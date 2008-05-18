Menu
6.0
Rate
Serbis
18+
Drama
Country
Philippines / France
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
18 May 2008
Release date
24 June 2008
Philippines
MPAA
R
Also known as
Serbis, Service, Serviço, Servis, Servicio, Serwis, Szolgáltatás, Σέρβις, Сербис, サービス
Director
Dante Mendoza
Cast
Gina Pareño
Film rating
6.0
Rate
13
votes
Quotes
Nanay Flor
How could you let this idiot impregnate you?
