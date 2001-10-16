Menu
Russian
Ratings
8.4 IMDb Rating: 7.5
8 posters
Smallville

Smallville (2001 - 2011)

Smallville 18+
Production year 2001
Country USA
Total seasons 10 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 217 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Smallville" is a multi-series American show filmed in the genre of superhero fantasy. The plot is based on a series of comics published by DC, which tells the story of the childhood and teenage years of one of the most famous superheroes on Earth - the Kryptonian Kal-El, better known as Clark Kent. The story begins with an alien spaceship crashing near the Kent family farm in a town called Smallville, with a little child inside. Martha and Jonathan - the childless couple who found the main character - decide to adopt him and raise him as their own. As the boy, named Clark, grows up, he increasingly begins to display superpowers, but he tries to hide them from his loved ones and friends.
Creator
Jerry Siegel
Joe Shuster
Cassidy Freeman Tess Mercer
Jensen Ackles
Jensen Ackles Jason Teague
Tom Welling
Tom Welling Clark Kent
Michael Rosenbaum Lex Luthor
Series rating

8.4
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Smallville - Season 1 Season 1
2001, 21 episodes
 
Smallville - Season 2 Season 2
2002, 23 episodes
 
Smallville - Season 3 Season 3
2003, 22 episodes
 
Smallville - Season 4 Season 4
2004, 22 episodes
 
Smallville - Season 5 Season 5
2005, 22 episodes
 
Smallville - Season 6 Season 6
2006, 22 episodes
 
Smallville - Season 7 Season 7
2007, 20 episodes
 
Smallville - Season 8 Season 8
2008, 22 episodes
 
Smallville - Season 9 Season 9
2009, 21 episodes
 
Smallville - Season 10 Season 10
2010, 22 episodes
 
