Europe '51 Despite being announced as the winner during the closing ceremony of the festival's 1952 edition, Bergman was not awarded the prize because she was dubbed by Lydia Simoneschi in the original version of the film and the festival regulations stated that a dubbed performer had to be disqualified from the competition. The rules were eventually changed and, under the artistic direction of Gillo Pontecorvo, the award was posthumously presented to Bergman and accepted by her son Robertino Rossellini during the closing ceremony of the festival's 1992 edition.