Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Venice Film Festival
Events
Venice Film Festival 2015
All nominated films "Venice Film Festival" in 2015
Site
Italy
Date
2 September 2015 - 12 September 2015
Golden Lion
6.5
From Afar
Desde allá
Lorenzo Vigas
Winner
All nominees
Rabin, the Last Day
Le dernier jour d'Yitzhak Rabin
Amos Gitai
6.8
Equals
Drake Doremus
5.7
11 Minutes
11 minut
Jerzy Skolimowski
7.2
Anomalisa
Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson
7.2
Heart of a Dog
Laurie Anderson
Looking for Grace
Looking for Grace
Sue Brooks
5.8
Blood of My Blood
Sangue del mio sangue
Marco Bellocchio
7.0
Francofonia
Alexander Sokurov
6.6
Courted
L’hermine
Christian Vincent
The Endless River
The Endless River
Oliver Hermanus
7.2
The Danish Girl
Tom Hooper
7.2
Remember
Atom Egoyan
6.3
A Bigger Splash
Luca Guadagnino
7.6
Behemoth
Bei xi mo shou
Zhao Liang
6.6
L'attesa
L'Attesa
Piero Messina
6.9
Marguerite
Xavier Giannoli
6.0
For Your Love
Per amor vostro
Dzhuzeppe Gaudino
6.7
The Clan
El Clan
Pablo Trapero
Frenzy
Abluka
Emin Alper
7.7
Beasts of No Nation
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Show all nominees
Silver Lion / Best Director
Pablo Trapero
The Clan
Winner
Volpi Cup / Best Actor
Fabrice Luchini
Courted
Winner
Volpi Cup / Best Actress
Valeria Golino
For Your Love
Winner
Golden Osella / Best Screenplay
6.6
Courted
L’hermine
Christian Vincent
Winner
Luigi De Laurentiis Award / Best Debut Film
6.2
The Childhood of a Leader
Brady Corbet
Winner
Watch trailer
Marcello Mastroianni Award / Best Young Actor or Actress
Abraham Attah
Beasts of No Nation
Winner
Queer Lion
7.2
The Danish Girl
Tom Hooper
Winner
All nominees
Bleak Street
La calle de la amargura
Arturo Ripstein
6.7
The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Maddin
Iv Montmayer
7.2
In Jackson Heights
Frederik Vaysman
Afternoon
Na ri xia wu
Tsai Ming-liang
7.4
Janis: Little Girl Blue
Amy Berg
Helmut Berger, Actor
Helmut Berger, Actor
Andreas Horwath
Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me
Lama Azavtani
Hadar Morag
Baby Bump
Baby Bump
Kuba Shekazh
6.5
From Afar
Desde allá
Lorenzo Vigas
7.7
Spotlight
Tom McCarthy
8.4
Human
Yann Artyus-Bertran
Arianna
Arianna
Karlo Lavanya
6.9
Marguerite
Xavier Giannoli
Show all nominees
Venice Horizons Award / Best Film
Free in Deed
Free in Deed
Jake Mahaffy
Winner
All nominees
Tharlo
Tharlo
Pema Tseden
Mountain
Ha'har
Yaelle Kayam
Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal
Nicolas Saada
Land Legs
Tempête
Samuel Collardey
5.9
Man Down
Dito Montiel
Watch trailer
Interruption
Interruption
Yorgos Zois
A Monster with a Thousand Heads
Un monstruo de mil cabezas
Rodrigo Plá
A Copy of My Mind
A Copy of My Mind
Joko Anwar
6.2
The Childhood of a Leader
Brady Corbet
Watch trailer
Visaaranai
Visaranai
Vetrimaaran
Madame Courage
Madame Courage
Merzak Allouache
Wednesday, May 9
Chaharshanbeh, 19 Ordibehesht
Vahid Jalilvand
7.0
A War
Krigen / A War
Tobias Lindholm
Neon Bull
Boi Neon
Gabriel Mascaro
Italian Gangsters
Italian Gangsters
Renato De Maria
5.9
Kill Me Please
Mate-me por favor / Kill Me Please
Anita Rosha da Silveyra
6.2
Burning Love
Pecore in erba
Alberto Caviglia
Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me
Lama Azavtani
Hadar Morag
Show all nominees
Prix UIP Venice (European Short Film)
E.T.E.R.N.I.T.
E.T.E.R.N.I.T.
Giovanni Aloi
Winner
Career Golden Lion
Bertrand Tavernier
Winner
Grand Special Jury Prize
7.2
Anomalisa
Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson
Winner
Future Film Festival Digital Award
7.2
Anomalisa
Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson
Winner
FEDIC Award
7.3
Don't Be Bad
Non essere cattivo
Claudio Caligari
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
5.8
Blood of My Blood
Sangue del mio sangue
Marco Bellocchio
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
Wednesday, May 9
Chaharshanbeh, 19 Ordibehesht
Vahid Jalilvand
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Special Mention
6.2
The Childhood of a Leader
Brady Corbet
Winner
Watch trailer
Laterna Magica Prize
Blanka
Blanka
Kohki Hasei
Winner
Mimmo Rotella Foundation Award / Best Producer
Andrea Iervolino
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Actor
Luca Marinelli
Don't Be Bad
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Actress
Valeria Golino
For Your Love
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Film
7.3
Don't Be Bad
Non essere cattivo
Claudio Caligari
Winner
Pasinetti Award - Special Mention
La prima luce
La prima luce
Vincenzo Marra, Riccardo Scamarcio
To the director and leading actor of the film.
