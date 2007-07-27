ProductionAvex Asia, Black & White Keys, East Empire International Holding
Also known as
Bu Neng Shuo De. Mi Mi, Secret, 不能說的．秘密, A Secret That Cannot Be Told, Bí Mật Không Thể Nói, Ienai himitsu, Segredo, Секрет, 不能说的秘密, 言えない秘密, Bu neng shuo de mi mi, 말할 수 없는 비밀, The Secret That Cannot Be Told, รักเรากัลปาวสาน, Can't Say Secret To You
Film rating
8.0
Rate12 votes
7.5IMDb
Quotes
Lu Xiao YuNo matter whether we can meet or not, no matter whether you will forget me or not, I just want to tell you a secret, I love you.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.