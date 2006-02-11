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Poster of Euphoria
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Euphoria
6.4

Euphoria

, 2006
Euphoria
Russia / Romantic, Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Euphoria
6.4

Cast

Polina Agureeva
Polina Agureeva
Vera
Mikhail Okunev
Valeri
Maksim Ushakov
Pavel
Yaroslavna Serova
Masha
Vitali Romanyuk
Neighbour's boy
Vyacheslav Kokorin
Mitrich
Zoya Zadorozhnaya
Grandma Nadya
Maksim Litovchenko
Maksim Litovchenko
Andryukha
Madlen Dzhabrailova
Madlen Dzhabrailova
Lida
Evgeniya Dmitrieva
Evgeniya Dmitrieva
Galya
Olga Balandina
Tatyana Ufimtseva
Tatyana Ufimtseva
Director Ivan Vyrypaev
Writer Ivan Vyrypaev
Composer Aidar Gainullin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 11 February 2006
Release date
11 February 2006 Russia Парадиз
5 October 2006 Belarus
5 October 2006 Kazakhstan
3 March 2006 USA
5 October 2006 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $378,034
Production Pervoe Kinopartnerstvo, 2Plan2
Also known as
Eyforiya, Euphoria, Coşku, Don, Eforia, Eiforija, Eufooria, Euforia, Euphoria - Liebe, Tod und Wodka, Euphorie, Эйфория

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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