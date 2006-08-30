Menu
Venice Film Festival 2006
All nominated films "Venice Film Festival" in 2006
Site
Italy
Date
30 August 2006 - 9 September 2006
Golden Lion
6.0
Still Life
Sanxia haoren / Still Life
Jia Zhangke
Winner
All nominees
7.2
The Fountain
Darren Aronofsky
6.4
Euphoria
Ivan Vyrypaev
7.3
Children of Men
Alfonso Cuaron
6.2
The Black Dahlia
Brian De Palma
6.2
The Missing Star
Missing Star / Stella che non c'è, La
Gianni Amelio
Private Property
Nue propriété
Joachim Lafosse
Quei loro incontri
Quei loro incontri
Danièle Huillet, Jean-Marie Straub
7.0
Golden Door
Nuovomondo / The Golden Door
Emanuele Crialese
The Untouchable
L'intouchable
Benoît Jacquot
7.2
Exiled
Fong juk
Johnny To
8.2
Paprika
Satoshi Kon
7.0
Daratt
Mahamat-Saleh Harun
7.3
Bobby
Emilio Estevez
Falling
Fallen
Barbara Albert
7.4
Black Book
Zwartboek / Black Book
Paul Verhoeven
6.7
Private Fears in Public Places
Coeurs
Alain Resnais
7.1
The Queen
Stephen Frears
6.3
Hollywoodland
Allen Coulter
6.2
I Don't Want to Sleep Alone
Hei Yan Quan / I Don't Want to Sleep Alone
Tsai Ming-liang
Mushi-Shi: The Movie
Mushishi
Katsuhiro Otomo
7.4
Syndromes and a Century
Sang sattawat
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Quei loro incontri
Quei loro incontri
Danièle Huillet, Jean-Marie Straub
Show all nominees
Silver Lion / Best Director
Alain Resnais
Private Fears in Public Places
Winner
Silver Lion / Revelation
7.0
Golden Door
Nuovomondo / The Golden Door
Emanuele Crialese
Winner
Silver Lion - Short Film
Volpi Cup / Best Actor
Ben Affleck
Hollywoodland
Winner
Volpi Cup / Best Actress
Helen Mirren
The Queen
Winner
Golden Osella / Best Screenplay
7.1
The Queen
Peter Morgan
Winner
Luigi De Laurentiis Award / Best Debut Film
6.9
Khadak
The Colour of Water / Khadak
Peter Brosens, Jessica Hope Woodworth
Winner
Marcello Mastroianni Award / Best Young Actor or Actress
Isild Le Besco
The Untouchable
Winner
Venice Horizons Documentary Award
When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts
Spike Lee
Winner
Venice Horizons Award / Best Film
Courthouse on Horseback
Ma bei shang de fa ting
Jie Liu
Winner
All nominees
Heimat Fragments: The Women
Heimat-Fragmente: Die Frauen
Christian Reitz, Edgar Reitz
The U.S. vs. John Lennon
The U.S. vs. John Lennon
David Leaf, John Scheinfeld
Don't Make Any Plans for Tonight
Non prendere impegni stasera
Gianluca Maria Tavarelli
Quijote
Quijote
Mimmo Paladino
Love for Sale
O Céu de Suely
Karim Aïnouz
6.1
The Hottest State
7.1
Infamous
Douglas McGrath
Bellissime 2
Bellissime 2
Giovanna Gagliardo
I Am the One Who Brings Flowers to Her Grave
Ana alati tahmol azouhour ila qabriha
Hala Abdallah, Ammar Al Beik
Dong
Dong
Jia Zhangke
Amazing Lives of the Fast Food Grifters
Tachiguishi retsuden
Mamoru Oshii
The U.S. vs. John Lennon
The U.S. vs. John Lennon
David Leaf, John Scheinfeld
6.8
Free Floating
Svobodnoe plavanie
Boris Hlebnikov
Rain Dogs
Tai yang yue
Yuhang Ho
I Am the One Who Brings Flowers to Her Grave
Ana alati tahmol azouhour ila qabriha
Hala Abdallah, Ammar Al Beik
When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts
Spike Lee
Cobrador: In God We Trust
Cobrador: In God We Trust
Paul Leduc
Heimat Fragments: The Women
Heimat-Fragmente: Die Frauen
Christian Reitz, Edgar Reitz
Javanese Opera
Opera Jawa
Garin Nugroho
Crickets
Kôrogi
Shinji Aoyama
Roma wa la n'touma
Roma wa la n'touma
Tariq Teguia
Show all nominees
Corto Cortissimo Award / Best Short Film
All nominees
What Does Your Daddy Do?
What Does Your Daddy Do?
