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Poster of The Queen
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Queen
7.1

The Queen

, 2006
The Queen
Great Britain, France, Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Queen
7.1

Cast

Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
The Queen
Michael Sheen
Michael Sheen
Tony Blair
James Cromwell
James Cromwell
Prince Philip
Sylvia Syms
Queen Mother
Paul Barrett
Alex Jennings
Prince Charles
Roger Allam
Roger Allam
Robin Janvrin
Tim McMullan
Stephen Lamport
Robin Soans
Equerry
Lola Peploe
Janvrin's Secretary
Douglas Reith
Lord Airlie
Director Stephen Frears
Writer Peter Morgan
Composer Alexandre Desplat
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 13 October 2006
World premiere 2 September 2006
Release date
1 March 2007 Russia Централ Партнершип
1 March 2007 Belarus
9 February 2007 Brazil
3 November 2006 Denmark
18 October 2006 France
11 January 2007 Germany
15 September 2006 Great Britain
30 November 2006 Greece
1 March 2007 Hong Kong
18 January 2007 Hungary
15 September 2006 Ireland
15 September 2006 Italy
1 March 2007 Kazakhstan
30 November 2006 Netherlands
30 November 2006 Portugal
19 April 2007 Slovakia
15 February 2007 South Korea
10 November 2006 Spain
2 February 2007 Sweden
30 September 2006 USA
1 March 2007 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget 9,800,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $124,925,340
Production Pathé Pictures International, Pathé, Granada Film Productions
Also known as
The Queen, La reina, A Rainha, Kraljica, Королева, A királynő, Die Queen, Drottningen, Ha'malka, Karaliene, Karalienė, Kraliçe, Královna, Kráľovná, Królowa, Kuninganna, Kuningatatar, Nữ hoàng, Regina, Sa majesté la reine, The Queen - La regina, The Queen (La reina), Η βασίλισσα, Кралицата, Краљица/Kraljica, クィーン, 黛妃與女皇, The Queen - Królowa, La regina

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review

Quotes

Alastair Campbell They, er, sent a copy of the Queen's speech. Might want to scrape the frost off it first... Oh, I phoned them with a couple of suggestions, to make it sound like it came from a human being.
Tony Blair Yeah, all right, Alastair.
Alastair Campbell Well, at least the old bat's finally agreed to visit Diana's coffin.
Tony Blair You know, when you get it wrong, you really get it wrong! That woman has given her whole life in service to her people. Fifty years doing a job SHE never wanted! A job she watched kill her father. She's executed it with honor, dignity, and, as far as I can tell, without a single blemish, and now we're all baying for her blood! All because she's struggling to lead the world in mourning for someone who... who threw everything she offered back in her face. And who, for the last few years, seemed committed 24/7 to destroying everything she holds most dear!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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