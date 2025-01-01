Menu
Venice Film Festival 1938

All nominated films "Venice Film Festival" in 1938

Site Italy
Date 8 August 1938 - 14 August 1938
Volpi Cup / Best Actor
Leslie Howard
Pygmalion
Winner
Volpi Cup / Best Actress
Norma Shearer
Norma Shearer
Marie Antoinette
Winner
Mussolini Cup / Best Foreign Film
Olympia Part One: Festival of the Nations 7.8
Olympia Part One: Festival of the Nations Olympia
Leni Riefenstahl
Winner
Olympia Part Two: Festival of Beauty Olympia 2. Teil - Fest der Schönheit
Leni Riefenstahl
Winner
Olympia Part One: Festival of the Nations 7.8
Olympia Part One: Festival of the Nations Olympia
Leni Riefenstahl
Winner
Olympia Part Two: Festival of Beauty Olympia 2. Teil - Fest der Schönheit
Leni Riefenstahl
Winner
All nominees
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 7.7
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
William Cottrell, Wilfred Jackson, Larry Morey, Perce Pearce, Ben Sharpsteen
Abused Confidence Abus de confiance
Anri Dekuan
Five Scouts Gonin no sekkôhei
Tomotaka Tasaka
Yvette Yvette
Wolfgang Liebeneiner
Furlough on Parole Urlaub auf Ehrenwort
Karl Ritter
Port of Shadows 7.9
Port of Shadows Quai Des Brumes, Le
Marcel Carné
The Prisoner of Zenda 7.6
The Prisoner of Zenda
Dzhon Kromuell
Prison sans barreaux Prison sans barreaux
Léonide Moguy
Jezebel 7.0
Jezebel
William Wyler
Kunku Kunku
Shantaram Rajaram Vankudre
Fahrendes Volk Fahrendes Volk
Jacques Feyder
Pygmalion 7.9
Pygmalion
Leslie Howard, Anthony Asquith
Out on the Big Ranch Allá en el Rancho Grande
Fernando de Fuentes
Péntek Rézi Péntek Rézi
Ladislao Vajda
Virginity Panenství
Otakar Vávra
Alexander's Ragtime Band 6.9
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Genri King
Svet kde se zebrá Svet kde se zebrá
Miroslav Cikán
The Goldwyn Follies The Goldwyn Follies
George Marshall
The Rage of Paris The Rage of Paris
Henry Koster
A Woman's Face En kvinnas ansikte
Gustaf Molander
Children in the Wind Kaze no naka no kodomo
Hiroshi Shimizu
Filosofská historie Filosofská historie
Otakar Vávra
The Adventures of Tom Sawyer The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
Norman Taurog
Geniusz sceny Geniusz sceny
Romuald Gantkowski
Hordubalové Hordubalové
Martin Frič
The Curtain Rises Entrée des artistes
Marc Allégret
Ballerina La mort du cygne
Jean Benoît-Lévy
The Gossiper La chismosa
Luis Marquina, Enrique Ferrer Orsini
Ramuntcho Ramuntcho
René Barberis
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 7.7
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
William Cottrell, Wilfred Jackson, Larry Morey, Perce Pearce, Ben Sharpsteen
Magda Heimat
Carl Froelich
Sky Pirates Sky Pirates
Dzhordzh Pel
Covered Tracks Verwehte Spuren
Veit Harlan
White Banners White Banners
Edmund Goulding
Break the News Break the News
René Clair
Marie Antoinette 7.4
Marie Antoinette
W.S. Van Dyke
Model Husband Der Mustergatte
Wolfgang Liebeneiner
Pygmalion 7.9
Pygmalion
Leslie Howard, Anthony Asquith
Test Pilot Test Pilot
Victor Fleming
The Drum The Drum
Zoltan Korda
Halka Halka
Juliusz Gardan
Bouquets from Nicholas L'innocent
Maurice Cammage
Mother Carey's Chickens Mother Carey's Chickens
Rowland V. Lee
The Merry Wives Cech panen kutnohorských
Otakar Vávra
Boy, the Noszty A Noszty fiú esete Tóth Marival
Steve Sekely
The Devil Is an Empress Le joueur d'échecs
Jean Dréville
Vivacious Lady Vivacious Lady
George Stevens
Come on Ponciano ¡Ora Ponciano!
Gabriel Soria
Ziegfeld Follies Ziegfeld Follies
Lemuel Ayers, Roy Del Ruth, Robert Lyuis, Vincente Minnelli, Merrill Pye, George Sidney, Charles Walters
Mussolini Cup / Best Italian Film
Luciano Serra, Pilot Luciano Serra, pilota
Goffredo Alessandrini
Winner
All nominees
Under the Southern Cross Sotto la croce del sud
Guido Brignone
7.0
Giuseppe Verdi
Karmine Gallone
They've Kidnapped a Man Hanno rapito un uomo
Gennaro Righelli
Medal
Natur und Technik Natur und Technik
Ulrich K.T. Schultz
Winner
Grand Biennale Art Trophy
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 7.7
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Walt Disney
Winner
Plate / Best Documentary
Nella luce di Roma Nella luce di Roma
Winner
The River The River
Pare Lorentz
Winner
Plate / Best Educative or Scientific Film
Der Bienenstaat Der Bienenstaat
Ulrich K.T. Schultz
Winner
Plate / Best Short - Fiction
Armonie pucciniane Armonie pucciniane
Giorgio Ferroni
Winner
Sv. Istvan Sv. Istvan
Winner
Karakoram Karakoram
Henry de Ségogne
Winner
Special Recommendation
Fahrendes Volk Fahrendes Volk
Jacques Feyder For its overall artistic contribution.
Winner
Model Husband Der Mustergatte
Heinz Rühmann For his acting.
Winner
Furlough on Parole Urlaub auf Ehrenwort
Karl Ritter For the direction.
Winner
Under the Southern Cross Sotto la croce del sud
For its technical merit..
Winner
Port of Shadows 7.9
Port of Shadows Quai Des Brumes, Le
Marcel Carné For the direction.
Winner
The Rage of Paris The Rage of Paris
Winner
Michelangelo: Life of a Titan Michelangelo
Curt Oertel For the direction.
Winner
A Woman's Face En kvinnas ansikte
Gustaf Molander For its overall artistic contribution.
Winner
Vivacious Lady Vivacious Lady
George Stevens For its overall artistic contribution.
Winner
Break the News Break the News
For its story.
Winner
Out on the Big Ranch Allá en el Rancho Grande
Fernando de Fuentes For its overall artistic contribution.
Winner
They've Kidnapped a Man Hanno rapito un uomo
Winner
Geniusz sceny Geniusz sceny
Ludwik Solski For his acting.
Winner
Jezebel 7.0
Jezebel
William Wyler For its overall artistic contribution.
Winner
Thema's van de inspiratie Thema's van de inspiratie
Charles Dekeukeleire For its overall artistic contribution.
Winner
Fascist Party Cup / Best Foreign Film
The Adventures of Tom Sawyer The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
Norman Taurog
Winner
Fascist Party Cup / Best Italian Film
7.0
Giuseppe Verdi
Karmine Gallone
Winner
Education Ministry Cup
Magda Heimat
Carl Froelich
Winner
Popular Culture Ministry Cup
Prison sans barreaux Prison sans barreaux
Léonide Moguy
Winner
Five Scouts Gonin no sekkôhei
Tomotaka Tasaka
Winner