Martin Stitt
Show all nominees
Prix UIP Venice (European Short Film)
The Making of Parts
The Making of Parts
Daniel Elliott
Winner
Career Golden Lion
David Lynch
Winner
Future Film Festival Digital Award
6.8
Inland Empire
David Lynch
Winner
Little Golden Lion
6.4
Euphoria
Ivan Vyrypaev
Winner
'CinemAvvenire' Award / Best Film
7.0
Golden Door
Nuovomondo / The Golden Door
Emanuele Crialese
Winner
'CinemAvvenire' Award / Cinema for Peace Award
6.2
I Don't Want to Sleep Alone
Hei Yan Quan / I Don't Want to Sleep Alone
Tsai Ming-liang
Winner
FEDIC Award
7.0
Golden Door
Nuovomondo / The Golden Door
Emanuele Crialese
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
7.1
The Queen
Stephen Frears
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts
Spike Lee
Winner
Isvema Award
7.5
A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints
Dito Montiel
Winner
Laterna Magica Prize
7.3
Children of Men
Alfonso Cuaron
Winner
Mimmo Rotella Foundation Award
6.2
The Missing Star
Missing Star / Stella che non c'è, La
Gianni Amelio
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Actor
Sergio Castellitto
The Missing Star
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Actress
Laura Morante
Private Fears in Public Places
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Film
7.0
Golden Door
Nuovomondo / The Golden Door
Emanuele Crialese
Winner
UNESCO Award
7.0
Daratt
Mahamat-Saleh Harun
Winner
UNICEF Award
7.0
Golden Door
Nuovomondo / The Golden Door
Emanuele Crialese
Winner
Wella Prize
Don't Make Any Plans for Tonight
Non prendere impegni stasera
Micaela Ramazzotti
Winner
Future Film Festival Digital Award - Special Mention
6.0
The Banquet
Ye yan
Feng Xiaogang
Winner
Pasinetti Award - Special Mention
SIGNIS Award
7.0
Golden Door
Nuovomondo / The Golden Door
Emanuele Crialese
Winner
SIGNIS Award - Honorable Mention
7.0
Daratt
Mahamat-Saleh Harun
Winner
Private Property
Nue propriété
Joachim Lafosse
Winner
Award of the City of Rome / Best Film
Lettere dal Sahara
Lettere dal Sahara
Vittorio De Seta
Winner
Lina Mangiacapre Award
Luigi De Laurentiis Award - Special Mention / Best Debut Film
6.0
7 Years
7 ans
Jean-Pascal Hattu
Winner
Open Prize
Dong
Dong
Jia Zhangke
Winner
Pietro Bianchi Award
Marco Bellocchio
Winner
EIUC Award
7.0
Daratt
Mahamat-Saleh Harun
Winner
Human Rights Film Network Award
When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts
Spike Lee
Winner
Human Rights Film Network Award - Special Mention
7.0
Daratt
Mahamat-Saleh Harun
Winner
Young Cinema Award / Alternatives
Offscreen
Offscreen
Christoffer Boe
Winner
Young Cinema Award / Best International Film
7.4
Black Book
Zwartboek / Black Book
Paul Verhoeven
Winner
Young Cinema Award / Best Italian Film
Label Europa Cinemas
6.3
Azuloscurocasinegro
Daniel Sánchez Arévalo
Winner
Best Short Film / Short Film
All nominees
Ballada
Ballada
Marcell Iványi
Um Ano Mais Longo
Um Ano Mais Longo
Show all nominees
Doc/It Award
I Am the One Who Brings Flowers to Her Grave
Ana alati tahmol azouhour ila qabriha
Hala Abdallah, Ammar Al Beik
Tied with Dong (2006).
Winner
I Am the One Who Brings Flowers to Her Grave
Ana alati tahmol azouhour ila qabriha
Hala Abdallah, Ammar Al Beik
Tied with Dong (2006).
Winner
Dong
Dong
Jia Zhangke
Tied with Ana alati tahmol azouhour ila qabriha (2006).
Winner
Golden Osella / Outstanding Technical Contribution
7.3
Children of Men
Emmanuel Lubezki
For the cinematography.
Winner
Biografilm Award
7.3
Bobby
Emilio Estevez
Winner
Critics' Week Award
7.5
A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints
Dito Montiel
Winner
Gucci Prize
7.2
The Proposition
Nick Cave
For the screenplay.
Winner
UAAR Award
6.3
Azuloscurocasinegro
Daniel Sánchez Arévalo
Winner
Special Jury Prize
7.0
Daratt
Mahamat-Saleh Harun
Winner
Venice Authors Prize
All nominees
Chicha tu madre
Chicha tu madre
Gianfranco Quattrini
Mientras tanto
Mientras tanto
Diego Lerman
Show all nominees
Special Lion for the Overall Work
Danièle Huillet
For the innovation in the language of cinema.
Winner
Jean-Marie Straub
For the innovation in the language of cinema.
Winner
Danièle Huillet
For the innovation in the language of cinema.
Winner
Jean-Marie Straub
For the innovation in the language of cinema.
Winner
Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award
Takeshi Kitano
Winner
Silver Lion - Short Film / Corto Cortissimo Short Film Competition
All nominees
Treinta años
Treinta años
Nicolas Lasnibat
World Premiere
Show all nominees
Best Short Film - Special Mention
Adults Only
Adults Only
Yeo Joon Han
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Film (Venice Days)
6.3
Azuloscurocasinegro
Daniel Sánchez Arévalo
Winner
All nominees
L'udienza è aperta
L'udienza è aperta
Vincenzo Marra
The Soldier's Star
L'étoile du soldat
Christophe de Ponfilly
The Night of the Sunflowers
La noche de los girasoles
Jorge Sánchez-Cabezudo
6.9
Khadak
The Colour of Water / Khadak
Peter Brosens, Jessica Hope Woodworth
WWW: What a Wonderful World
WWW: What a Wonderful World
Faouzi Bensaïdi
Chicha tu madre
Chicha tu madre
Gianfranco Quattrini
5.5
Come l'ombra
Marina Spada
Dreams of Dust
Rêves de poussière
Laurent Salgues
Offscreen
Offscreen
Christoffer Boe
Falkenberg Farewell
Farväl Falkenberg
Jesper Ganslandt
6.0
7 Years
7 ans
Jean-Pascal Hattu
Mientras tanto
Mientras tanto
Diego Lerman
Show all nominees
