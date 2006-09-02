Private Fears in Public Places
Coeurs
18+
Country
France / Italy
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2006
World premiere
2 September 2006
Release date
|22 November 2006
|France
|
|
|10 May 2007
|South Korea
|
|15
Budget
€12,800,000
Worldwide Gross
$6,855,294
Production
Soudaine Compagnie, StudioCanal, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Coeurs, Private Fears in Public Places, Åpne hjerter, Asuntos privados en lugares públicos, Corações, Corazones, Cuori, Herzen, Levavot, Medos Privados em Lugares Públicos, Pasiones privadas en lugares públicos, Petites peurs partagées, Private Fears, Private Fears In Public Places (Coeurs), Prywatne lęki w miejscach publicznych, Szívek, Ιδιωτικοί φόβοι σε δημόσιους χώρους, Προσωπικοί φόβοι σε δημόσιους χώρους, Сердца, Сърца, 六つの心, 喧嘩的寂寞, 心之归属