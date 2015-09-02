Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Venice Film Festival Events Venice Film Festival 2015

All nominated films "Venice Film Festival" in 2015

Site Italy
Date 2 September 2015 - 12 September 2015
Golden Lion
From Afar 6.5
From Afar Desde allá
Lorenzo Vigas
Winner
All nominees
Rabin, the Last Day Le dernier jour d'Yitzhak Rabin
Amos Gitai
Equals 6.8
Equals
Drake Doremus
11 Minutes 5.7
11 Minutes 11 minut
Jerzy Skolimowski
Anomalisa 7.2
Anomalisa
Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson
Heart of a Dog 7.2
Heart of a Dog
Laurie Anderson
Looking for Grace Looking for Grace
Sue Brooks
Blood of My Blood 5.8
Blood of My Blood Sangue del mio sangue
Marco Bellocchio
Francofonia 7.0
Francofonia
Alexander Sokurov
Courted 6.6
Courted L’hermine
Christian Vincent
The Endless River The Endless River
Oliver Hermanus
The Danish Girl 7.2
The Danish Girl
Tom Hooper
Remember 7.2
Remember
Atom Egoyan
A Bigger Splash 6.3
A Bigger Splash
Luca Guadagnino
Behemoth 7.6
Behemoth Bei xi mo shou
Zhao Liang
L'attesa 6.6
L'attesa L'Attesa
Piero Messina
Marguerite 6.9
Marguerite
Xavier Giannoli
For Your Love 6.0
For Your Love Per amor vostro
Dzhuzeppe Gaudino
The Clan 6.7
The Clan El Clan
Pablo Trapero
Frenzy Abluka
Emin Alper
Beasts of No Nation 7.7
Beasts of No Nation
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Silver Lion / Best Director
Pablo Trapero
The Clan
Winner
Volpi Cup / Best Actor
Fabrice Luchini
Fabrice Luchini
Courted
Winner
Volpi Cup / Best Actress
Valeria Golino
Valeria Golino
For Your Love
Winner
Golden Osella / Best Screenplay
Courted 6.6
Courted L’hermine
Christian Vincent
Winner
Luigi De Laurentiis Award / Best Debut Film
The Childhood of a Leader 6.2
The Childhood of a Leader
Brady Corbet
Winner
Watch trailer
Marcello Mastroianni Award / Best Young Actor or Actress
Abraham Attah
Beasts of No Nation
Winner
Queer Lion
The Danish Girl 7.2
The Danish Girl
Tom Hooper
Winner
All nominees
Bleak Street La calle de la amargura
Arturo Ripstein
The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Maddin 6.7
The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Maddin
Iv Montmayer
In Jackson Heights 7.2
In Jackson Heights
Frederik Vaysman
Afternoon Na ri xia wu
Tsai Ming-liang
Janis: Little Girl Blue 7.4
Janis: Little Girl Blue
Amy Berg
Helmut Berger, Actor Helmut Berger, Actor
Andreas Horwath
Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me Lama Azavtani
Hadar Morag
Baby Bump Baby Bump
Kuba Shekazh
From Afar 6.5
From Afar Desde allá
Lorenzo Vigas
Spotlight 7.7
Spotlight
Tom McCarthy
Human 8.4
Human
Yann Artyus-Bertran
Arianna Arianna
Karlo Lavanya
Marguerite 6.9
Marguerite
Xavier Giannoli
Venice Horizons Award / Best Film
Free in Deed Free in Deed
Jake Mahaffy
Winner
All nominees
Tharlo Tharlo
Pema Tseden
Mountain Ha'har
Yaelle Kayam
Taj Mahal Taj Mahal
Nicolas Saada
Land Legs Tempête
Samuel Collardey
Man Down 5.9
Man Down
Dito Montiel
Watch trailer
Interruption Interruption
Yorgos Zois
A Monster with a Thousand Heads Un monstruo de mil cabezas
Rodrigo Plá
A Copy of My Mind A Copy of My Mind
Joko Anwar
The Childhood of a Leader 6.2
The Childhood of a Leader
Brady Corbet
Watch trailer
Visaaranai Visaranai
Vetrimaaran
Madame Courage Madame Courage
Merzak Allouache
Wednesday, May 9 Chaharshanbeh, 19 Ordibehesht
Vahid Jalilvand
A War 7.0
A War Krigen / A War
Tobias Lindholm
Neon Bull Boi Neon
Gabriel Mascaro
Italian Gangsters Italian Gangsters
Renato De Maria
Kill Me Please 5.9
Kill Me Please Mate-me por favor / Kill Me Please
Anita Rosha da Silveyra
Burning Love 6.2
Burning Love Pecore in erba
Alberto Caviglia
Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me Lama Azavtani
Hadar Morag
Prix UIP Venice (European Short Film)
E.T.E.R.N.I.T. E.T.E.R.N.I.T.
