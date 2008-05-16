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Poster of Tyson
7.6
Tyson - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Tyson
7.6

Tyson

, 2008
Tyson
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Tyson
7.6
Tyson - Trailer
Tyson  Trailer

Synopsis

A mixture of original interviews and archival footage and photographs sheds light on the life experiences of Mike Tyson.

Cast

Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson
Self
Trevor Berbick
Self
Bill Cayton
Self
Robin Givens
Robin Givens
Evander Holyfield
Mills Lane
Self
Cus D'Amato
Self
Jim Jacobs
Self
Joe Louis
Self
Max Schmeling
Self
Jack Dempsey
Self
Gene Tunney
Self
Director James Toback
Writer James Toback
Composer Salaam Remi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 16 May 2008
Release date
16 May 2008 Brazil
16 May 2008 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $964,920
Production Fyodor Productions, Defiance Entertainment, Green Room Films
Also known as
Tyson, Tyson: The Movie, Тайсон, Mike Tyson

Film rating

7.6
Rate 15 votes
7.4 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Tyson - Trailer
Tyson Trailer
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Quotes

Mike Tyson [responding to a man in the crowd yelling "get him in a straight jacket"] Put your mother in a straight jacket, you punk ass white boy! Come here and tell me that and I'll fuck you in the ass, you punk white boy. You faggot. You can't touch me, you're not man enough. I eat your asshole alive you bitch. Fuck you you ho. Come say to my face and I fuck you for everybody. You bitch. Come on you bitch. You scared coward, you not man enough to fuck with me. You can't last two minutes in my world bitch. Look at you, you scared now you ho. Scared like a little white pussy. Scared of the real man. I'll fuck you till you love me faggot.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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