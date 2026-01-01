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Laura Morante
Laura Morante
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Morante
Laura Morante
Laura Morante
Date of Birth
21 August 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.3
Bianca
(1984)
7.3
The Son's Room
(2001)
7.2
Molière
(2007)
Filmography
6.1
Feeling Better
Nonostante
Drama, Fantasy
2024, Italy
Watch trailer
Alphonse
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2023, France
6.5
Mascarade
Mascarade
Comedy, Crime, Drama
2022, France
6.2
The Hummingbird
Il colibrì
Drama
2022, France / Italy
Watch trailer
6.8
Across the River and Into the Trees
Across the River and Into the Trees
Drama, Romantic, War
2022, Great Britain
A casa tutti bene - La serie
Drama, Comedy
2021, Italy
Festival "Italyanskie istorii o lyubvi"
Romantic
2020, Italy
5.9
The Ties
Lacci
Drama
2020, Italy
Watch trailer
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