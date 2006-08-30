Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Venice Film Festival Events Venice Film Festival 2006

All nominated films "Venice Film Festival" in 2006

Site Italy
Date 30 August 2006 - 9 September 2006
Golden Lion
Still Life 6.0
Still Life Sanxia haoren / Still Life
Jia Zhangke
Winner
All nominees
The Fountain 7.2
The Fountain
Darren Aronofsky
Euphoria 6.4
Euphoria
Ivan Vyrypaev
Children of Men 7.3
Children of Men
Alfonso Cuaron
The Black Dahlia 6.2
The Black Dahlia
Brian De Palma
The Missing Star 6.2
The Missing Star Missing Star / Stella che non c'è, La
Gianni Amelio
Private Property Nue propriété
Joachim Lafosse
Quei loro incontri Quei loro incontri
Danièle Huillet, Jean-Marie Straub
Golden Door 7.0
Golden Door Nuovomondo / The Golden Door
Emanuele Crialese
The Untouchable L'intouchable
Benoît Jacquot
Exiled 7.2
Exiled Fong juk
Johnny To
Paprika 8.2
Paprika
Satoshi Kon
Daratt 7.0
Daratt
Mahamat-Saleh Harun
Bobby 7.3
Bobby
Emilio Estevez
Falling Fallen
Barbara Albert
Black Book 7.4
Black Book Zwartboek / Black Book
Paul Verhoeven
Private Fears in Public Places 6.7
Private Fears in Public Places Coeurs
Alain Resnais
The Queen 7.1
The Queen
Stephen Frears
Hollywoodland 6.3
Hollywoodland
Allen Coulter
I Don't Want to Sleep Alone 6.2
I Don't Want to Sleep Alone Hei Yan Quan / I Don't Want to Sleep Alone
Tsai Ming-liang
Mushi-Shi: The Movie Mushishi
Katsuhiro Otomo
Syndromes and a Century 7.4
Syndromes and a Century Sang sattawat
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Quei loro incontri Quei loro incontri
Danièle Huillet, Jean-Marie Straub
Silver Lion / Best Director
Alain Resnais
Alain Resnais
Private Fears in Public Places
Winner
Silver Lion / Revelation
Golden Door 7.0
Golden Door Nuovomondo / The Golden Door
Emanuele Crialese
Winner
Silver Lion - Short Film
Volpi Cup / Best Actor
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck
Hollywoodland
Winner
Volpi Cup / Best Actress
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
The Queen
Winner
Golden Osella / Best Screenplay
The Queen 7.1
The Queen
Peter Morgan
Winner
Luigi De Laurentiis Award / Best Debut Film
Khadak 6.9
Khadak The Colour of Water / Khadak
Peter Brosens, Jessica Hope Woodworth
Winner
Marcello Mastroianni Award / Best Young Actor or Actress
Isild Le Besco
Isild Le Besco
The Untouchable
Winner
Venice Horizons Documentary Award
When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts
When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts
Spike Lee
Winner
Venice Horizons Award / Best Film
Courthouse on Horseback Ma bei shang de fa ting
Jie Liu
Winner
All nominees
Heimat Fragments: The Women Heimat-Fragmente: Die Frauen
Christian Reitz, Edgar Reitz
The U.S. vs. John Lennon The U.S. vs. John Lennon
David Leaf, John Scheinfeld
Don't Make Any Plans for Tonight Non prendere impegni stasera
Gianluca Maria Tavarelli
Quijote Quijote
Mimmo Paladino
Love for Sale O Céu de Suely
Karim Aïnouz
The Hottest State 6.1
The Hottest State
Infamous 7.1
Infamous
Douglas McGrath
Bellissime 2 Bellissime 2
Giovanna Gagliardo
I Am the One Who Brings Flowers to Her Grave Ana alati tahmol azouhour ila qabriha
Hala Abdallah, Ammar Al Beik
Dong Dong
Jia Zhangke
Amazing Lives of the Fast Food Grifters Tachiguishi retsuden
Mamoru Oshii
The U.S. vs. John Lennon The U.S. vs. John Lennon
David Leaf, John Scheinfeld
Free Floating 6.8
Free Floating Svobodnoe plavanie
Boris Hlebnikov
Rain Dogs Tai yang yue
Yuhang Ho
I Am the One Who Brings Flowers to Her Grave Ana alati tahmol azouhour ila qabriha
Hala Abdallah, Ammar Al Beik
When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts
When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts
Spike Lee
Cobrador: In God We Trust Cobrador: In God We Trust
Paul Leduc
Heimat Fragments: The Women Heimat-Fragmente: Die Frauen
Christian Reitz, Edgar Reitz
Javanese Opera Opera Jawa
Garin Nugroho
Crickets Kôrogi
Shinji Aoyama
Roma wa la n'touma Roma wa la n'touma
Tariq Teguia
Corto Cortissimo Award / Best Short Film
All nominees
What Does Your Daddy Do? What Does Your Daddy Do?
