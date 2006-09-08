Menu
The Missing Star
Missing Star / Stella che non c'è, La
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
Italy / France / Switzerland / Singapore
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2006
World premiere
8 September 2006
Release date
5 April 2007
Russia
Twister
5 April 2007
Belarus
24 January 2007
France
8 September 2006
Italy
5 April 2007
Kazakhstan
5 April 2007
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$2,895,948
Production
Cattleya, Babe Film, Rai Cinema
Also known as
La stella che non c'è, La estrella ausente, The Missing Star, A Estrela Que Não É, A nem létező csillag, Il manque une étoile, L'étoile imaginaire, Stjärnan som saknas, Zagubiona gwiazda, Потерянная звезда, Угаснала звезда
Director
Gianni Amelio
Cast
Sergio Castellitto
Ling Tai
Hiu Sun Ha
Xian-bi Tang
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Missing Star
7.1
Il signore delle formiche
(2022)
5.7
Hammamet
(2020)
6.6
Nostalgia
(2022)
6.4
Tenderness
(2017)
6.4
Raise Your Head
(2009)
7.3
Twice Born
(2012)
7.2
Don't Move
(2004)
7.8
The Big Blue
(1988)
Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
