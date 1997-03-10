Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Buffy the Vampire Slayer poster
Buffy the Vampire Slayer poster
Buffy the Vampire Slayer poster
Buffy the Vampire Slayer poster
Buffy the Vampire Slayer poster
Buffy the Vampire Slayer poster
Buffy the Vampire Slayer poster
Buffy the Vampire Slayer poster
Buffy the Vampire Slayer poster
Buffy the Vampire Slayer poster
Buffy the Vampire Slayer poster
Buffy the Vampire Slayer poster
Buffy the Vampire Slayer poster
Ratings
8.0 IMDb Rating: 8.3
Rate
13 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997 - 2003)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer 18+
Production year 1997
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel UPN
Runtime 108 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is a multi-series American show filmed in the genre of mystical thriller. The story revolves around a sixteen-year-old girl endowed with superhuman abilities. The main heroine and her mother move to the provincial town of Sunnydale, which is literally teeming with various supernatural creatures, primarily vampires. At her new school, Buffy meets the Watcher, the school librarian Rupert, who helps her in her challenging mission. As events unfold, the girl also finds new friends - Willow and Xander, falls in love with the mysterious vampire named Angel, and prevents the end of the world.
Cast Characters
Creator
Joss Whedon
Joss Whedon
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Kristine Sutherland Joyce Summers
Seth Green
Seth Green Daniel "Oz" Osbourne
Michelle Trachtenberg
Michelle Trachtenberg Dawn Summers
Marc Blucas
Marc Blucas Riley Finn
Alyson Hannigan
Alyson Hannigan Willow Rosenberg
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.0
Rate 11 votes
8.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Season 1 Season 1
1997, 12 episodes
 
Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Season 2 Season 2
1997, 22 episodes
 
Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Season 3 Season 3
1998, 22 episodes
 
Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Season 4 Season 4
1999, 22 episodes
 
Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Season 5 Season 5
2000, 22 episodes
 
Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Season 6 Season 6
2001, 22 episodes
 
Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Season 7 Season 7
2002, 22 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more