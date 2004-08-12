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Poster of The Twins Effect II
5.4
Kinoafisha Films The Twins Effect II
5.4

The Twins Effect II

, 2004
Fa dou daai jin
Hong Kong / Adventure, Action, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Twins Effect II
5.4

Cast

Charlene Choi
13th Master
Gillian Chung
Blue Bird
Donnie Yen
Donnie Yen
General Lone
Edison Chen
Peachy
Tony Leung Ka-fai
Tony Leung Ka-fai
Master Blackwood
Ying Qu
Empress Ya Ge
Daniel Wu
Daniel Wu
Bingbing Fan
Bingbing Fan
Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan
Lord of Armour Wei Cheng
Jaycee Chan
Charcoal Head
Bolin Chen
Blockhead
Yueyun Liang
Slave buyer
Director Patrick Leung, Corey Yuen
Writer Kin Chung Chan, Suet Lam, Roy Szeto, Peter Tsi
Composer Tommy Wai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 12 August 2004
Release date
8 September 2005 Russia Парадиз
8 September 2005 Belarus
12 August 2004 Hong Kong
8 September 2005 Kazakhstan
8 September 2005 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $2,481,929
Production Emperor Classic Films, Shenzhen Film Studio, Union Praise
Also known as
Chin gei bin II: Faa dou dai zin, The Twins Effect II, A Dinastia da Espada, Blade of Kings, Crónicas de Huadu, Cronicile din Huadu, Die Chroniken von Huadu: Blade of the Rose, I hronia tou tigri, Ikerhatás 2., La hermandad de la espada, La spada e la rosa, Ostrze róży, Qian ji bian II: Hua du da zhan, The Huadu Chronicles: Blade of the Rose, The Twins Effect 2, Thiên Cơ Biến 2: Hoa Đô Đại Chiến, Vampiiriefekt 2, Ефекат вампира 2, Ефект близнюків: Меч імператора, Кинжалът на розата, Хроники Хуаду: Лезвие розы, 千機變II花都大戰, 花都大戦 ツインズ・エフェクトII, 千机变2之花都大战, Chin Kei Bin 2 - Fa Tou Tai Kam, Da dou daai jin, Die Chroniken von Huadu - Blade of the Rose, Las Crónicas de Huadu, The Twins Effect II. Las Crónicas de Huadu, 花都大戰, 화도대전

Film rating

5.4
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4.8 IMDb
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