Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Venice Film Festival Events Venice Film Festival 2016

All nominated films "Venice Film Festival" in 2016

Site Italy
Date 31 August 2016 - 10 September 2016
Golden Lion / Best Film
The Woman Who Left 7.2
The Woman Who Left Ang babaeng humayo
Lav Diaz
Winner
All nominees
Les beaux jours d'Aranjuez 4.8
Les beaux jours d'Aranjuez
Wim Wenders
Watch trailer
Piuma 6.2
Piuma
Roan Johnson
Watch trailer
Brimstone 7.2
Brimstone
Martin Koolhoven
The Blind Christ El Cristo ciego
Christopher Murray
Spira Mirabilis 6.2
Spira Mirabilis
Massimo D'Anolfi, Martina Parenti
Voyage of Time: Life's Journey 6.7
Voyage of Time: Life's Journey
Terrence Malick
Watch trailer
Paradise 7.2
Paradise Ray
Andrey Konchalovskiy
These Days 6.1
These Days Questi giorni
Dzhuzeppe Pichchioni
The Untamed 6.1
The Untamed La region salvaje
Amat Escalante
Nocturnal Animals 7.5
Nocturnal Animals
Tom Ford
Watch trailer
On the Milky Road 6.8
On the Milky Road
Emir Kusturica
Jackie 6.9
Jackie
Pablo Larrain
The Bad Batch 5.2
The Bad Batch
Ana Lily Amirpour
La La Land 7.7
La La Land
Damien Chazelle
Arrival 7.7
Arrival
Denis Villeneuve
Watch trailer
A Woman's Life 6.2
A Woman's Life Une vie
Stéphane Brizé
The Distinguished Citizen 7.4
The Distinguished Citizen El ciudadano ilustre
Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat
Frantz 7.5
Frantz
Francois Ozon
Watch trailer
Spira Mirabilis 6.2
Spira Mirabilis
Massimo D'Anolfi, Martina Parenti
The Light Between Oceans 7.4
The Light Between Oceans
Derek Cianfrance
Silver Lion / Best Director
Amat Escalante
Amat Escalante
The Untamed
Winner
Andrey Konchalovskiy
Andrey Konchalovskiy
Paradise
Winner
Silver Lion / Grand Jury Prize
Nocturnal Animals 7.5
Nocturnal Animals
Tom Ford
Winner
Watch trailer
Volpi Cup / Best Actor
Oscar Martínez
Oscar Martínez
The Distinguished Citizen
Winner
Volpi Cup / Best Actress
La La Land
Winner
Golden Osella / Best Screenplay
Jackie 6.9
Jackie
Noah Oppenheim
Winner
Luigi De Laurentiis Award / Best Debut Film
The Last of Us Akher Wahed Fina
Ala Eddine Slim
Winner
Marcello Mastroianni Award / Best Young Actor or Actress
Paula Beer
Paula Beer
Frantz
Winner
Queer Lion
Heartstone 7.4
Heartstone Hjartasteinn
Gutmundur Arnar Gudmundson "For the exquisite touch in showing the coming of age of two young friends and analyzing the acceptance of homosexual feelings and passions. For the strong and valid representation of the inner conflict that separates and then re-unites the two main characters, set against a natural environment as breathtaking as it can be hard and cruel."
Winner
All nominees
Boys in the Trees Boys in the Trees
Nicholas Verso
Ordinary People Pamilya ordinaryo
Eduardo W. Roy Jr.
