6.0Game of Death
Game of Death, 1978
Hong Kong, USA / Action, Thriller / 18+
Cast
Hugh O'Brian
Steiner
Mel Novak
Stick
Dan Inosanto
Third Floor Guardian (original 1972 footage)
Dan Inosanto
Third Floor Guardian (original 1972 footage)
Director Bruce Lee, Robert Clouse
Writer Robert Clouse
Composer John Barry, Joseph Koo
Film details
Country Hong Kong / USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1978
Online premiere 8 August 2020
World premiere 23 March 1978
Release date
|23 March 1978
|Russia
|16+
|28 May 1981
|Australia
|M
|22 August 1978
|France
|27 April 1978
|Germany
|23 March 1978
|Hong Kong
|29 August 1978
|Italy
|15 April 1978
|Japan
|13 June 1979
|Mexico
|23 March 1978
|Norway
|15
|7 September 1982
|Turkey
|22 October 2000
|USA
MPAA R
Based on “The Game of Death” (Bruce Lee)
Also known as
Game of Death, Zmajeva igra smrti, El juego de la muerte, Hra smrti, Igra smrti, 死亡遊戲, Bazi-ye Marg, Bruce Lee - Mein letzter Kampf, Bruce Lee no Jogo da Morte, Bruce Lee's Game of Death, Dödens spel, Exit the Dragon, Game of death - panoksena kuolema, Gra śmierci, Halálos játszma, Joc amb la mort, Jocul cu moartea, Jocul morţii, Jogo da Morte, Juego con la muerte, L'ultimo combattimento di Chen, Le jeu de la mort, Leg med døden, Mein letzter Kampf, Mirtinas žaidimas, No Jogo da Morte, O Último Combate de Bruce Lee, Ölüm Oyunu, Panoksena kuolema, Permainan Maut, Si wang you xi, Surmamäng, The Game of Death, Tử Vong Du Hý, Το παιχνίδι του θανάτου, Гра смерті, Игра на смртта, Игра смерти, Игра смрти, Смъртоносна игра, ブルース・リー 死亡遊戯, Haláljáték, Ölümün Oyunu
Updated 27 July 2026
Listen to the
soundtrack Game of Death
soundtrack Game of Death
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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