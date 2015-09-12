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6.4
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Hong Kong Trilogy: Preschooled Preoccupied Preposterous
6.4
Hong Kong Trilogy: Preschooled Preoccupied Preposterous
, 2015
Hoeng gong saam bou kuk
Hong Kong / Documentary, Drama, Comedy / 18+
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6.4
Synopsis
A story of Hong Kong told by three generations of real people: 'preschooled' children, 'preoccupied' young people, and 'preposterous' senior citizens.
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Cast
Alex Bedwell
Drummer
Jason Cheung
Guitarist
Selene Cheung
Teacher Selene
Thierry Chow
Feng Shui Master : Thierry
Pui Kit Chung
Pet Shop Boy
Chi-Kui Fong
Policeman
Ping Yuk Fong
Policewoman
South Ho
Farmer : South
Kevin Lau
Beatbox
Winnie Lau
Violinist and Bartender
Director
Christopher Doyle
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Hong Kong
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
12 September 2015
Release date
12 September 2015
Canada
28 September 2015
Hong Kong
Also known as
Hoeng gong saam bou kuk, Hong Kong Trilogy: Preschooled Preoccupied Preposterous, 香港三部曲
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
14
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 1 September 2021
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