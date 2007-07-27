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Poster of Secret
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Secret
8.0

Secret

, 2007
Secret
Hong Kong / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Secret
8.0

Cast

Jay Chou
Ye Xiang Lun
Anthony Brandon Wong
Kwai Lunmei
Kwai Lunmei
Lu Xiao Yu
Anthony Wong
Anthony Wong
Sir Yip
Ming-Ming Su
Rain's Mom
Devon Song
Ah Bao
Kai-Syuan Tzeng
Sky
Jun Lang Huang
Ah Lang
Yuri Chan
Yu Hao
Chase Chang
Record Store Owner
Funky Tu
York
Director Jay Chou
Writer Jay Chou, Chi-Long To
Composer Toy Terdsak Janpan, Jay Chou
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 23 August 2008
World premiere 27 July 2007
Release date
31 July 2007 China
2 August 2007 Hong Kong
10 January 2008 South Korea
27 July 2007 Taiwan
Worldwide Gross $8,968,358
Production Avex Asia, Black & White Keys, East Empire International Holding
Also known as
Bu Neng Shuo De. Mi Mi, Secret, 不能說的．秘密, A Secret That Cannot Be Told, Bí Mật Không Thể Nói, Ienai himitsu, Segredo, Секрет, 不能说的秘密, 言えない秘密, Bu neng shuo de mi mi, 말할 수 없는 비밀, The Secret That Cannot Be Told, รักเรากัลปาวสาน, Can't Say Secret To You

Film rating

8.0
Rate 12 votes
7.5 IMDb

Quotes

Lu Xiao Yu No matter whether we can meet or not, no matter whether you will forget me or not, I just want to tell you a secret, I love you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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