Giovanni Aloi
Winner
Career Golden Lion
Bertrand Tavernier
Bertrand Tavernier
Winner
Grand Special Jury Prize
Anomalisa 7.2
Anomalisa
Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson
Winner
Future Film Festival Digital Award
Anomalisa 7.2
Anomalisa
Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson
Winner
FEDIC Award
Don't Be Bad 7.3
Don't Be Bad Non essere cattivo
Claudio Caligari
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Blood of My Blood 5.8
Blood of My Blood Sangue del mio sangue
Marco Bellocchio
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
Wednesday, May 9 Chaharshanbeh, 19 Ordibehesht
Vahid Jalilvand
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Special Mention
The Childhood of a Leader 6.2
The Childhood of a Leader
Brady Corbet
Winner
Watch trailer
Laterna Magica Prize
Blanka Blanka
Kohki Hasei
Winner
Mimmo Rotella Foundation Award / Best Producer
Andrea Iervolino
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Actor
Luca Marinelli
Luca Marinelli
Don't Be Bad
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Actress
Valeria Golino
Valeria Golino
For Your Love
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Film
Don't Be Bad 7.3
Don't Be Bad Non essere cattivo
Claudio Caligari
Winner
Pasinetti Award - Special Mention
La prima luce La prima luce
Vincenzo Marra, Riccardo Scamarcio To the director and leading actor of the film.
Winner
La prima luce La prima luce
Vincenzo Marra
Winner
La prima luce La prima luce
Vincenzo Marra, Riccardo Scamarcio To the director and leading actor of the film.
Winner
SIGNIS Award
Behemoth 7.6
Behemoth Bei xi mo shou
Zhao Liang
Winner
SIGNIS Award - Honorable Mention
L'attesa 6.6
L'attesa L'Attesa
Piero Messina
Winner
Lina Mangiacapre Award
Heart of a Dog 7.2
Heart of a Dog
Laurie Anderson
Winner
Open Prize
Harry's Bar 7.2
Harry's Bar
Karlotta Cherkvetti
Winner
FEDIC Award - Special Mention
L'attesa 6.6
L'attesa L'Attesa
Piero Messina
Winner
Human Rights Film Network Award
Rabin, the Last Day Le dernier jour d'Yitzhak Rabin
Amos Gitai
Winner
Venice Horizons Award / Best Actor
Dominique Leborne
Land Legs
Winner
Venice Horizons Award / Best Director
Brady Corbet
Brady Corbet
The Childhood of a Leader
Winner
Venice Horizons Award / Best Short Film
Belladonna Belladonna
Dubravka Turic
Winner
All nominees
E.T.E.R.N.I.T. E.T.E.R.N.I.T.
