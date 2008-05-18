Menu
Poster of Service
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Service

Service

Serbis 18+
Country Philippines / France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 18 May 2008
Release date
24 June 2008 Philippines
MPAA R
Also known as
Serbis, Service, Serviço, Servis, Servicio, Serwis, Szolgáltatás, Σέρβις, Сербис, サービス
Director
Dante Mendoza
Cast
Gina Pareño
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Service
Kid Kulafu 6.6
Kid Kulafu (2015)
Thy Womb 6.9
Thy Womb (2012)

Film rating

6.0
Rate 13 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
