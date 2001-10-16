"Smallville" is a multi-series American show filmed in the genre of superhero fantasy. The plot is based on a series of comics published by DC, which tells the story of the childhood and teenage years of one of the most famous superheroes on Earth - the Kryptonian Kal-El, better known as Clark Kent. The story begins with an alien spaceship crashing near the Kent family farm in a town called Smallville, with a little child inside. Martha and Jonathan - the childless couple who found the main character - decide to adopt him and raise him as their own. As the boy, named Clark, grows up, he increasingly begins to display superpowers, but he tries to hide them from his loved ones and friends.

Expand