Heal the Living 6.7
Heal the Living Réparer les vivants
Keytel Kuilive
4 Days in France 5.9
4 Days in France Jours de France
Jérôme Reybaud
The Woman Who Left 7.2
The Woman Who Left Ang babaeng humayo
Lav Diaz
Le ultime cose 5.4
Le ultime cose
Irene Dionizio
These Days 6.1
These Days Questi giorni
Dzhuzeppe Pichchioni
Summertime 5.8
Summertime L'estate addosso
Gabriele Muccino
The Untamed 6.1
The Untamed La region salvaje
Amat Escalante
Venice Horizons Award / Best Film
Libera Nos 6.3
Libera Nos Liberami
Federica Di Giacomo
Winner
All nominees
Kékszakállú Kékszakállú
Gastón Solnicki
The Eremites Die Einsiedler
Ronny Trocker
Bitter Money Ku Qian
Wang Bing
King of the Belgians 7.0
King of the Belgians
Peter Brosens, Jessica Hope Woodworth
Watch trailer
White Sun Seto Surya
Deepak Rauniyar
I Was a Dreamer Il più grande sogno
Michele Vannucci
The Fury of a Patient Man Tarde para la ira
Raúl Arévalo
Big Big World Koca Dünya
Reha Erdem
The Wedding Plan 6.5
The Wedding Plan Laavor et hakir
Rama Burshteyn
Malaria Malaria
Parviz Shahbazi
Home 7.2
Home
Fien Troch
Boys in the Trees Boys in the Trees
Nicholas Verso
Dawson City: Frozen Time 7.5
Dawson City: Frozen Time
Bill Morrison
Maudite poutine Maudite poutine
Karl Lemieux
Saint George 6.9
Saint George São Jorge
Marco Martins
Gukoroku - Traces of Sin Gukôroku
Kei Ishikawa
Heal the Living 6.7
Heal the Living Réparer les vivants
Keytel Kuilive
Biennale Award / Best Film
Hotel Salvation Mukti Bhawan
Pravesh Sippy
Winner
Career Golden Lion
Jerzy Skolimowski
Winner
Jean-Paul Belmondo
Jean-Paul Belmondo
Winner
Future Film Festival Digital Award
Arrival 7.7
Arrival
Denis Villeneuve
Winner
Watch trailer
Little Golden Lion
On the Milky Road 6.8
On the Milky Road
Emir Kusturica
Winner
FEDIC Award / Best Food Scene
Ears 6.8
Ears Orecchie
Alessandro Aronadio
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
A Woman's Life 6.2
A Woman's Life Une vie
Stéphane Brizé
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
Kékszakállú Kékszakállú
Gastón Solnicki
Winner
Laterna Magica Prize
Dark Night 4.3
Dark Night
Tim Sutton
Winner
Mimmo Rotella Foundation Award / Best Producer
Andrea Iervolino
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Actor
Michele Riondino
Michele Riondino
Worldly Girl
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Actress
Sara Serraiocco
Sara Serraiocco
Worldly Girl
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Actress - Special Mention
Angela Fontana
Indivisible
Winner
Marianna Fontana
Indivisible
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Film
Indivisible 6.4
Indivisible Indivisibili
Edoardo De Angelis
Winner
Watch trailer
Pasinetti Award / Special Prize
Piuma 6.2
Piuma
For the ensemble cast.
Winner
Watch trailer
Future Film Festival Digital Award - Special Mention
Voyage of Time: Life's Journey 6.7
Voyage of Time: Life's Journey
Terrence Malick
Winner
Watch trailer
SIGNIS Award
Piuma 6.2
Piuma
Roan Johnson
Winner
Watch trailer
Lina Mangiacapre Award
Indivisible 6.4
Indivisible Indivisibili
Edoardo De Angelis
Winner
Watch trailer
Audience Award (Critics' Week) / Best Film (International Film Critics Week)
All nominees
Singing in Graveyards 7.0
Singing in Graveyards
Bianca Balbuena, Bredli Lyu
Singing in Graveyards 7.0
Singing in Graveyards
Bianca Balbuena, Bredli Lyu
Human Rights Film Network Award
Bitter Money Ku Qian
Wang Bing
Winner
Human Rights Film Network Award - Special Mention
Robinù Robinù
Michele Santoro
Winner
Venice Horizons Award / Best Actor
Nuno Lopes
Nuno Lopes
Saint George
Winner
Venice Horizons Award / Best Actress
Ruth Díaz
Ruth Díaz
The Fury of a Patient Man
Winner
Venice Horizons Award / Best Director
Fien Troch
Home
Winner
Venice Horizons Award / Best Screenplay
Bitter Money Ku Qian
Wang Bing
Winner
Venice Horizons Award / Best Short Film
The Lost Voice La voz perdida
Marcelo Martinessi
Winner
All nominees
Le reste est l'oeuvre de l'homme Le reste est l'oeuvre de l'homme
Doriya Ashur
Dadyaa Dadyaa
Pooja Gurung, Bibhusan Basnet
Colombi Colombi
Luca Ferri
Samedi Cinema Samedi Cinema
Mamadou Dia
Good News Good News
Giovanni Fumu
Srecno, Orlo! Srecno, Orlo!