Winner
La prima luce
La prima luce
Vincenzo Marra
Winner
La prima luce
La prima luce
Vincenzo Marra, Riccardo Scamarcio
To the director and leading actor of the film.
Winner
SIGNIS Award
7.6
Behemoth
Bei xi mo shou
Zhao Liang
Winner
SIGNIS Award - Honorable Mention
6.6
L'attesa
L'Attesa
Piero Messina
Winner
Lina Mangiacapre Award
7.2
Heart of a Dog
Laurie Anderson
Winner
Open Prize
7.2
Harry's Bar
Karlotta Cherkvetti
Winner
FEDIC Award - Special Mention
6.6
L'attesa
L'Attesa
Piero Messina
Winner
Human Rights Film Network Award
Rabin, the Last Day
Le dernier jour d'Yitzhak Rabin
Amos Gitai
Winner
Venice Horizons Award / Best Actor
Dominique Leborne
Land Legs
Winner
Venice Horizons Award / Best Director
Brady Corbet
The Childhood of a Leader
Winner
Venice Horizons Award / Best Short Film
Belladonna
Belladonna
Dubravka Turic
Winner
All nominees
E.T.E.R.N.I.T.
E.T.E.R.N.I.T.
Giovanni Aloi
Group Violence
Violence en réunion
Karim Boukercha
It Seems to Hang On
It Seems to Hang On
Kevin Jerome Everson
55 Pills
55 Pastillas
Sebastián Muro
Champ des possibles
Champ des possibles
Cristina Picchi
The Young Man Who Came from the Chee River
Jer gun muer rao jer gun
Wichanon Somunjarn
Oh Gallow Lay
Oh Gallow Lay
Julian Wayser
Monkey
Hou
Jie Shen
New Eyes
New Eyes
Hiwot Getaneh
Tarântula
Tarântula
Aly Muritiba, Marja Calafange
Backyards
Dvorista
Ivan Salatic
Tarântula
Tarântula
Aly Muritiba, Marja Calafange
Seide
Seide
Elnura Osmonalieva
En defensa propia
En defensa propia
Mariana Arriaga
Show all nominees
Venice Horizons Award / Special Jury Prize
Neon Bull
Boi Neon
Gabriel Mascaro
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
6.8
As I Open My Eyes
À peine j'ouvre les yeux / As I open my eyes
Leyla Bouzid
Winner
Special Jury Prize
Frenzy
Abluka
Emin Alper
Winner
Queer Lion - Special Mention
Baby Bump
Baby Bump
Kuba Shekazh
Winner
International Critics' Week Award
6.9
Tanna
Bentley Dean, Martin Butler
Winner
6.9
Tanna
Bentley Dean, Martin Butler
Winner
All nominees
Motherland
Ana Yurdu
Senem Tüzen
The Black Hen
Kalo Pothi
Min Bahadur Bham
Light Years
Light Years
Esther May Campbell
6.4
Montanha
João Salaviza
The Return
The Return
Green Zeng
5.6
Banat (Il Viaggio)
Adriano Valerio
Show all nominees
Brian Award
7.7
Spotlight
Tom McCarthy
Winner
Nazareno Taddei Award
6.9
Marguerite
Xavier Giannoli
Winner
L'Oreal Paris Award
Golden Mouse
Rabin, the Last Day
Le dernier jour d'Yitzhak Rabin
Amos Gitai
Winner
Vittorio Veneto Film Festival Award
7.2
Remember
Atom Egoyan
Winner
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award
7.0
Francofonia
Alexander Sokurov
Winner
Gillo Pontecorvo-Arcobaleno Latino Award
7.3
Don't Be Bad
Non essere cattivo
Claudio Caligari
Winner
Green Drop Award
7.6
Behemoth
Bei xi mo shou
Zhao Liang
Winner
All nominees
Looking for Grace
Looking for Grace
Sue Brooks
6.6
L'attesa
L'Attesa
Piero Messina
5.7
11 Minutes
11 minut
Jerzy Skolimowski
7.0
Francofonia
Alexander Sokurov
6.6
Courted
L’hermine
Christian Vincent
The Endless River
The Endless River
Oliver Hermanus
7.2
Anomalisa
Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson
Frenzy
Abluka
Emin Alper
6.8
Equals
Drake Doremus
6.7
The Clan
El Clan
Pablo Trapero
7.2
Remember
Atom Egoyan
7.7
Beasts of No Nation
Cary Joji Fukunaga
6.0
For Your Love
Per amor vostro
Dzhuzeppe Gaudino
6.9
Marguerite
Xavier Giannoli
7.2
Heart of a Dog
Laurie Anderson
6.3
A Bigger Splash
Luca Guadagnino
Rabin, the Last Day
Le dernier jour d'Yitzhak Rabin
Amos Gitai
5.8
Blood of My Blood
Sangue del mio sangue
Marco Bellocchio
6.5
From Afar
Desde allá
Lorenzo Vigas
Show all nominees
Interfilm Award
Wednesday, May 9
Chaharshanbeh, 19 Ordibehesht
Vahid Jalilvand
Winner
Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award
Brian De Palma
Winner
Silver Mouse
7.7
Spotlight
Tom McCarthy
