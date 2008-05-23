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Poster of Synecdoche, New York
6.4
Synecdoche, New York - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Synecdoche, New York
6.4

Synecdoche, New York

, 2008
Synecdoche, New York
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Synecdoche, New York
6.4
Synecdoche, New York - Trailer
Synecdoche, New York  Trailer

Cast

Philip Seymour Hoffman
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Caden Cotard
Samantha Morton
Samantha Morton
Hazel
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
Claire Keen
Catherine Keener
Catherine Keener
Adele Lack
Hope Davis
Hope Davis
Sadie Goldstein
Olive (4 years old)
Tom Noonan
Tom Noonan
Sammy Barnathan
Peter Freedman
Peter Freedman
Emergency Room Doctor
Charles Techman
Like Clockwork Patient
Josh Pais
Josh Pais
Ophthalmologist
Daniel London
Tom
Director Charlie Kaufman
Writer Charlie Kaufman
Composer Jon Brion
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 23 May 2008
Release date
9 April 2009 Russia CP Classic 16+
7 May 2009 Australia
9 April 2009 Belarus
26 November 2009 Germany
15 May 2009 Great Britain
15 May 2009 Ireland 15A
19 June 2014 Italy
14 November 2009 Japan
9 April 2009 Kazakhstan
21 August 2009 Mexico B-15
20 August 2009 Portugal
7 January 2010 South Korea 18
6 February 2009 Sweden
24 October 2008 USA
9 April 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $4,659,875
Production Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, Likely Story, Projective Testing Service
Also known as
Synecdoche, New York, Nueva York en escena, Нью-Йорк, Нью-Йорк, I Synekdohi tis Neas Yorkis, Kis-nagy világ, New York i et nøtteskall, New York Yanılsamaları, Prispodoba, Sinédoque, Nova Iorque, Sinédoque, Nova York, Sinegdoha, New York, Sinekdoki, Niujorkas, Stage Play, Stage Play - Mein Leben als Theaterstück, Sünekdohh, New York, Synecdoche, New York - Todas las vidas, mi vida, Synekdocha, New York, Synekdocha, Nowy Jork, Todas las vidas, mi vida, Η Συνεκδοχή της Νέας Υόρκης, Нюйоркска пиеса, Њујоршка Синегдоха, 紐約浮世繪, 纽约提喻法, 脳内ニューヨーク, 시네도키, 뉴욕, New York, Iscenesat

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Synecdoche, New York - Trailer
Synecdoche, New York Trailer
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soundtrack Synecdoche, New York

Quotes

Pastor Everything is more complicated than you think. You only see a tenth of what is true. There are a million little strings attached to every choice you make; you can destroy your life every time you choose. But maybe you won't know for twenty years. And you may never ever trace it to its source. And you only get one chance to play it out. Just try and figure out your own divorce. And they say there is no fate, but there is: it's what you create. And even though the world goes on for eons and eons, you are only here for a fraction of a fraction of a second. Most of your time is spent being dead or not yet born. But while alive, you wait in vain, wasting years, for a phone call or a letter or a look from someone or something to make it all right. And it never comes or it seems to but it doesn't really. And so you spend your time in vague regret or vaguer hope that something good will come along. Something to make you feel connected, something to make you feel whole, something to make you feel loved. And the truth is I feel so angry, and the truth is I feel so fucking sad, and the truth is I've felt so fucking hurt for so fucking long and for just as long I've been pretending I'm OK, just to get along, just for, I don't know why, maybe because no one wants to hear about my misery, because they have their own. Well, fuck everybody. Amen.
Caden Cotard Amen.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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