955
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1954
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1953
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1952
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1951
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1950
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1949
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1948
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1947
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1946
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1942
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1941
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1940
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1939
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1938
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1937
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1936
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1935
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1934
Венецианский кинофестиваль 1932
Номинации
Лучший фильм
Golden Lion
Immersive VR
Серебряный лев / Лучший режиссер
Серебряный лев / Лучший сценарий
Серебряный лев / Откровение
Показать все
Серебряный лев / Гран-при жюри
Серебряный лев / Best First Work
Серебряный лев / Silver Lion
Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement
Liberatum Pioneer Award
Marcello Mastrioanno Award / Best Young Actor
Marcello Mastrioanno Award / Best Young Actor or Actress
Giornate degli Autori Director's Award
Giornate degli Autori Audience Award
Critics' Week Audience Award
Luciano Sovena Award / International Film Critics Week
Rotella Award
Edipo Re Award - Special Mention
Premio Speciale Film Impresa Award
Impact Golden Globes Prize for Documentary
Croce Rossa Italiana Award
CinemaSarà Award
Premio Carlo Lizzani
Серебряный лев - короткометражный фильм / Короткометражный фильм
Серебряный лев - короткометражный фильм / Corto Cortissimo Short Film Competition
Кубок Вольпи / Лучший актер
Кубок Вольпи / Лучшая актриса
Кубок Вольпи / Лучший актер второго плана
Кубок Вольпи / Лучшая актриса второго плана
Кубок Вольпи / Best Supporting Performer
Золотая Озелла / Лучший сценарий
Золотая Озелла / Best Cinematography
Золотая Озелла / Best Costume and Production Design
Золотая Озелла / Best Director
Золотая Озелла / Best Production Design
Золотая Озелла / Best Score
Золотая Озелла / Golden Osella
Золотая Озелла / Outstanding Technical Contribution
Приз за лучший сценарий
Приз Луиджи Де Лаурентиса / Лучший дебютный фильм
Приз Луиджи Де Лаурентиса / Luigi De Laurentiis Award
Премия Марчелло Мастроянни / Лучший молодой актер или актриса
Премия Марчелло Мастроянни / Best Young Actor
Премия Марчелло Мастроянни / Marcello Mastroianni Award
Квир-лев / Queer Lion Award
Квир-лев
Премия "Горизонты" за лучший короткометражный фильм
Премия "Горизонты" / Лучший фильм
Премия "Горизонты" / Best Actor
Премия "Горизонты" / Best Actor or Actress
Премия "Горизонты" / Best Actress
Премия "Горизонты" / Best Director
Премия "Горизонты" / Best Medium Length Film
Премия "Горизонты" / Best Screenplay
Премия "Горизонты" / Best Short Film
Премия "Горизонты" / Special Jury Prize
Премия "Горизонты" / Special Prize
Премия "Горизонты" за лучший документальный фильм
Конкурс короткометражных фильмов / Лучший короткометражный фильм
Конкурс короткометражных фильмов / Особое упоминание
Лучший европейский короткометражный фильм
Special Golden Ciak
Sergio Trasatti Award - Special Mention
Prize of the Students of the University 'La Sapienza'
New Cinema Award - Special Mention
New Cinema Award / Best Actor
New Cinema Award / Best Actress
New Cinema Award / Best Film
New Cinema Award
Golden Ciak / Best Actor
Golden Ciak / Best Actress
Golden Ciak / Best Film
Golden Ciak
Filmcritica "Bastone Bianco" Award - Special Mention
Children and Cinema Award - Special Mention
C.I.C.A.E. Award - Special Mention
UNICEF Award - Special Mention
OCIC Award - Honorable Mention
Brian Award
Venice TV Prize
International Critics' Week Award / Best Film
International Critics' Week Award / Best Short Film SIC@SIC 2020
International Critics' Week Award
Doc/It Award - Special Mention
Lina Mangiacapre Award - Special Mention
Elvira Notari Prize - Special Mention
Prize of the Forum for Cinema and Literature
