"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is a multi-series American show filmed in the genre of mystical thriller. The story revolves around a sixteen-year-old girl endowed with superhuman abilities. The main heroine and her mother move to the provincial town of Sunnydale, which is literally teeming with various supernatural creatures, primarily vampires. At her new school, Buffy meets the Watcher, the school librarian Rupert, who helps her in her challenging mission. As events unfold, the girl also finds new friends - Willow and Xander, falls in love with the mysterious vampire named Angel, and prevents the end of the world.

