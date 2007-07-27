No matter whether we can meet or not, no matter whether you will forget me or not, I just want to tell you a secret, I love you.

Lu Xiao Yu No matter whether we can meet or not, no matter whether you will forget me or not, I just want to tell you a secret, I love you.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.