Kinoafisha Film festivals Venice Film Festival Events Venice Film Festival 2000

All nominated films "Venice Film Festival" in 2000

Site Italy
Date 30 August 2000 - 9 September 2000
Golden Lion
The Circle Dayereh
Jafar Panahi
Winner
All nominees
The Goddess of 1967 The Goddess of 1967
Clara Law
Freedom 7.0
Freedom
Sharunas Bartas
Platform Zhantai
Jia Zhangke
Comedy of Innocence 6.1
Comedy of Innocence Comédie de l'innocence
Raul Ruiz
One Hundred Steps I cento passi
Marco Tullio Giordana
Dr. T & the Women 5.6
Dr. T & the Women Dr. T & The Women
Robert Altman
Johnny the Partisan Il partigiano Johnny
Guido Chiesa
O Fantasma O Fantasma
João Pedro Rodrigues
The Man Who Cried 6.8
The Man Who Cried
Sally Potter
Word and Utopia Palavra e Utopia
Manoel de Oliveira
To Matthieu Selon Matthieu
Xavier Beauvois
The Wrestlers Uttara
Buddhadev Dasgupta
Teeth Denti
Gabriele Salvatores
Liam Liam
Stephen Frears
The Isle Seom
Kim Ki Duk
Our Lady of the Assassins La virgen de los sicarios
Barbet Schroeder
Before Night Falls 7.3
Before Night Falls
Julian Schnabel
Holy Tongue La lingua del santo
Carlo Mazzacurati
Durian Durian Liu lian piao piao
Frut Chan
Silver Lion / Best Director
Buddhadev Dasgupta
The Wrestlers
Winner
Silver Lion - Short Film
A Telephone Call for Genevieve Snow A Telephone Call for Genevieve Snow
Peter Long
Winner
Volpi Cup / Best Actor
Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem
Before Night Falls
Winner
Volpi Cup / Best Actress
Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne
The Goddess of 1967
Winner
Golden Osella / Best Screenplay
One Hundred Steps I cento passi
Claudio Fava, Marco Tullio Giordana, Monica Zapelli
Winner
One Hundred Steps I cento passi
Claudio Fava, Marco Tullio Giordana, Monica Zapelli
Winner
Luigi De Laurentiis Award / Best Debut Film
Poetical Refugee La faute à Voltaire
Abdelatif Kechiche
Winner
Marcello Mastroianni Award / Best Young Actor or Actress
Megan Berns
Liam
Winner
Career Golden Lion
Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood
Winner
Grand Special Jury Prize
Before Night Falls 7.3
Before Night Falls
Julian Schnabel
Winner
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
All nominees
The Prime Gig 6.1
The Prime Gig
Gregory Mosher
Roman Summer Estate romana
Matteo Garrone
The State I Am In Die innere Sicherheit
Christian Petzold
Animals Crossing the Road Animali che attraversano la strada
Isabella Sandri
Adanggaman Adanggaman
Roger Gnoan M'Bala
Placido Rizzotto Placido Rizzotto
Pasquale Scimeca
Little Otik 7.1
Little Otik Otesánek / Little Otik
Jan Svankmajer
Last Resort Last Resort
Pawel Pawlikowski
Thomas in Love Thomas est amoureux
Pierre-Paul Renders
Everybody's Famous! Iedereen beroemd!
Dominique Deruddere
Together 7.4
Together Tillsammans / Together
Lukas Moodysson
Waiting for the Messiah Esperando al mesías
Daniel Burman
Suspicious River Suspicious River
Lynne Stopkewich
Pollock 7.2
Pollock
Ed Harris
Memento 7.9
Memento
Christopher Nolan
Watch trailer
Possible Worlds 6.7
Possible Worlds
Robert Lepage
Samia Samia
Philippe Faucon
The Town Is Quiet 7.2
The Town Is Quiet La ville est tranquille
Robert Guédiguian
Moscow 6.4
Moscow Moskva
Alexander Zeldovich
My Generation My Generation
Barbara Kopple
Future Film Festival Digital Award
Time and Tide 6.8
Time and Tide Shun liu ni liu
Tsui Hark
Winner
Little Golden Lion
One Hundred Steps I cento passi
Marco Tullio Giordana
Winner
'CinemAvvenire' Award / Best Film
One Hundred Steps I cento passi
Marco Tullio Giordana
Winner
'CinemAvvenire' Award / Best Film on the Relationship Man-Nature
Freedom 7.0
Freedom
Sharunas Bartas
Winner
'CinemAvvenire' Award / Best First Film
The Day I Became a Woman 7.3
The Day I Became a Woman Roozi keh zan shodam
Marziya Mahmalbaf
Winner
'CinemAvvenire' Award / Cinema for Peace Award
Poetical Refugee La faute à Voltaire
Abdelatif Kechiche
Winner
'Cult Network Italia' Prize
Nights Noites
Cláudia Tomaz
Winner
Children and Cinema Award
Johnny the Partisan Il partigiano Johnny
Guido Chiesa
Winner
Don Quixote Award
Protagonisti, i diritti del '900 Protagonisti, i diritti del '900
Daniele Segre
Winner
Elvira Notari Prize
FEDIC Award
Placido Rizzotto Placido Rizzotto
Pasquale Scimeca
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Best Feature
The Circle Dayereh
Jafar Panahi For its imaginative blending of content and form, to deal with the situation of women in any patriarchal society.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Best First Feature
Thomas in Love Thomas est amoureux
Pierre-Paul Renders For its innovative film language and humour, perfectly matching its theme of miscommunication.