Sara Kern
Dadyaa Dadyaa
Pooja Gurung, Bibhusan Basnet
Amalimbo Amalimbo
Juan Pablo Libossart
Ruah Ruah
Flurin Giger
On the Origin of Fear On the Origin of Fear
Bayu Prihantoro Filemon
What Tears Us Apart Ce qui nous éloigne
Wei Hu
Stanza 52 Stanza 52
Maurizio Braucci
Molly Bloom Molly Bloom
Chiara Caselli
Venice Horizons Award / Special Jury Prize
Big Big World Koca Dünya
Reha Erdem
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
Sami Blood 7.3
Sami Blood Sameblod
Amanda Kernell
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Short Film / Short Film
All nominees
Srecno, Orlo! Srecno, Orlo!
Sara Kern
First Night Prima Noapte
Andrei Tanase
Special Jury Prize
The Bad Batch 5.2
The Bad Batch
Ana Lily Amirpour
Winner
Brian Award
Worldly Girl 6.6
Worldly Girl La ragazza del mondo
Marko Danieli
Winner
Watch trailer
Young Venice Award - Special Mention / Best Film
The Distinguished Citizen 7.4
The Distinguished Citizen El ciudadano ilustre
Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat
Winner
Gianni Astrei Award
Indivisible 6.4
Indivisible Indivisibili
Edoardo De Angelis
Winner
Watch trailer
Vittorio Veneto Film Festival Award / Best Film
The Distinguished Citizen 7.4
The Distinguished Citizen El ciudadano ilustre
Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat
Winner
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award
The Young Pope 7.8
The Young Pope
Jude Law, Paolo Sorrentino
Winner
Piuma 6.2
Piuma
Roan Johnson
Winner
Watch trailer
The Young Pope 7.8
The Young Pope
Jude Law, Paolo Sorrentino
Winner
In Dubious Battle 6.0
In Dubious Battle
Winner
Green Drop Award
Voyage of Time: Life's Journey 6.7
Voyage of Time: Life's Journey
Terrence Malick
Winner
Watch trailer
Spira Mirabilis 6.2
Spira Mirabilis
Massimo D'Anolfi, Martina Parenti
Winner
Spira Mirabilis 6.2
Spira Mirabilis
Massimo D'Anolfi, Martina Parenti
Winner
Interfilm Award
White Sun Seto Surya
Deepak Rauniyar
Winner
Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award
Amir Naderi
Winner
Best Short Film - Special Mention / Short Film
Farida Farida
Mario Leclere
Winner
Venezia Classici Award / Best Documentary on Cinema
The Competition Le concours
Claire Simon
Winner
All nominees
Cinema Futures 7.5
Cinema Futures
Michael Palm
Along for the Ride Along for the Ride
Nick Ebeling
Bozzetto non troppo Bozzetto non troppo
Marco Bonfanti
Events in a Cloud Chamber Events in a Cloud Chamber
Ashim Ahluwalia
Viaggio nel Cinema in 3D: Una Storia Vintage Viaggio nel Cinema in 3D: Una Storia Vintage
Jesus Garces Lambert
E venne l'uomo: Un dialogo con Ermanno Olmi E venne l'uomo: Un dialogo con Ermanno Olmi
Alessandro Bignami
Water and Sugar Acqua e zucchero: Carlo Di Palma, i colori della vita
Fariborz Kamkari
Perché sono un genio! Lorenza Mazzetti Perché sono un genio! Lorenza Mazzetti
Steve Della Casa, Francesco Frisari
David Lynch: The Art Life 7.1
David Lynch: The Art Life David Lynch the Art Life
Jon Nguyen, Olivia Neergaard-Holm, Rick Barnes
David Lynch: The Art Life 7.1
David Lynch: The Art Life David Lynch the Art Life
Jon Nguyen, Olivia Neergaard-Holm, Rick Barnes
Venezia Classici Award / Best Restored Film
The Man with the Balloons L'uomo dei cinque palloni
Marco Ferreri
Winner
Arca CinemaGiovani Award / Best Film
Ears 6.8
Ears Orecchie
Alessandro Aronadio
Winner
Arca CinemaGiovani Award / Best Film in Competition
Arrival 7.7
Arrival
Denis Villeneuve
Winner
Watch trailer
Soundtrack Stars Award / Best Soundtrack
Summertime 5.8
Summertime L'estate addosso
Jovanotti
Winner
Soundtrack Stars Award / Critic's Choice
Christof Ebhardt
