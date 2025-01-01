Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Venice Film Festival Events Venice Film Festival 1982

All nominated films "Venice Film Festival" in 1982

Site Italy
Date 28 August 1982 - 2 September 1982
Golden Lion / Best Film
All nominees
A Whole Night Toute une nuit
Chantal Akerman
Golden Lion
The State of Things 6.9
The State of Things Stand der Dinge, Der
Wim Wenders
Winner
All nominees
Grog Grog
Francesco Laudadio
Imperative Imperativ
Krzysztof Zanussi
The Trout La truite
Joseph Losey
Five Last Days Fünf letzte Tage
Percy Adlon
Chopin Sciopèn
Luciano Odorisio
Colpire al cuore Colpire al cuore
Gianni Amelio
Qu'est-ce qu'on attend pour être heureux! Qu'est-ce qu'on attend pour être heureux!
Coline Serreau
Grihajuddha Grihajuddha
Buddhadev Dasgupta
The Hes Case De smaak van water
Orlow Seunke
Golos 6.5
Golos
Ilya Averbakh
The Draughtsman's Contract 6.6
The Draughtsman's Contract The Draughtsman`s Contract
Peter Greenaway
The Dam To fragma
Dimitris Makris
Apprehension Die Beunruhigung
Lothar Warneke
Tempest 6.4
Tempest
Paul Mazursky
The Eyes, the Mouth Gli occhi, la bocca
Marco Bellocchio
Guernica Guernica
Ferenc Kósa
Querelle 6.2
Querelle
Rayner Verner Fassbinder Marcel Carné (President of the Jury) withdrew after releasing the following statement, "I would love to make a personal statement. While being President of the Jury, I would love to express my disappointment in not having been able to convince my colleagues to place R.W. Fassbinder's "Querelle" among the winners. As a matter of fact, I've found myself alone in defending the Movie. Nevertheless, I keep on thinking that, although controversial, R.W. Fassbinder final movie, want it or not, love it or hate it, will one day find its place in the history of cinema."
Private Life 6.9
Private Life Chastnaya zhizn
Yuli Raizman
Le Beau Mariage 7.0
Le Beau Mariage Le beau mariage
Éric Rohmer
Estoy en crisis Estoy en crisis
Fernando Colomo
Hero Hero
Barney Platts-Mills
The Blue Planet Il pianeta azzurro
Franco Piavoli
A Estrangeira A Estrangeira
João Mário Grilo
The Good Soldier Il buon soldato
Franco Brusati
The Flight of the Eagle 7.1
The Flight of the Eagle Ingenjör Andrées luftfärd
Jan Troell
An Egyptian Story Hadduta misrija
Yussef Shahin
Le grand frère Le grand frère
Francis Girod
Career Golden Lion
Michael Powell
Michael Powell
Winner
Alessandro Blasetti
Winner
Akira Kurosawa
Akira Kurosawa
Winner
Aleksandr Klyuge
Winner
Cesare Zavattini
Winner
George Cukor
Winner
Jean-Luc Godard
Jean-Luc Godard
Winner
King Vidor
Winner
Luis Buñuel
Luis Buñuel
Winner
Satyajit Ray
Satyajit Ray
Winner
Sergey Yutkevich
Winner
Frank Capra
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
Agony 7.0
Agony Agoniya
Elem Klimov Tied with Der Stand der Dinge (1982).
Winner
Watch trailer
The State of Things 6.9
The State of Things Stand der Dinge, Der
Wim Wenders Tied with Agoniya (1981).
Winner
OCIC Award
Five Last Days Fünf letzte Tage
Percy Adlon
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Actor
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
The Flight of the Eagle
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Actress
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Tempest
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Film
Imperative Imperativ
Krzysztof Zanussi
Winner
UNICEF Award
The Hes Case De smaak van water
Orlow Seunke
Winner
Pietro Bianchi Award
Renato Castellani
Winner
Special Jury Prize
Imperative Imperativ
Krzysztof Zanussi
Winner
OCIC Award - Honorable Mention
Imperative Imperativ
Krzysztof Zanussi
Winner
Venice Authors Prize - Special Mention / Best Film
All nominees
Les Sacrifiés Les Sacrifiés
Okacha Touita
Best First Work
The Hes Case De smaak van water
Orlow Seunke Tied with Sciopèn (1982).
Winner
Chopin Sciopèn
Luciano Odorisio Tied with De smaak van water (1982).
Winner
Best Overall Artistic Contribution
Rajput Rajput
Vijay Anand
Winner
Golden Phoenix / Best Actor
Robert Powell
Imperative
Winner
Golden Phoenix / Best Actress
Béatrice Romand
Le Beau Mariage
Winner
Best Artistic Collaboration
Private Life 6.9
Private Life Chastnaya zhizn
Mikhail Ulyanov For his performance.
Winner
Year
Nominations