Winner
Filmcritica "Bastone Bianco" Award
Word and Utopia Palavra e Utopia
Manoel de Oliveira
Winner
Isvema Award
The Day I Became a Woman 7.3
The Day I Became a Woman Roozi keh zan shodam
Marziya Mahmalbaf
Winner
Laterna Magica Prize
Thomas in Love Thomas est amoureux
Pierre-Paul Renders
Winner
Netpac Award
Platform Zhantai
Jia Zhangke For its poignant and subtle evocation of China's changing social mores and its symbolic treatment of a modern-day Long March.
Winner
OCIC Award
Liam Liam
Stephen Frears
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Actor
Antonio Albanese
Antonio Albanese
Holy Tongue
Winner
Fabrizio Bentivoglio
Fabrizio Bentivoglio
Holy Tongue
Winner
Antonio Albanese
Antonio Albanese
Holy Tongue
Winner
Fabrizio Bentivoglio
Fabrizio Bentivoglio
Holy Tongue
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Actress
Maryiam Palvin Almani
The Circle
Winner
Monir Arab
The Circle
Winner
Mojgan Faramarzi
The Circle
Winner
Nargess Mamizadeh
The Circle
Winner
Fatemeh Naghavi
The Circle
Winner
Fereshteh Sadre Orafaiy
Fereshteh Sadre Orafaiy
The Circle
Winner
Elham Saboktakin
The Circle
Winner
Solmaz Panahi
The Circle
Winner
Maedeh Tahmasebi
The Circle
Winner
Khadijeh Moradi
The Circle
Winner
Negar Ghadyani
The Circle
Winner
Maryam Shayegan
The Circle
Winner
Maryiam Palvin Almani
The Circle
Winner
Monir Arab
The Circle
Winner
Mojgan Faramarzi
The Circle
Winner
Nargess Mamizadeh
The Circle
Winner
Fatemeh Naghavi
The Circle
Winner
Fereshteh Sadre Orafaiy
Fereshteh Sadre Orafaiy
The Circle
Winner
Elham Saboktakin
The Circle
Winner
Solmaz Panahi
The Circle
Winner
Maedeh Tahmasebi
The Circle
Winner
Khadijeh Moradi
The Circle
Winner
Negar Ghadyani
The Circle
Winner
Maryam Shayegan
The Circle
Winner
Pasinetti Award / Best Film
One Hundred Steps I cento passi
Marco Tullio Giordana
Winner
Rota Soundtrack Award
Before Night Falls 7.3
Before Night Falls
Carter Burwell
Winner
Sergio Trasatti Award
The Circle Dayereh
Jafar Panahi
Winner
UNESCO Award
The Day I Became a Woman 7.3
The Day I Became a Woman Roozi keh zan shodam
Marziya Mahmalbaf
Winner
UNICEF Award
The Circle Dayereh
Jafar Panahi
Winner
Future Film Festival Digital Award - Special Mention
Teeth Denti
Gabriele Salvatores
Winner
Pietro Bianchi Award
Gillo Pontecorvo
Gillo Pontecorvo
Winner
OCIC Award - Honorable Mention
Before Night Falls 7.3
Before Night Falls
Julian Schnabel
Winner
The Circle Dayereh
Jafar Panahi
Winner
The President of the Italian Senate's Gold Medal
Our Lady of the Assassins La virgen de los sicarios
Barbet Schroeder
Winner
Netpac Award - Special Mention
The Isle Seom
Kim Ki Duk For its intense consistent and graphic metaphorical expression of love desire subjugation and sacrifice.
Winner
Silver Lion - Short Film / Corto Cortissimo Short Film Competition
All nominees
The Tightrope Walker Swamohita
Sidharth Srinivasan
Best Short Film - Special Mention
The Rain Line Trajets
Faouzi Bensaïdi
Winner
Sem Movimento Sem Movimento
Sandro Aguilar
Winner