Martin Stitt
Prix UIP Venice (European Short Film)
The Making of Parts The Making of Parts
Daniel Elliott
Winner
Career Golden Lion
David Lynch
David Lynch
Winner
Future Film Festival Digital Award
Inland Empire 6.8
Inland Empire
David Lynch
Winner
Little Golden Lion
Euphoria 6.4
Euphoria
Ivan Vyrypaev
Winner
'CinemAvvenire' Award / Best Film
Golden Door 7.0
Golden Door Nuovomondo / The Golden Door
Emanuele Crialese
Winner
'CinemAvvenire' Award / Cinema for Peace Award
I Don't Want to Sleep Alone 6.2
I Don't Want to Sleep Alone Hei Yan Quan / I Don't Want to Sleep Alone
Tsai Ming-liang
Winner
FEDIC Award
Golden Door 7.0
Golden Door Nuovomondo / The Golden Door
Emanuele Crialese
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
The Queen 7.1
The Queen
Stephen Frears
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts
When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts
Spike Lee
Winner
Isvema Award
A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints 7.5
A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints
Dito Montiel
Winner
Laterna Magica Prize
Children of Men 7.3
Children of Men
Alfonso Cuaron
Winner
Mimmo Rotella Foundation Award
The Missing Star 6.2
The Missing Star Missing Star / Stella che non c'è, La
Gianni Amelio
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Actor
Sergio Castellitto
Sergio Castellitto
The Missing Star
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Actress
Laura Morante
Laura Morante
Private Fears in Public Places
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Film
Golden Door 7.0
Golden Door Nuovomondo / The Golden Door
Emanuele Crialese
Winner
UNESCO Award
Daratt 7.0
Daratt
Mahamat-Saleh Harun
Winner
UNICEF Award
Golden Door 7.0
Golden Door Nuovomondo / The Golden Door
Emanuele Crialese
Winner
Wella Prize
Don't Make Any Plans for Tonight Non prendere impegni stasera
Micaela Ramazzotti
Winner
Future Film Festival Digital Award - Special Mention
The Banquet 6.0
The Banquet Ye yan
Feng Xiaogang
Winner
Pasinetti Award - Special Mention
SIGNIS Award
Golden Door 7.0
Golden Door Nuovomondo / The Golden Door
Emanuele Crialese
Winner
SIGNIS Award - Honorable Mention
Daratt 7.0
Daratt
Mahamat-Saleh Harun
Winner
Private Property Nue propriété
Joachim Lafosse
Winner
Award of the City of Rome / Best Film
Lettere dal Sahara Lettere dal Sahara
Vittorio De Seta
Winner
Lina Mangiacapre Award
Luigi De Laurentiis Award - Special Mention / Best Debut Film
7 Years 6.0
7 Years 7 ans
Jean-Pascal Hattu
Winner
Open Prize
Dong Dong
Jia Zhangke
Winner
Pietro Bianchi Award
Marco Bellocchio
Marco Bellocchio
Winner
EIUC Award
Daratt 7.0
Daratt
Mahamat-Saleh Harun
Winner
Human Rights Film Network Award
When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts
When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts
Spike Lee
Winner
Human Rights Film Network Award - Special Mention
Daratt 7.0
Daratt
Mahamat-Saleh Harun
Winner
Young Cinema Award / Alternatives
Offscreen Offscreen
Christoffer Boe
Winner
Young Cinema Award / Best International Film
Black Book 7.4
Black Book Zwartboek / Black Book
Paul Verhoeven
Winner
Young Cinema Award / Best Italian Film
Label Europa Cinemas
Azuloscurocasinegro 6.3
Azuloscurocasinegro
Daniel Sánchez Arévalo
Winner
Best Short Film / Short Film
All nominees
Ballada Ballada
Marcell Iványi
Um Ano Mais Longo Um Ano Mais Longo
Doc/It Award
I Am the One Who Brings Flowers to Her Grave Ana alati tahmol azouhour ila qabriha
Hala Abdallah, Ammar Al Beik Tied with Dong (2006).
