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5.9
Kinoafisha Films No End of Surprises
5.9

No End of Surprises

, 1975
Pai an jing ji
Hong Kong / Drama / 18+
5.9

Cast

Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan
Secretary Chen
Tien Lie
Li-Li Chen
Ke-Wei Cheng
Siu Ping Cheng
Ying Cheung
Ti Chin
Mu Chu
Chin Chun
Sau Sun Ho
Kai-Chun Hsia
Director Mu Chu
Writer Ke Szema
Composer Ning Kai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 5 December 1975
Release date
5 December 1975 Hong Kong
Production Golden Harvest Company
Also known as
Pai an jing qi, No End of Surprises, Pak ngon geng gei, Сюрпризам нет конца, Pai an jing ji

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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