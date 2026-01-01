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Laura Morante
Laura Morante Laura Morante
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Morante

Laura Morante

Laura Morante

Date of Birth
21 August 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Bianca 7.3
Bianca (1984)
The Son's Room 7.3
The Son's Room (2001)
Molière 7.2
Molière (2007)

Filmography

Feeling Better 6.1
Feeling Better Nonostante
Drama, Fantasy 2024, Italy
Watch trailer
Alphonse
Alphonse
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2023, France
Mascarade 6.5
Mascarade Mascarade
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2022, France
The Hummingbird 6.2
The Hummingbird Il colibrì
Drama 2022, France / Italy
Watch trailer
Across the River and Into the Trees 6.8
Across the River and Into the Trees Across the River and Into the Trees
Drama, Romantic, War 2022, Great Britain
A casa tutti bene - La serie
A casa tutti bene - La serie
Drama, Comedy 2021, Italy
Festival "Italyanskie istorii o lyubvi"
Festival "Italyanskie istorii o lyubvi"
Romantic 2020, Italy
The Ties 5.9
The Ties Lacci
Drama 2020, Italy
Watch trailer
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