Winner
Alexander Würtz
Winner
Polina Volynkina
Winner
Christof Ebhardt
Winner
Alexander Würtz
Winner
Polina Volynkina
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Actress in a Debut Film (Venice Days)
Ashleigh Cummings
Hounds of Love
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Director of a Debut Film (Venice Days)
Amanda Kernell
Sami Blood
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Euro-Mediterranean Film
Ne gledaj mi u pijat Ne gledaj mi u pijat
Hana Jusic
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Film (International Film Critics Week)
Los nadie Los nadie
Juan Sebastián Mesa
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Film (Venice Days)
The War Show The War Show
Andreas Dalsgaard, Obaidah Zytoon "The War Show provoked an impassioned response from the jury. We were immediately struck by the political and social significance and urgency of the film, while also appreciating its daring and innovative approach to filmmaking. We deliberated on whether or not this harrowing documentary should be included alongside the rest of the Venice Days lineup, which was comprised of narrative fiction features. However, we came to the conclusion that the film worked on its own merits as an outstandingly crafted piece of cinema, not simply one that appealed to our moral conscience. The War Show is also an incredibly topical film that sheds light on an ongoing conflict that is too often ignored or misrepresented by the media. We believe it is a film that each and every one of us should see."
Winner
The War Show The War Show
Andreas Dalsgaard, Obaidah Zytoon "The War Show provoked an impassioned response from the jury. We were immediately struck by the political and social significance and urgency of the film, while also appreciating its daring and innovative approach to filmmaking. We deliberated on whether or not this harrowing documentary should be included alongside the rest of the Venice Days lineup, which was comprised of narrative fiction features. However, we came to the conclusion that the film worked on its own merits as an outstandingly crafted piece of cinema, not simply one that appealed to our moral conscience. The War Show is also an incredibly topical film that sheds light on an ongoing conflict that is too often ignored or misrepresented by the media. We believe it is a film that each and every one of us should see."
Winner
All nominees
Hounds of Love Hounds of Love
Ben Young
Heartstone 7.4
Heartstone Hjartasteinn
Gutmundur Arnar Gudmundson
Ordinary People Pamilya ordinaryo
Eduardo W. Roy Jr.
Worldly Girl 6.6
Worldly Girl La ragazza del mondo
Marko Danieli
Watch trailer
Ne gledaj mi u pijat Ne gledaj mi u pijat
Hana Jusic
Guilty Men Pariente
Iván Gaona
Polina 6.7
Polina Polina, danser sa vie
Valérie Müller, Angelin Preljocaj
Sami Blood 7.3
Sami Blood Sameblod
Amanda Kernell
Watch trailer
The War Within Ombre dal fondo
Paola Piacenza
Indivisible 6.4
Indivisible Indivisibili
Edoardo De Angelis
Watch trailer
The Road to Mandalay The Road to Mandalay
Midi Z
Polina 6.7
Polina Polina, danser sa vie
Valérie Müller, Angelin Preljocaj
Civitas Vitae Prossima Award
Piuma 6.2
Piuma
Roan Johnson
Winner
Watch trailer
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Special Award
In Dubious Battle 6.0
In Dubious Battle
Andrea Iervolino
Winner
NuovoImaie Award / Best Actor
Daniele Parisi
Ears
Winner
MigrArti Prize / Best Short Film
All nominees
Farida Farida
Mohamed Zouaoui
MigrArti Prize
No Borders No Borders
Haider Rashid
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more