Queer Lion - Special Mention
Special Jury Prize
Bronze Medal
Best Italian Film / ARCA
Best Italian Film
UAAR Award
Gucci Prize
Critics' Week Award / Best Film
Critics' Week Award
Critics' Week Award / Sun Film Group Audience Award
Biografilm Award
Biografilm Award / Documentary
Biografilm Award / Fiction
Jameson Short Film Award
Doc/It Award
Most Promising New Director
Best Short Film
Best Short Film / Documentary
Best Short Film / Golden Lion
Best Short Film / Short Film
Absolute Grand Prize
San Giorgio Prize
Label Europa Cinemas / Label Europa Cinemas Award
Label Europa Cinemas / Best Film
Label Europa Cinemas / Giornate degli Autori
Label Europa Cinemas
Italian Film Critics Award / Best Actress
Italian Film Critics Award / Best Supporting Actor
Italian Film Critics Award
International Peace Award
OCIC Special Award
Kodak Award
Cinecritica Award
AIACE Award
Young Cinema Award / Alternatives
Young Cinema Award / Best Digital Film
Young Cinema Award / Best Film in Competition
Young Cinema Award / Best International Film
Young Cinema Award / Best Italian Film
Young Cinema Award / Younger's in Movie
Venice Horizons Award - Special Mention / Best Feature Film
Venice Horizons Award - Special Mention / Best Short Film
Venice Horizons Award - Special Mention
Human Rights Film Network Award - Special Mention
Human Rights Film Network Award
FEDIC Award - Special Mention
EIUC Award - Special Mention
EIUC Award
Digital Cinema Award
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Audience Award (Critics' Week)
Audience Award (Critics' Week) / Best Film (International Film Critics Week)
"Lino Miccichè" First Feature Award
Silver Medal / Short Film
Silver Medal
International Award / Best Actor
International Award / Best Actress
International Award / Best Cinematography
International Award / Best Director
International Award / Best Production Design
International Award / Best Score
International Award / Best Screenplay
International Award
Pietro Bianchi Award
Upstream Prize / Best Actor
Upstream Prize / Best Actress
Upstream Prize / Best Film
Open Prize
Luigi De Laurentiis Award - Special Mention / Best Debut Film
Lina Mangiacapre Award
Award of the City of Rome - Special Mention
Award of the City of Rome / Best Debut Director
Award of the City of Rome / Best Film
'Cult Network Italia' Prize - Special Mention
Lion of San Marco / Best Children's Film - Television
Lion of San Marco / Best Documentary
Lion of San Marco / Best Documentary - Television
Lion of San Marco / Best Film about Adolescence
Lion of San Marco
San Marco Special Jury Award
San Marco Prize - Special Mention
San Marco Prize
SIGNIS Award - Honorable Mention
SIGNIS Award
Pasinetti Award - Special Mention
Kinematrix Film Award / Feature Films
Kinematrix Film Award / Other Formats
Future Film Festival Digital Award - Special Mention
Audience Award
Audience Award / Best Actor
Audience Award / Best Actress
Audience Award / Best Film
Wella Prize
UNICEF Award
UNESCO Award
Sergio Trasatti Award
Rota Soundtrack Award
Pasinetti Award / Authors' Days
Pasinetti Award / Best Actor
Pasinetti Award / Best Actress
Pasinetti Award / Best Actress - Special Mention
Pasinetti Award / Best Cast
Pasinetti Award / Best Director
Pasinetti Award / Best Documentary
Pasinetti Award / Best Film
Pasinetti Award / Best Foreign Film
Pasinetti Award / Best Italian Film
Pasinetti Award / Competition
Pasinetti Award / Horizons
Pasinetti Award / Parallel Sections
Pasinetti Award
Pasinetti Award / Special Pasinetti Award
Pasinetti Award / Special Prize
OCIC Award
Netpac Award
Mimmo Rotella Foundation Award / Best Producer
Mimmo Rotella Foundation Award
Laterna Magica Prize - Special Mention
Laterna Magica Prize
Italian Cinema Clubs Award
Isvema Award
Filmcritica "Bastone Bianco" Award / Best Film
Filmcritica "Bastone Bianco" Award
FIPRESCI Prize / Best Feature
FIPRESCI Prize / Best Film
FIPRESCI Prize / Best First Feature
FIPRESCI Prize / Best First Work
FIPRESCI Prize / Best Short Film
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
FIPRESCI Prize / Critics Week
FIPRESCI Prize
FIPRESCI Prize / Orizzonti and Parallel Sections
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
FIPRESCI Prize / Special Mention
FEDIC Award / Best Actor
FEDIC Award / Best Film
FEDIC Award / Best Food Scene
