Киноафиша Кинофестивали Венецианский кинофестиваль События Венецианский кинофестиваль 1940

Все фильмы-номинанты «Венецианский кинофестиваль» в 1940 году

Место проведения Италия
Дата проведения 8 августа 1940 - 1 сентября 1940
Кубок Вольпи / Лучший актер
Кубок Вольпи / Лучшая актриса
Mussolini Cup / Best Foreign Film
The Stationmaster Der Postmeister
Gustav Ucicky
Победитель
Все номинанты
Trenck, der Pandur Trenck, der Pandur
Герьерт Селпин
Verena Stadler Verena Stadler
Hermann Haller
Gül Baba Gül Baba
Kálmán Nádasdy
Opernball Opernball
Геза Фон Больвари
Freed Hands Befreite Hände
Hans Schweikart
Dankó Pista Dankó Pista
László Kalmár
Jud Süß Jud Süß
Veit Harlan
Achtung! Feind hört mit! Achtung! Feind hört mit!
Arthur Maria Rabenalt
Kadettkamrater Kadettkamrater
Weyler Hildebrand
Muz z neznáma Muz z neznáma
Мартин Фрич
Mother Love Mutterliebe
Gustav Ucicky
Stål Stål
Per Lindberg
Mussolini Cup / Best Italian Film
The Siege of the Alcazar L'assedio dell'Alcazar
Августо Дженина
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Knight of Kruja Il cavaliere di Kruja
Carlo Campogalliani
Passione Oltre l'amore
Кармине Галлоне
A Romantic Adventure Una romantica avventura
Марио Камерини
Abbandono Abbandono
Марио Маттоли
Don Pasquale Don Pasquale
Camillo Mastrocinque
Грешница 6.6
Грешница La peccatrice
Амлето Палерми
Год проведения
Номинации

