Poster of The Missing Star
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Missing Star

The Missing Star

Missing Star / Stella che non c'è, La 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Italy / France / Switzerland / Singapore
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 8 September 2006
Release date
5 April 2007 Russia Twister
5 April 2007 Belarus
24 January 2007 France
8 September 2006 Italy
5 April 2007 Kazakhstan
5 April 2007 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $2,895,948
Production Cattleya, Babe Film, Rai Cinema
Also known as
La stella che non c'è, La estrella ausente, The Missing Star, A Estrela Que Não É, A nem létező csillag, Il manque une étoile, L'étoile imaginaire, Stjärnan som saknas, Zagubiona gwiazda, Потерянная звезда, Угаснала звезда
Director
Gianni Amelio
Cast
Sergio Castellitto
Sergio Castellitto
Ling Tai
Hiu Sun Ha
Xian-bi Tang
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