FEDIC Award / Best Short
FEDIC Award
Elvira Notari Prize
Don Quixote Award
Children and Cinema Award
'Cult Network Italia' Prize
'CinemAvvenire' Award
'CinemAvvenire' Award / Best Film
'CinemAvvenire' Award / Best Film - Il cerchio non è rotondo Award
'CinemAvvenire' Award / Best Film in Competition
'CinemAvvenire' Award / Best Film on the Relationship Man-Nature
'CinemAvvenire' Award / Best First Film
'CinemAvvenire' Award / Best First Work
'CinemAvvenire' Award / Cinema for Peace
'CinemAvvenire' Award / Cinema for Peace Award
'CinemAvvenire' Award / Cinema, Man, Nature
Little Golden Lion
Future Film Festival Digital Award
Cinema of the Present - Special Jury Award
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Special Director's Award
Grand Special Jury Prize / Best Original Idea
Grand Special Jury Prize / Best Writer
Grand Special Jury Prize / Best Writing Style
Grand Special Jury Prize
Career Golden Lion
Medal / Animation Design
Medal / Current Affairs
Medal / Documentary
Medal
International Film Chamber Award / Color
International Film Chamber Award / Technical
Golden Medal / Best Actor
Golden Medal / Best Actress
Golden Medal / Best Actuality Documentary
Golden Medal / Best Animation
Golden Medal
Biennale Trophy
Biennale Cup
Biennale Award / Best Actor
Biennale Award / Best Film
Biennale Award
UNICRIT Award
Biennale Medal
Mussolini Cup / Best Foreign Film
Mussolini Cup / Best Italian Film
Cinema & Arts Award - Special Mention
Cinema & Arts Award
Premio Kinéo / Best International Actress
ImpACT Award
The Film Club Audience Award
Robert Bresson Award
UNIMED Prize for Cultural Diversity
Ca' Foscari Young Jury Award
Premio CinemaSarà Award - Special Mention
Le Vie Dell'Immagine Award
Venice Immersive Grand Prize
Premio Ulisse Terra di Cinema
amfAR Award / Award of Courage
SIAE Award
Giornate Degli Autori's People Choice Award
Authors under 40 Award / Best Screenplay
Authors under 40 Award / Special Mention for Cinematography
Authors under 40 Award / Best Directing and Screenwriting
Authors under 40 Award / Best Director
Authors under 40 Award / Best Screenwriting
Authors under 40 Award / Special Mention for Editing
Authors under 40 Award / Special Mention for Screenwriting
Premio CinemaSarà Award
Green Drop Award - Special Mention / Green Drop Award
Green Drop Award - Special Mention
Venice Immersive / Best Experience
Venice Immersive / Grand Jury Prize
Venice Immersive / Immersive Achievement Prize
Venice Immersive / Special Jury Prize
Premio per l'inclusione Edipo Re (Giornate degli Autori)
Giornate degli Autori - Award for Women Screenwriters Under 40
HFPA Special Prize
Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award
Grand Jury Prize for Best VR Immersive Work / Best VR Experience
Grand Jury Prize for Best VR Immersive Work / Best VR Story
Grand Jury Prize for Best VR Immersive Work / Virtual Reality Competition
Giornate degli Autori Award
SIC@SIC Short Italian Cinema @ Settimana Internazionale della Critica / Centro Nazionale del Cortometraggio Award
SIC@SIC Short Italian Cinema @ Settimana Internazionale della Critica / Best Director
SIC@SIC Short Italian Cinema @ Settimana Internazionale della Critica / Best Short Film
SIC@SIC Short Italian Cinema @ Settimana Internazionale della Critica / Best Technical Contribution
Audience Award - Armani Beauty (Orizzonti Extra)
Grand Prize Venice International Critics' Week
Grand Prize Venice International Critics' Week / Special Mention
Grand Prize Venice International Critics' Week / Best Film
Grand Prize Venice International Critics' Week / Jury Special Mention
Venice Award for Best Virtual Reality / Virtual Reality Competition
Best VR Immersive User Experience / Best VR Immersive Experience for Interactive Content
Best VR Immersive User Experience / Venice VR Expanded
RB Casting Award
Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente Award - Special Mention / Treatment of Issues Related to Environment
Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente Award - Special Mention / Treatment of Issues Related to Social Environment
Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente Award - Special Mention / Treatment of Issues Related to Work
Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente Award - Special Mention
Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente Award
Sfera 1932 Award - Special Mention
Fanheart3 Award / XR Special Mention
Fanheart3 Award / Graffetta d'Oro for Best Film
Fanheart3 Award / Nave d'Argento for Best OTP
Fanheart3 Award / VR Fan Experience
Fanheart3 Award / XR Fan Experience
Lizzani Award
Lanterna Magica Award
Verona Film Club Award / Verona Film Club Award for Most Innovative Film
Verona Film Club Award
GdA Director's Award
Filming Italy Award / Best Actress (Miglior attrice protagonista)
Filming Italy Award / International Award
Filming Italy Award / Best Movie Achievement International Award
Filming Italy Award
Plaque Lion St. Marc
Sfera 1932 Award
Mario Serandrei - Hotel Saturnia & International Award for the Best Technical Contribution
Edipo Re Award (Università degli Studi di Padova e ResInt Rete dell'Economia Sociale Internazionale)
Smithers Foundation Award / Ambassador of Hope
Smithers Foundation Award / Collateral Award
Campari Passion for the Cinema Award
Premio Vivere da Sportivi Award
Smithers Foundation Award - Special Mention
Hearst Film Award
Best VR Story
Best VR Story / Virtual Reality
Best VR Story / Virtual Reality Competition
Best VR Story / Virtual Reality Linear Competition
Circolo del Cinema di Verona Award
Venezia Giovani Prize / Best First Film
La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Best Chief Electrician
La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Best Costume Designer
La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Best Prop Maker
La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Best Camera Operator
La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Best Costume Tailoring
La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Best Dressmaker
La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Best Head of Camera and Electrical Department
La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Best Head of Electrical Department
La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Best Production Director
La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Best Production Manager
La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Best Production Manager in an International Film
La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Best Production Manager in an Italian Film
La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Best Set Designer
La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Best Special Effects
La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Best Stagehand
La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Best Stunt Coordinator
La Pellicola d'Oro Award / Best Tailor
Mouse d'Oro Award
Franca Sozzani Award
UNIMED Award
CICT-UNESCO C. Smithers Foundation Award
Fair Play Cinema Award - Special Mention
Fair Play Cinema Award
FIPRESCI Award / Best Film in Competition
MigrArti Prize / Best Director
MigrArti Prize / Best Short Film
MigrArti Prize
Premio Laguna Sud (Venice Days)
S.I.A.E. Award for Emrging Talent / Best Film
S.I.A.E. Award for Emrging Talent / Best Short Film
Cineforum 66 Award
NuovoImaie Award / Best Actor
Saturnia Prize
NuovoImaie Talent Award / Best New Young Actors
NuovoImaie Talent Award / Best Actress in a Debut Film
NuovoImaie Talent Award / Best Italian Actor in a Debut Film
NuovoImaie Talent Award / Best New Young Actor
NuovoImaie Talent Award / Best New Young Actress
Amnesty International Italia Award
Soundtrack Stars Lifetime Achievement Award
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Special Award
Persol Tribute Visionary Talent Award
AKAI International Film Fest Award - Special Mention
AKAI International Film Fest Award / Best Actor
AKAI International Film Fest Award / Best Actress
AKAI International Film Fest Award / Best Director
AKAI International Film Fest Award / Best Film Criticism
AKAI International Film Fest Award / Best Revelation
Bisato d'Oro - Special Mention
Cinecibo Award
Best Innovative Budget Award
BNL People's Choice Award
BNL People's Choice Award / Best Film
Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award / Best Film in a Foreign Language
Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award / Best Italian Film
Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award
AssoMusica Award
Piccioni Award
Civitas Vitae Prossima Award
Bisato d'Oro / Best Actor
