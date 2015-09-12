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Poster of Hong Kong Trilogy: Preschooled Preoccupied Preposterous
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Hong Kong Trilogy: Preschooled Preoccupied Preposterous
6.4

Hong Kong Trilogy: Preschooled Preoccupied Preposterous

, 2015
Hoeng gong saam bou kuk
Hong Kong / Documentary, Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Hong Kong Trilogy: Preschooled Preoccupied Preposterous
6.4

Synopsis

A story of Hong Kong told by three generations of real people: 'preschooled' children, 'preoccupied' young people, and 'preposterous' senior citizens.

Cast

Alex Bedwell
Drummer
Jason Cheung
Guitarist
Selene Cheung
Teacher Selene
Thierry Chow
Feng Shui Master : Thierry
Pui Kit Chung
Pet Shop Boy
Chi-Kui Fong
Policeman
Ping Yuk Fong
Policewoman
South Ho
Farmer : South
Kevin Lau
Beatbox
Winnie Lau
Violinist and Bartender
Director Christopher Doyle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 12 September 2015
Release date
12 September 2015 Canada
28 September 2015 Hong Kong
Also known as
Hoeng gong saam bou kuk, Hong Kong Trilogy: Preschooled Preoccupied Preposterous, 香港三部曲

Film rating

6.4
Rate 14 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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