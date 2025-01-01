Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Venice Film Festival Events Venice Film Festival 1952

All nominated films "Venice Film Festival" in 1952

Site Italy
Date 20 August 1952 - 12 September 1952
Golden Lion
Forbidden Games 8.2
Forbidden Games Jeux Interdits
René Clément
Winner
All nominees
Carrie 7.3
Carrie
William Wyler
Summer Interlude 7.6
Summer Interlude Sommarlek
Ingmar Bergman
Areião Areião
Camillo Mastrocinque
Beauties of the Night 5.7
Beauties of the Night Les Belles de nuit
René Clair
El Judas El Judas
Ignacio F. Iquino
The Importance of Being Earnest 7.4
The Importance of Being Earnest
Anthony Asquith
The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima
John Brahm
Andrine og Kjell Andrine og Kjell
Kåre Bergstrøm
Eyes Leave Traces Los ojos dejan huellas
José Luis Sáenz de Heredia
The Bandit of Tacca Del Lupo Il brigante di Tacca del Lupo
Pietro Germi
The Brave Don't Cry The Brave Don't Cry
Philip Leacock
La bergère et le ramoneur 7.1
La bergère et le ramoneur
Paul Grimault
The Faithful City The Faithful City
Joseph Lejtes
Genghis Khan Genghis Khan
Lou Salvador, Manuel Conde
The Life of Oharu 8.0
The Life of Oharu Saikaku ichidai onna
Kenji Mizoguchi
Dark River Las aguas bajan turbias
Hugo del Carril
Soledad's Shawl El rebozo de Soledad
Roberto Galvadon
Room for One More Room for One More
Norman Taurog
Dishonor Deshonra
Daniel Tinayre
Death of a Salesman Death of a Salesman
László Benedek
Ivanhoe 6.8
Ivanhoe
Richard Thorp
Aandhiyan Aandhiyan
Chetan Anand
The Quiet Man The Quiet Man
John Ford
The Respectful Whore La p... respectueuse
Charles Brabant, Marcello Pagliero
The White Sheik 6.7
The White Sheik Sceicco bianco, Lo
Federico Fellini
Crash of Silence Mandy
Alexander Mackendrick
The Thief The Thief
Russell Rouse
Europe '51 7.5
Europe '51 Europa '51
Roberto Rossellini
The Solitary Conquerors Les conquérants solitaires
Claude Vermorel
Times Gone By Altri tempi - Zibaldone n. 1
Alessandro Blasetti
Phone Call from a Stranger Phone Call from a Stranger
Jean Negulesco
The Border of Sin Sündige Grenze
Robert A. Stemmle
Volpi Cup / Best Actor
Fredric March
Fredric March
Death of a Salesman
Winner
Volpi Cup / Best Actress
Ingrid Bergman
Ingrid Bergman
Europe '51 Despite being announced as the winner during the closing ceremony of the festival's 1952 edition, Bergman was not awarded the prize because she was dubbed by Lydia Simoneschi in the original version of the film and the festival regulations stated that a dubbed performer had to be disqualified from the competition. The rules were eventually changed and, under the artistic direction of Gillo Pontecorvo, the award was posthumously presented to Bergman and accepted by her son Robertino Rossellini during the closing ceremony of the festival's 1992 edition.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
Beauties of the Night 5.7
Beauties of the Night Les Belles de nuit
René Clair
Winner
OCIC Award
The Quiet Man The Quiet Man
John Ford
Winner
Pasinetti Award
The Quiet Man The Quiet Man
John Ford
Winner
International Award / Best Production Design
The Importance of Being Earnest 7.4
The Importance of Being Earnest
Carmen Dillon
Winner
International Award / Best Score
The Respectful Whore La p... respectueuse
Georges Auric
Winner
International Award / Best Screenplay
Phone Call from a Stranger Phone Call from a Stranger
Nunnally Johnson
Winner
International Award
The Life of Oharu 8.0
The Life of Oharu Saikaku ichidai onna
Kenji Mizoguchi
Winner
Europe '51 7.5
Europe '51 Europa '51
Roberto Rossellini
Winner
The Quiet Man The Quiet Man
John Ford
Winner
Special Jury Prize
La bergère et le ramoneur 7.1
La bergère et le ramoneur
Paul Grimault Tied with Mandy (1952).
Winner
Crash of Silence Mandy
Alexander Mackendrick Tied with La bergère et le ramoneur (1952).
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize - Honorable Mention
La bergère et le ramoneur 7.1
La bergère et le ramoneur
Paul Grimault
Winner