Giovanni Aloi
Group Violence Violence en réunion
Karim Boukercha
It Seems to Hang On It Seems to Hang On
Kevin Jerome Everson
55 Pills 55 Pastillas
Sebastián Muro
Champ des possibles Champ des possibles
Cristina Picchi
The Young Man Who Came from the Chee River Jer gun muer rao jer gun
Wichanon Somunjarn
Oh Gallow Lay Oh Gallow Lay
Julian Wayser
Monkey Hou
Jie Shen
New Eyes New Eyes
Hiwot Getaneh
Tarântula Tarântula
Aly Muritiba, Marja Calafange
Backyards Dvorista
Ivan Salatic
Tarântula Tarântula
Aly Muritiba, Marja Calafange
Seide Seide
Elnura Osmonalieva
En defensa propia En defensa propia
Mariana Arriaga
Venice Horizons Award / Special Jury Prize
Neon Bull Boi Neon
Gabriel Mascaro
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
As I Open My Eyes 6.8
As I Open My Eyes À peine j'ouvre les yeux / As I open my eyes
Leyla Bouzid
Winner
Special Jury Prize
Frenzy Abluka
Emin Alper
Winner
Queer Lion - Special Mention
Baby Bump Baby Bump
Kuba Shekazh
Winner
International Critics' Week Award
Tanna 6.9
Tanna
Bentley Dean, Martin Butler
Winner
Tanna 6.9
Tanna
Bentley Dean, Martin Butler
Winner
All nominees
Motherland Ana Yurdu
Senem Tüzen
The Black Hen Kalo Pothi
Min Bahadur Bham
Light Years Light Years
Esther May Campbell
Montanha 6.4
Montanha
João Salaviza
The Return The Return
Green Zeng
Banat (Il Viaggio) 5.6
Banat (Il Viaggio)
Adriano Valerio
Brian Award
Spotlight 7.7
Spotlight
Tom McCarthy
Winner
Nazareno Taddei Award
Marguerite 6.9
Marguerite
Xavier Giannoli
Winner
L'Oreal Paris Award
Golden Mouse
Rabin, the Last Day Le dernier jour d'Yitzhak Rabin
Amos Gitai
Winner
Vittorio Veneto Film Festival Award
Remember 7.2
Remember
Atom Egoyan
Winner
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award
Francofonia 7.0
Francofonia
Alexander Sokurov
Winner
Gillo Pontecorvo-Arcobaleno Latino Award
Don't Be Bad 7.3
Don't Be Bad Non essere cattivo
Claudio Caligari
Winner
Green Drop Award
Behemoth 7.6
Behemoth Bei xi mo shou
Zhao Liang
Winner
All nominees
Looking for Grace Looking for Grace
Sue Brooks
L'attesa 6.6
L'attesa L'Attesa
Piero Messina
11 Minutes 5.7
11 Minutes 11 minut
Jerzy Skolimowski
Francofonia 7.0
Francofonia
Alexander Sokurov
Courted 6.6
Courted L’hermine
Christian Vincent
The Endless River The Endless River
Oliver Hermanus
Anomalisa 7.2
Anomalisa
Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson
Frenzy Abluka
Emin Alper
Equals 6.8
Equals
Drake Doremus
The Clan 6.7
The Clan El Clan
Pablo Trapero
Remember 7.2
Remember
Atom Egoyan
Beasts of No Nation 7.7
Beasts of No Nation
Cary Joji Fukunaga
For Your Love 6.0
For Your Love Per amor vostro
Dzhuzeppe Gaudino
Marguerite 6.9
Marguerite
Xavier Giannoli
Heart of a Dog 7.2
Heart of a Dog
Laurie Anderson
A Bigger Splash 6.3
A Bigger Splash
Luca Guadagnino
Rabin, the Last Day Le dernier jour d'Yitzhak Rabin
Amos Gitai
Blood of My Blood 5.8
Blood of My Blood Sangue del mio sangue
Marco Bellocchio
From Afar 6.5
From Afar Desde allá
Lorenzo Vigas
Interfilm Award
Wednesday, May 9 Chaharshanbeh, 19 Ordibehesht
Vahid Jalilvand
Winner
Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award
Brian De Palma
Brian De Palma
Winner
Silver Mouse
Spotlight 7.7
Spotlight
Tom McCarthy
Winner
Premio Cinematografico "Civitas Vitae prossima" Award
Burning Love 6.2
Burning Love Pecore in erba
Alberto Caviglia
Winner
Venezia Classici Award / Best Documentary on Cinema
The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Maddin 6.7
The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Maddin
Iv Montmayer
Winner
All nominees
A Flickering Truth A Flickering Truth
Pietra Brettkelly
Jacques Tourneur le médium: filmer l'invisible Jacques Tourneur le médium: filmer l'invisible