Bisato d'Oro / Best Actress
Bisato d'Oro / Best Cinematography
Bisato d'Oro / Best Director
Bisato d'Oro / Best Film
Bisato d'Oro / Best Screenplay
Volpi Award / Best Actor
Volpi Award / Best Actress
International Award - Short Film
International Award - Documentary / Final Cut in Venice
International Award - Documentary
International Award - Animated Film
Ambiente WWF Award
Grand International Award
Bianchi Award
Fedeora Award - Special Mention / International Film Critics Week
Fedeora Award - Special Mention / Venice Days
Fedeora Award / Best Actress in a Debut Film (Venice Days)
Fedeora Award / Best Cinematography (International Film Critics Week)
Fedeora Award / Best Director of a Debut Film (Venice Days)
Fedeora Award / Best Euro-Mediterranean Film
Fedeora Award / Best Film (International Film Critics Week)
Fedeora Award / Best Film (Venice Days)
Fedeora Award / Best Screenwriter (International Film Critics Week)
Label Europa Cinemas - Special Mention
Schermi di Qualità Award
Soundtrack Stars Award - Special Mention / Best Actress
Soundtrack Stars Award - Special Mention / Best Contemporary Actor
Soundtrack Stars Award - Special Mention / Best Song
Soundtrack Stars Award - Special Mention / Best Soundtrack
Soundtrack Stars Award / Best Original Song
Soundtrack Stars Award / Best Soundtrack
Soundtrack Stars Award / Critic's Choice
Soundtrack Stars Award / Lifetime Achievement Award
Soundtrack Stars Award
Soundtrack Stars Award / Special Mention
Vittorio Veneto Film Festival Award - Special Mention
Gillo Pontecorvo-Arte e Industria Award
Golden Mouse - Special Mention
Magic Lantern Award
CICT-UNESCO Enrico Fulchignoni Award
Arca CinemaGiovani Award / Best Film
Arca CinemaGiovani Award / Best Film in Competition
Arca CinemaGiovani Award / Best Italian Film
Arca CinemaGiovani Award / Best Italian Film in Venice
Leoncino d'Oro Agiscuola Award - Cinema for UNICEF
Leoncino d'Oro Agiscuola Award
ENIC Medal
Venezia Classici Award / Best Documentary on Cinema
Venezia Classici Award / Best Restored Film
Venezia Classici Award / Venice Days Award
Golden Plate
Special Lion / Best Film
Catholic Cinema Clubs Award
Best Short Film - Special Mention
Best Short Film - Special Mention / Short Film
Award of the City of Venice / Grand Jury Best Original Idea
Award of the City of Venice
International Critics Award - Special Mention / Documentaries
International Critics Award - Special Mention / Feature Films
International Critics Award / Best Animated Film
International Critics Award / Best Documentary
International Critics Award / Best Feature Film
Cinema 60 Award
Award of the City of Imola - Special Mention
Award of the City of Imola
Alitalia Award / Best Actor
Alitalia Award / Best Actress
De Sica Award - Special Mention
CIDALC Award
Corporations Ministry Cup
Photographers Award
Gingerly Award
Bresson Award
Technical Prize
Best Artistic Collaboration
Popular Culture Ministry Cup / Best Foreign Director
Popular Culture Ministry Cup / Best Italian Director
Popular Culture Ministry Cup
Luis Buñuel Award
Golden Rudder
Best Italian Documentary
Special Pasinetti Award
Agriculture Ministry Cup
Best World Premiere
Best Foreign Screenplay
Best Colonial Film
Tourism Supervision Cup
Fascist Industry Confederation Cup
Best Psychological Film
Best Animation
Education Ministry Cup
ANICA Cup
Cinecittà Cup
Premio Cinematografico "Civitas Vitae prossima" Award
Venice Horizons Youtube Award
Best Italian Comedy
Propaganda Ministry Cup / Best Foreign Film
Propaganda Ministry Cup / Best Italian Film
Propaganda Ministry Cup
Fascist Party Cup / Best Foreign Film
Fascist Party Cup / Best Italian Film
Fascist Party Cup
Best Foreign Documentary
Silver Mouse
Persol Award
Nazareno Taddei Award - Special Mention
La Navicella Venezia Cinema Award
Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award
Interfilm Award / Interfilm Award for Promoting Interreligious Dialogue
Interfilm Award / 10th INTERFILM Award for Promoting Interreligious Dialogue
Interfilm Award / Best Film
Interfilm Award
Green Drop Award
Gillo Pontecorvo-Arcobaleno Latino Award
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award
Digital Cinema Award - Special Mention
Vittorio Veneto Film Festival Award / Best Actor
Vittorio Veneto Film Festival Award / Best Film
Vittorio Veneto Film Festival Award
