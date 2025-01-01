Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Венецианский кинофестиваль События Венецианский кинофестиваль 1970

Все фильмы-номинанты «Венецианский кинофестиваль» в 1970 году

Место проведения Италия
Дата проведения 19 августа 1970 - 1 сентября 1970
Career Golden Lion
Орсон Уэллс
Орсон Уэллс
Homage for overall work
Победитель
Pasinetti Award / Best Foreign Film
Ванда 7.1
Ванда Wanda
Барбара Лоден
Победитель
Pasinetti Award / Best Italian Film
Клоуны 7.1
Клоуны The Clowns / I clowns
Федерико Феллини
Победитель
Silver Medal / Short Film
Brake Free Brake Free
Carson Davidson
Победитель
"Lino Miccichè" First Feature Award
This Crazy World of Ours Bube u glavi
Milos 'Misa' Radivojevic
Победитель
Год проведения
Номинации

Другие награды и фестивали

Оскар
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Оскар
Каннский кинофестиваль
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Каннский кинофестиваль
Золотой глобус
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Золотой глобус
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
Золотая малина
Razzie
1981-2025
Золотая малина
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
Сандэнс
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Сандэнс
Послание к Человеку
1993-2025
Послание к Человеку
Берлинале
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Берлинале
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
КиноБраво
2024-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
ММКФ
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
ММКФ
Окно в Европу
1993-2025
Окно в Европу
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Кинофестиваль в Торонто
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Съемки с преступниками и деньги от братвы: почему актеры стыдились ролей в «Бандитском Петербурге»
231,3 миллиона часов чистого адреналина: зрители называют «Тайлера Рейка» лучшим боевиком Netflix, а вы смотрели?
Полуэльфы, полуорки, а что насчет полугномов? Во «Властелине колец» обнаружили между строк странных персонажей
«Где "Звездные войны"?»: у «Мандалорец и Грогу» серьезная проблема, и боевик не спасут ни одни пересъемки
Гарри, у нас отмена: звезду фильмов о Поттере официально «вырезали» из франшизы — виной всему скандал 18+
Обожаете сериалы про маньяков? Netflix готовит вам крутой подарок на Хэллоуин — фанаты «Истории Джеффри Даммера» оценят
Эта битва будет легендарной: лишь одно аниме может потеснить нового «Истребителя демонов» — и прокат тайтла уже стартовал
$555 млн по миру: новый «Истребитель демонов» установил исторический рекорд — догадаетесь, что за тайтл был на верхушке ранее?
«Есть только миг» и зрительский рейтинг: россияне назвали 10 фильмов СССР с самой крутой музыкой — песню про 5 минут здесь не ищите
Это вам не Львенок и Черепаха: 10 реально жутких мультфильмов СССР — даже взрослым становится некомфортно
«Это было поверхностно»: почему Броснан стыдится своего Бонда — а Крейг превратил это в преимущество
На этой веб-странице используются файлы cookie. Продолжив открывать страницы сайта, Вы соглашаетесь с использованием файлов cookie. Узнать больше