Winner
I Am the One Who Brings Flowers to Her Grave Ana alati tahmol azouhour ila qabriha
Hala Abdallah, Ammar Al Beik Tied with Dong (2006).
Winner
Dong Dong
Jia Zhangke Tied with Ana alati tahmol azouhour ila qabriha (2006).
Winner
Golden Osella / Outstanding Technical Contribution
Children of Men 7.3
Children of Men
Emmanuel Lubezki For the cinematography.
Winner
Biografilm Award
Bobby 7.3
Bobby
Emilio Estevez
Winner
Critics' Week Award
A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints 7.5
A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints
Dito Montiel
Winner
Gucci Prize
The Proposition 7.2
The Proposition
Nick Cave For the screenplay.
Winner
UAAR Award
Azuloscurocasinegro 6.3
Azuloscurocasinegro
Daniel Sánchez Arévalo
Winner
Special Jury Prize
Daratt 7.0
Daratt
Mahamat-Saleh Harun
Winner
Venice Authors Prize
All nominees
Chicha tu madre Chicha tu madre
Gianfranco Quattrini
Mientras tanto Mientras tanto
Diego Lerman
Special Lion for the Overall Work
Danièle Huillet
For the innovation in the language of cinema.
Winner
Jean-Marie Straub
For the innovation in the language of cinema.
Winner
Danièle Huillet
For the innovation in the language of cinema.
Winner
Jean-Marie Straub
For the innovation in the language of cinema.
Winner
Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award
Takeshi Kitano
Takeshi Kitano
Winner
Silver Lion - Short Film / Corto Cortissimo Short Film Competition
All nominees
Treinta años Treinta años
Nicolas Lasnibat World Premiere
Best Short Film - Special Mention
Adults Only Adults Only
Yeo Joon Han
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Film (Venice Days)
Azuloscurocasinegro 6.3
Azuloscurocasinegro
Daniel Sánchez Arévalo
Winner
All nominees
L'udienza è aperta L'udienza è aperta
Vincenzo Marra
The Soldier's Star L'étoile du soldat
Christophe de Ponfilly
The Night of the Sunflowers La noche de los girasoles
Jorge Sánchez-Cabezudo
Khadak 6.9
Khadak The Colour of Water / Khadak
Peter Brosens, Jessica Hope Woodworth
WWW: What a Wonderful World WWW: What a Wonderful World
Faouzi Bensaïdi
Chicha tu madre Chicha tu madre
Gianfranco Quattrini
Come l'ombra 5.5
Come l'ombra
Marina Spada
Dreams of Dust Rêves de poussière
Laurent Salgues
Offscreen Offscreen
Christoffer Boe
Falkenberg Farewell Farväl Falkenberg
Jesper Ganslandt
7 Years 6.0
7 Years 7 ans
Jean-Pascal Hattu
Mientras tanto Mientras tanto
Diego Lerman