Alain Mazars
Alfredo Bini, ospite inatteso Alfredo Bini, ospite inatteso
Simone Isola
Behind the White Glasses Dietro gli occhiali bianchi
Valerio Ruiz
Mifune: The Last Samurai Mifune: The Last Samurai
Steven Okazaki
For the Love of a Man For the Love of a Man
Rinku Kalsy
Helmut Berger, Actor Helmut Berger, Actor
Andreas Horwath
Venezia Classici Award / Best Restored Film
Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom 5.9
Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom Salo, or The 120 Days of Sodom / Salò o le 120 giornate di Sodoma
Pier Paolo Pasolini
Winner
Leoncino d'Oro Agiscuola Award
L'attesa 6.6
L'attesa L'Attesa
Piero Messina
Winner
Arca CinemaGiovani Award / Best Film
Frenzy Abluka
Emin Alper
Winner
Arca CinemaGiovani Award / Best Italian Film
Burning Love 6.2
Burning Love Pecore in erba
Alberto Caviglia
Winner
CICT-UNESCO Enrico Fulchignoni Award
Beasts of No Nation 7.7
Beasts of No Nation
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Winner
Vittorio Veneto Film Festival Award - Special Mention
11 Minutes 5.7
11 Minutes 11 minut
Jerzy Skolimowski
Winner
Soundtrack Stars Award
A Bigger Splash 6.3
A Bigger Splash
Luca Guadagnino
Winner
Equals 6.8
Equals
Drake Doremus
Winner
Schermi di Qualità Award
Don't Be Bad 7.3
Don't Be Bad Non essere cattivo
Claudio Caligari
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Actress in a Debut Film (Venice Days)
Ondina Quadri
Arianna
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Cinematography (International Film Critics Week)
Tanna 6.9
Tanna
Bentley Dean
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Director of a Debut Film (Venice Days)
Ruchika Oberoi
Island City
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Euro-Mediterranean Film
Francofonia 7.0
Francofonia
Alexander Sokurov
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Film (International Film Critics Week)
The Black Hen Kalo Pothi
Min Bahadur Bham
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Film (Venice Days)
Underground Fragrance Underground Fragrance
Peng Fei Song
Winner
All nominees
The Memory of Water 6.1
The Memory of Water La Memoria del Agua
Matias Bize
Long Live the Bride Viva la sposa
Ascanio Celestini
Island City Island City
Ruchika Oberoi
Arianna Arianna
Karlo Lavanya
Lolo 5.7
Lolo
Julie Delpy
La prima luce La prima luce
Vincenzo Marra
As I Open My Eyes 6.8
As I Open My Eyes À peine j'ouvre les yeux / As I open my eyes
Leyla Bouzid
6.6
Klezmer
Petr Hshan
Early Winter Early Winter
Mihael Roue
Bisato d'Oro / Best Director
Emin Alper
Frenzy
Winner
AssoMusica Award
Don't Be Bad 7.3
Don't Be Bad Non essere cattivo
Riccardo Sinigallia Song: "A cuor leggero"
Winner
Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award / Best Film in a Foreign Language
Blanka Blanka
Kohki Hasei
Winner
Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award / Best Italian Film
Don't Be Bad 7.3
Don't Be Bad Non essere cattivo
Claudio Caligari
Winner
Best Innovative Budget Award
A Bigger Splash 6.3
A Bigger Splash
Luca Guadagnino
Winner
Persol Tribute Visionary Talent Award
Jonathan Demme
Jonathan Demme
Winner
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Special Award
Soundtrack Stars Lifetime Achievement Award
Nicola Piovani
Winner
Amnesty International Italia Award
Visaaranai Visaranai
Vetrimaaran
Winner
NuovoImaie Talent Award / Best Actress in a Debut Film
Ondina Quadri
Arianna
Winner
NuovoImaie Talent Award / Best Italian Actor in a Debut Film
Alessandro Borghi
Alessandro Borghi
Don't Be Bad
Winner
Saturnia Prize
Peter Mullan
Peter Mullan
Winner
S.I.A.E. Award for Emrging Talent / Best Film
Bangland Bangland
Lorenzo Berghella
Winner
