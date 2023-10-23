Menu
Four Trails
Synopsis

Hong Kong may be best known as an urban jungle, but it’s also home to dozens of hiking paths that offer breath-taking views of the city’s natural surroundings. In 2012, Andre Blumberg created the Hong Kong Four Trails Ultra Challenge (HK4TUC), a marathon of four Hong Kong ultra-distance trails totalling 298 km over three non-stop days. Chronicling the 2021 edition of what is now one of the hardest ultramarathons on the planet, Robin Lee’s riveting feature-length sequel to his award winning sports documentary shows runners facing a gruelling endurance test.
Country Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 23 October 2023
Release date
30 October 2025 Great Britain 12A
2 January 2025 Hong Kong
Worldwide Gross $1,137,988
Production Plaza Mayor Company
Also known as
Four Trails, 香港四徑大步走
Director
Robin Lee
Cast
Andrew Blumberg
Nikki Han
William Hayward
Chan-Chung Hyun
Kai-Pong Law
8.0
Rate 15 votes
8.2 IMDb
Four Trails Trailer
