Qu'est-ce qu'on attend pour être heureux!Qu'est-ce qu'on attend pour être heureux!
Coline Serreau
GrihajuddhaGrihajuddha
Buddhadev Dasgupta
The Hes CaseDe smaak van water
Orlow Seunke
6.5
Golos
Ilya Averbakh
6.6
The Draughtsman's ContractThe Draughtsman`s Contract
Peter Greenaway
The DamTo fragma
Dimitris Makris
ApprehensionDie Beunruhigung
Lothar Warneke
6.4
Tempest
Paul Mazursky
The Eyes, the MouthGli occhi, la bocca
Marco Bellocchio
GuernicaGuernica
Ferenc Kósa
6.2
Querelle
Rayner Verner Fassbinder Marcel Carné (President of the Jury) withdrew after releasing the following statement, "I would love to make a personal statement. While being President of the Jury, I would love to express my disappointment in not having been able to convince my colleagues to place R.W. Fassbinder's "Querelle" among the winners. As a matter of fact, I've found myself alone in defending the Movie. Nevertheless, I keep on thinking that, although controversial, R.W. Fassbinder final movie, want it or not, love it or hate it, will one day find its place in the history of cinema."