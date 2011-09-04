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Poster of A Simple Life
7.5
Kinoafisha Films A Simple Life
7.5

A Simple Life

, 2011
Tao jie
Hong Kong / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Simple Life
7.5

Cast

Andy Lau
Andy Lau
Roger
Qin Hailu
Ms. Choi
Wang Fuli
Roger's mother
Deanie Ip
Ah Tao
Paul Chun
Uncle Kin
Tin Leung
Headmaster - Resident at Elderly Home
Man-sze Yu
Sharon
Eman Lam
Carmen - Roger's assistant
Elena May-Yee Kong
Aunt Kam's daughter
Chi-san Chan
Jason
Director Ann Hui
Writer Susan Chan, Gustave Flaubert, Roger Lee
Composer Wing-Fai Law
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 4 September 2011
Release date
8 May 2013 France
24 April 2014 Germany
9 March 2012 Hong Kong
4 September 2011 Italy
13 December 2013 Spain
13 April 2012 USA
Budget 30,000,000 CNY
Worldwide Gross $4,776,272
Production Bona International Film Group, Focus Films, Sil-Metropole Organisation
Also known as
Tou ze, A Simple Life, 桃姐, Đào Tỷ, Proste życie, Sister Tao, Tao Jie - Ein einfaches Leben, The Happiness of Sister To, To-san no shiawase, Una vida sencilla, Una vida simple, Une vie simple, Простая жизнь, 桃（タオ）さんのしあわせ, Tao jie

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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