Winner
Premio Cinematografico "Civitas Vitae prossima" Award
6.2
Burning Love
Pecore in erba
Alberto Caviglia
Winner
Venezia Classici Award / Best Documentary on Cinema
6.7
The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Maddin
Iv Montmayer
Winner
All nominees
A Flickering Truth
A Flickering Truth
Pietra Brettkelly
Jacques Tourneur le médium: filmer l'invisible
Jacques Tourneur le médium: filmer l'invisible
Alain Mazars
Alfredo Bini, ospite inatteso
Alfredo Bini, ospite inatteso
Simone Isola
Behind the White Glasses
Dietro gli occhiali bianchi
Valerio Ruiz
Mifune: The Last Samurai
Mifune: The Last Samurai
Steven Okazaki
For the Love of a Man
For the Love of a Man
Rinku Kalsy
Helmut Berger, Actor
Helmut Berger, Actor
Andreas Horwath
Show all nominees
Venezia Classici Award / Best Restored Film
5.9
Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom
Salo, or The 120 Days of Sodom / Salò o le 120 giornate di Sodoma
Pier Paolo Pasolini
Winner
Leoncino d'Oro Agiscuola Award
6.6
L'attesa
L'Attesa
Piero Messina
Winner
Arca CinemaGiovani Award / Best Film
Frenzy
Abluka
Emin Alper
Winner
Arca CinemaGiovani Award / Best Italian Film
6.2
Burning Love
Pecore in erba
Alberto Caviglia
Winner
CICT-UNESCO Enrico Fulchignoni Award
7.7
Beasts of No Nation
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Winner
Vittorio Veneto Film Festival Award - Special Mention
5.7
11 Minutes
11 minut
Jerzy Skolimowski
Winner
Soundtrack Stars Award
6.3
A Bigger Splash
Luca Guadagnino
Winner
6.8
Equals
Drake Doremus
Winner
Schermi di Qualità Award
7.3
Don't Be Bad
Non essere cattivo
Claudio Caligari
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Actress in a Debut Film (Venice Days)
Ondina Quadri
Arianna
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Cinematography (International Film Critics Week)
6.9
Tanna
Bentley Dean
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Director of a Debut Film (Venice Days)
Ruchika Oberoi
Island City
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Euro-Mediterranean Film
7.0
Francofonia
Alexander Sokurov
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Film (International Film Critics Week)
The Black Hen
Kalo Pothi
Min Bahadur Bham
Winner
Fedeora Award / Best Film (Venice Days)
Underground Fragrance
Underground Fragrance
Peng Fei Song
Winner
All nominees
6.1
The Memory of Water
La Memoria del Agua
Matias Bize
Long Live the Bride
Viva la sposa
Ascanio Celestini
Island City
Island City
Ruchika Oberoi
Arianna
Arianna
Karlo Lavanya
5.7
Lolo
Julie Delpy
La prima luce
La prima luce
Vincenzo Marra
6.8
As I Open My Eyes
À peine j'ouvre les yeux / As I open my eyes
Leyla Bouzid
6.6
Klezmer
Petr Hshan
Early Winter
Early Winter
Mihael Roue
Show all nominees
Bisato d'Oro / Best Director
Emin Alper
Frenzy
Winner
AssoMusica Award
7.3
Don't Be Bad
Non essere cattivo
Riccardo Sinigallia
Song: "A cuor leggero"
Winner
Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award / Best Film in a Foreign Language
Blanka
Blanka
Kohki Hasei
Winner
Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award / Best Italian Film
7.3
Don't Be Bad
Non essere cattivo
Claudio Caligari
Winner
Best Innovative Budget Award
6.3
A Bigger Splash
Luca Guadagnino
Winner
Persol Tribute Visionary Talent Award
Jonathan Demme
Winner
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Special Award
Soundtrack Stars Lifetime Achievement Award
Nicola Piovani
Winner
Amnesty International Italia Award
Visaaranai
Visaranai
Vetrimaaran
Winner
NuovoImaie Talent Award / Best Actress in a Debut Film
Ondina Quadri
Arianna
Winner
NuovoImaie Talent Award / Best Italian Actor in a Debut Film
Alessandro Borghi
Don't Be Bad
Winner
Saturnia Prize
Peter Mullan
Winner
S.I.A.E. Award for Emrging Talent / Best Film
Bangland
Bangland
Lorenzo Berghella
Winner
