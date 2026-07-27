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Poster of Game of Death
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Game of Death
6.0

Game of Death

, 1978
Game of Death
Hong Kong, USA / Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Game of Death
6.0

Cast

Bruce Lee
Bruce Lee
Hai Tien (original 1972 footage)
Colleen Camp
Colleen Camp
Ann Morris
Gig Young
Jim Marshall
Dean Jagger
Dean Jagger
Dr. Land
Hugh O'Brian
Steiner
Robert Wall
Robert Wall
Carl Miller
Mel Novak
Stick
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Mantis (original 1972 footage)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Mantis (original 1972 footage)
Chuck Norris
Chuck Norris
Fighter
Dan Inosanto
Third Floor Guardian (original 1972 footage)
Dan Inosanto
Third Floor Guardian (original 1972 footage)
Director Bruce Lee, Robert Clouse
Writer Robert Clouse
Composer John Barry, Joseph Koo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong / USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1978
Online premiere 8 August 2020
World premiere 23 March 1978
Release date
23 March 1978 Russia 16+
28 May 1981 Australia M
22 August 1978 France
27 April 1978 Germany
23 March 1978 Hong Kong
29 August 1978 Italy
15 April 1978 Japan
13 June 1979 Mexico
23 March 1978 Norway 15
7 September 1982 Turkey
22 October 2000 USA
MPAA R
Based on “The Game of Death” (Bruce Lee)
Also known as
Game of Death, Zmajeva igra smrti, El juego de la muerte, Hra smrti, Igra smrti, 死亡遊戲, Bazi-ye Marg, Bruce Lee - Mein letzter Kampf, Bruce Lee no Jogo da Morte, Bruce Lee's Game of Death, Dödens spel, Exit the Dragon, Game of death - panoksena kuolema, Gra śmierci, Halálos játszma, Joc amb la mort, Jocul cu moartea, Jocul morţii, Jogo da Morte, Juego con la muerte, L'ultimo combattimento di Chen, Le jeu de la mort, Leg med døden, Mein letzter Kampf, Mirtinas žaidimas, No Jogo da Morte, O Último Combate de Bruce Lee, Ölüm Oyunu, Panoksena kuolema, Permainan Maut, Si wang you xi, Surmamäng, The Game of Death, Tử Vong Du Hý, Το παιχνίδι του θανάτου, Гра смерті, Игра на смртта, Игра смерти, Игра смрти, Смъртоносна игра, ブルース・リー 死亡遊戯, Haláljáték, Ölümün Oyunu

Film rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
Updated 27 July 2026
Listen to the
soundtrack Game of Death
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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