Equal Opportunity Award
Premium Cinema Talent Award
AGIS Award
Special Volpi Cup
Special Lion for the Overall Work
Golden Mouse
ENIC Cup
Bronze Lion
Golden Phoenix / Best Actor
Golden Phoenix / Best Actress
UNESCO Award - Special Mention
Prix Pierrot
Premio per la migliore interpretazione
Plate 'Lion of San Marco' / Best Animated Film
Plate 'Lion of San Marco' / Best Children's Film
Plate 'Lion of San Marco' / Best Experimental Film
Plate 'Lion of San Marco' / Best Sport Film
Plate 'Lion of San Marco' / Cultural and Educational Film
Plate 'Lion of San Marco' / Film about Architecture
Plate 'Lion of San Marco'
Max Factor Award
CICT-IFTC Award
Grand Prize of the European Academy
'Commendatore al merito della Repubblica' Medal
Prize of the International Youth Jury
FEDIC Award - Honorable Mention
Enzo Serafin Award
Honorary Diploma
Honorable Mention / Acting
Honorable Mention
FEDIC Special Award
Best Overall Artistic Contribution
San Michele Award
Jury Special Mention
Best Music
Best First Film
Best First Film / Best First film
Best Color Film
Special Prize on Occasion of the Festival's Jubilee
Audience Referendum / Best Technical Perfection
Audience Referendum / IN-COMPETITION
Audience Referendum / Most Amusing Film
Audience Referendum / Most Convincing Director
Audience Referendum / Most Favorite Actor
Audience Referendum / Most Favorite Actress
Audience Referendum / Most Original Story (Fantasy)
Audience Referendum / Most Touching Film
Telepiù Award - Special Mention
Telepiù Award / Best Short Film
Telepiù Award / Best short film
Telepiù Award
Anicaflash Prize
Special Recommendation / Animated Film
Special Recommendation / Color Film
Special Recommendation
Plate / Best Documentary
Plate / Best Educative or Scientific Film
Plate / Best Short - Fiction
Plate / Children's Film - Educative-Didactical
Plate / Documentary - Contemporary Life/Social
Plate
Plate / Recreative Children's Film
Grand Biennale Art Trophy
Best Scientific Film
Best Musical Film
Best Director / Venice Horizons Award
Best Director
Best Cinematography
Netpac Award - Special Mention
Special Prize
Silver Osella / Best Cinematography
Silver Osella / Best Editing
Silver Osella / Best Original Music
Lion of San Marco - Grand Prize / Best Documentary
Lion of San Marco - Grand Prize
FIPRESCI Prize - Honorable Mention
Best Actress
Best Actor
Special Mention / DGCA-MiC Italian Pavilion
Special Mention
Special Jury Citation
Best First Work
L'Oreal Paris Award
Venice Authors Prize
Venice Authors Prize - Special Mention / Best Film
Venice Authors Prize - Special Mention
Controcampo Italiano Prize - Special Mention
Best European Short Film
Nazareno Taddei Award
Gianni Astrei Award
Controcampo Italiano Prize
Controcampo Italiano Prize / Documentary
Controcampo Italiano Prize / Feature Film
Controcampo Italiano Prize / Short Film
Christopher D. Smithers Foundation Special Award
AIF - For Film Fest Award
3-D Award
3-D Award / Most Creative 3D Film Stereoscopic Film of the Year
3-D Award / Most Creative Stereoscopic Film of the Year
UCCA Venticittà Award - Special Mention
UCCA Venticittà Award
Audience Award (Arena)
Young Venice Award - Special Mention / Best Actor
Young Venice Award - Special Mention / Best Film
Young Venice Award - Special Mention
Young Venice Award
Venice TV Prize - Special Mention
Venezia Genti - Best Short Film
Venezia Genti - Best Feature Film
Special Award / Best American Feature Script
Special Award / Best Actor
Kodak-Cinecritica Award
De Sica Award
Award of the Society for Psychology
The President of the Italian Senate's Gold Medal / Best Film
The President of the Italian Senate's Gold Medal
Другие награды и фестивали
Оскар
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Каннский кинофестиваль
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Золотой глобус
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Золотая малина
Razzie
1981-2025
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Сандэнс
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Послание к Человеку
1993-2025
Берлинале
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
КиноБраво
2024-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
ММКФ
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Окно в Европу
1993-2025
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
